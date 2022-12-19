How Much Is a French Bulldog? Price Guide 2022

Ongoing costs to care for a French bulldog

The upfront cost of acquiring your pet isn’t the only expense you’ll have with a French bulldog. There will also be many ongoing costs over the course of your Frenchie’s lifetime. Here’s what you can expect to pay for various necessities as a pet owner.

Food

The cost of your Frenchie’s food depends on the brand and style you choose, as well as how much you feed your dog daily. But you can generally expect to pay around $300 per year for dog food.

Boarding or pet sitting

If you send your pup to doggie daycare, have them boarded while traveling, or hire a pet sitter, this will add to your ongoing costs. You’ll typically pay $25 per day for these services.

Toys, treats, and supplies

The typical pet owner spends just under $100 annually for toys and treats. But you also may need to purchase other supplies along the way, like a leash or collar ($60), crate ($60), or carrier ($50).

Training

If you choose to get your Frenchie trained, the average cost is roughly $200. Ongoing classes may cost more than this, though. For reference, an 18-week class package with Petco costs $409.

Veterinary care

Routine medical costs run around $225 per year, while preventative medications, like those for fleas, ticks, and heartworms, cost about $185 per year. Dental care costs are usually much more expensive, at an average of $500 annually.

There may also be additional health costs immediately after you buy your Frenchie — things like spaying, neutering. or microchipping cost an average of about $20. Pet insurance — if you decide to purchase it — may offset some of these costs as well as other medical expenses.

Grooming

If you purchase supplies and groom your French bulldog yourself, the costs are about $70 per year on average. Professional grooming services will run you $300 annually on average. Fortunately, Frenchies don’t require much grooming. The American Kennel Club claims that Frenchies need coat grooming only once per month.