Pet Insurance for Older Dogs: What to Know

The importance of pet insurance for older dogs

Pet owners want to provide the best care possible for their senior animals. But just like people, senior pets are more likely to develop health problems and need medical care as they age, which leads to expensive vet bills that can exceed your budget. Having pet insurance can make necessary care for your dog more affordable.

Here are a few ways having coverage can benefit you and your aging pup.

Can cover vet bills

The three types of pet insurance plans on the market are accident, accident and illness, and wellness policies.[3] Depending on the policy type you have, your plan may help you pay for your dog’s injuries, illness, and preventative care.

A pet insurance policy can cover many services, including blood work, X-rays, MRIs, prescription medications, surgery, routine checkups, vaccines, and more.

Gives you peace of mind

Pet insurance offers dog owners peace of mind. Knowing you can cover your dog’s vet bills and avoid facing expensive out-of-pocket costs is important.

If your dog is sick or injured, the situation is stressful enough without worrying over how you can afford the necessary care. Pet insurance can make these costs more manageable for dog owners.

Encourages regular vet checkups

If you’ve ever hesitated to take your dog to the vet to avoid getting stuck with a vet bill you can’t afford, pet insurance can help.

Some plans cover wellness checks and other preventive care such as vaccines and health screenings. Knowing you have insurance to ease the financial burden of caring for your pet makes it easier to continue regular checkups.