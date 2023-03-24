How to Keep Your Dog Warm in Winter

How to keep dogs warm in the winter

You have many ways to keep your dog warm during the winter. Some require a little investment in materials and supplies, while others simply require your diligence and attention.

Keep them indoors

Keep your dog inside the house when possible. Animals are just as susceptible to the dangers of cold weather as people are, despite their fur, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.[1]

Limit your pet’s exposure as much as you can if you bring it outside. Think 10- to 15-minute increments, and always watch for potential signs of hypothermia or frostbite, such as lethargy, discoloration, and coordination problems.[3] If anything seems amiss, call a vet immediately or bring your pet to a clinic.

Provide shelter

Make sure your pet has a warm place to take shelter if it’s going to be outdoors in cold weather, such as a doghouse, a shed, or even your garage. Make sure it’s outfitted with a warm dog bed and thick, dry blankets that you change frequently. You’ll also want to provide fresh water — ideally in a heated bowl that prevents the water from freezing.[1]

Keep in Mind Space heaters and heating pads can help warm an outdoor shelter, but they also pose fire hazards. Use these items with caution or not at all.

Dress your pet warmly

Dress your dog for the weather. Dogs can wear coats, sweaters, booties, and more — as long as they’re fitted and hug their bodies snugly. Loose items won’t block wind as well and can make your dog get cold more quickly. Conversely, clothing that fights too tightly can affect circulation, making it harder for your dog to stay warm.[1]

Have an emergency kit handy

You never know what winter weather might bring, so it’s important to be prepared for emergencies like extended power outages or getting snowed in.

This means having plenty of dry dog food and clean drinking water stowed away, as well as firewood and blankets to keep your dog warm. You should also talk to your vet about any prescription medications your pet might need, including heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives.[1]

Feed your dog well

Make sure your pet is getting enough food every day. Being at a healthy weight is vital for withstanding colder conditions (and the health risks those conditions come with), and your dog will also need extra calories during this time of year since it has to work harder to generate body heat and energy.[1]

Important Info While it can be tempting to overfeed your pet to help it build up fat stores, the health risks that come with an unhealthy weight outweigh any benefits, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.[1]

Skip the haircuts

Your dog’s coat helps keep it warm in the winter months, so consider skipping your typical grooming appointments if the weather is particularly cold. Make sure to trim any ice, snow, or salt crystals from your dog’s hair when it comes in from outside. Watch for lingering deicing materials, too, as these can be hazardous to your animal if ingested.[4]

