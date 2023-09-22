Pet Insurance for Older Dogs: What to Know

What to look for in pet insurance for older dogs
You should understand a few key details before shopping around and comparing pet insurance policies for dogs. If you have pet insurance, you typically need to pay for your pet’s care up front and submit a claim to the insurance company for reimbursement. Reimbursement plans can vary by company. Most plans require policyholders to pay monthly premium payments.
Good to Know
Nearly all plans have exclusions, or treatments the pet insurer won’t cover. Many also have waiting periods before insurance benefits kick in. It’s important to understand the ins and outs of each policy to find one that’s right for you and your dog.
Here are a few types of pet insurance plans that you may want to consider for your older dog.
Chronic condition coverage
As they get older, dogs have an increased likelihood of developing health conditions that need long-term treatment, like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, dry eyes, and hypothyroidism. Buying a pet insurance plan that covers these conditions can help minimize your out-of-pocket costs.
However, if your vet has already diagnosed your dog with one or more chronic conditions, insurance won’t typically cover it. Most plans exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions. Ideally, you should buy pet insurance for your dog before it develops a costly health condition.
Alternative therapies
Alternative therapies like acupuncture, chiropractic care, hydrotherapy, laser therapy, and physiotherapy are available to treat and manage various medical issues, such as allergies, seizures, minor injuries, soft-tissue damage, arthritis, and more.
Many plans cover these types of therapies if your vet uses them to treat a covered injury or illness.
Hereditary and congenital conditions
Some dogs may develop congenital and hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia, intervertebral disk disease (IVDD), and allergies.
Dogs can have these conditions from birth, but symptoms may take months or years to appear. If hereditary or congenital conditions are common in your dog’s breed, you may want to look for a plan that provides this type of coverage.
Wellness plans
Pet insurance companies often offer wellness plans as an add-on to accident-only or accident and illness insurance.
These plans cover routine care that can help keep your pet in good health longer. Depending on the insurer, wellness plans may cover annual checkups, teeth cleaning, routine health screenings, and more.