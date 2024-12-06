Top 15 Smartest Dog Breeds

Border collies, poodles, and German shepherds are a few of the smartest dog breeds.

Updated December 17, 2024

Many people prefer smart dogs due to their ability to learn commands, adapt to new situations, and perform a variety of tasks. Owning an intelligent dog is a big responsibility that requires dog owners to have the time and energy to train them.

Here’s an overview of the 15 smartest dog breeds, including what you should know about typical characteristics, natural traits, life expectancies, and more to help you decide on the right dog breed for your family.

How to grade dog intelligence

The following three main categories can measure a dog’s intelligence:[1]

  • Instincts: This looks at a dog’s natural abilities to perform certain tasks, like herding or guarding.

  • Adaptability: Adaptability refers to a dog’s ability to adjust to new environments and solve problems independently.

  • Obedience: This refers to a dog’s ability to learn and execute basic commands and training.

1. Border collie

  • Average weight: 3055 lbs.

  • Average size: 1922 in. for males; 1821 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1215 years

Border collies are smart and hardworking dogs that are at their best when they have a job to do. They’re a high-energy and easy-to-train breed that needs daily exercise and space to run. These energetic dogs excel at activities like obedience and agility training and need an owner with the stamina to keep them occupied.

2. Standard poodle

  • Average weight: 6070 lbs. for males; 4050 lbs. for females

  • Average size: More than 15 in.

  • Life expectancy: 1018 years

Poodles are great family dogs that get along well with young children. They’re eager to please their owners and respond well to training. Poodles are an active breed that needs lots of exercise. They particularly enjoy swimming and long walks.

3. German shepherd

  • Average weight: 6590 lbs. for males; 5070 lbs. for females

  • Average size: 2426 in. for males; 2224 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1214 years

German shepherd dogs are loyal and willing to protect their loved ones. They’re highly intelligent and able to learn many different tasks. While German shepherds make great family pets, they may act aloof with strangers.

4. Golden retriever

  • Average weight: 6575 lbs. for males; 5565 lbs. for females

  • Average size: 2324 in. for males; 21.522.5 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 10–12 years

Golden retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds thanks to their friendly and loyal personality. These dogs excel at many tasks, including hunting, fieldwork, and search and rescue. Golden retrievers are energetic and playful dogs with a strong desire to please their owners.

5. Doberman pinscher

  • Average weight: 75100 lbs. for males; 6090 lbs. for females

  • Average size: 2628 in. for males; 2426 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1012 years

Doberman pinschers are eager to please and pick up commands from their owners quickly. They’re brave and natural problem-solvers, which is why they’re sometimes used as guard dogs or in SWAT protection. Despite their protective nature, they’re also playful pets that are good with children.

6. Shetland sheepdog

  • Average weight: 1525 lbs.

  • Average size: 1316 in.

  • Life expectancy: 1214 years

People originally bred shelties to herd sheep because of their keen ability to assess and respond to the movements of livestock. The breed has a strong work ethic, is very versatile, and can excel in many different activities. Shelties have a reputation for being very sensitive animals attuned to the moods of their owners.

7. Labrador retriever

  • Average weight: 22.524.5 in. for males; 21.523.5 in. for females

  • Average size: 6580 lbs. for males; 5570 lbs. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1113 years

Labrador retrievers are one of the friendliest dog breeds and are great with children and other dogs. They’re an incredibly athletic and high-energy breed that needs a lot of exercise. Thanks to their trainability and high social intelligence, labs make excellent service and therapy dogs.

8. Papillon

  • Average weight: 811 in.

  • Average size: 510 lbs.

  • Life expectancy: 1416 years

Papillons are a toy breed that makes excellent companion dogs. This small dog is friendly and alert, with intelligence stemming from their focused and alert minds. Papillons are also very adaptable and can quickly adjust to new surroundings. But you do have to be careful with Papillons interacting with other dogs. Their small size means bigger dogs can easily injure them during play.

9. Rottweiler

  • Average weight: 95135 lbs. for males; 80100 lbs. for females

  • Average size: 2427 in. for males; 2225 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 910 years

Rottweilers are loyal and have a strong sense of perception, making them excellent family and police dogs. They’re excellent protectors, which is why they do police work. The breed is affectionate and obedient, which makes them good family dogs. It’s important to train Rottweilers early in life and work on socialization skills.

10. Australian cattle dog

  • Average weight: 3550 lbs.

  • Average size: 1820 in. for males; 1719 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1216 years

Australian cattle dogs are herding dogs related to the dingo, an Australian wild dog. These dogs are strong and athletic and can easily outsmart their owners. You should keep this breed occupied so it stays out of trouble.

11. Pembroke Welsh corgi

  • Average weight: 1012 in.

  • Average size: Up to 2830 lbs.

  • Life expectancy: 1213 years

Despite their small size, Corgis are members of the herding group. This breed is lively, sensitive, and independent. Corgis respond well to a family environment and make excellent watchdogs thanks to their loud bark and acute senses.

12. Miniature schnauzer

  • Average weight: 1214 in.

  • Average size: 1120 lbs.

  • Life expectancy: 1215 years

Miniature schnauzers are the smallest of the three schnauzer breeds. They’re tough dogs without being overly aggressive, and they get along well with children and other pets. They’re high energy, playful, and serve as good watchdogs.

13. English springer spaniel

  • Average weight: 4050 lbs.

  • Average size: 1920 in.

  • Life expectancy: 1214 years

English springer spaniels are bird dogs with excellent stamina. They enjoy games of fetch, long walks, swimming, and being with humans. Early training is crucial to ensure this breed doesn’t learn undesirable behaviors.

14. Belgian Tervuren

  • Average weight: 5575 lbs. for males; 4560 lbs. for females

  • Average size: 2426 in. for males; 2224 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1214 years

The Belgian Tervuren is a tireless dog that needs to stay busy and have a job to do. Owners who don’t understand how to keep this breed occupied may struggle with this. The Belgian Tervuren can also be protective of its owner.

15. Schipperke

  • Average weight: 1016 lbs. 

  • Average size: 1113 in. for males; 1012 in. for females

  • Life expectancy: 1216 years

Schipperkes are highly intelligent dogs that need a lot of mental stimulation to keep them from getting into trouble. They’re an independent and inquisitive breed and can be more challenging to train. But if you keep at it, Schipperkes can learn almost anything.

Care requirements for smart dogs

Smart dogs can experience boredom easily, so they need an owner who can find ways to keep them occupied.[2] Here are some unique care requirements for smart dogs:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/101x101/88ac443824/dog-collar.svg

    Dog training

    Smart dogs can benefit from advanced training programs, like agility training or scent detection activities.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/2a9632cca5/pets-96x96-gold_035-dog-ball.svg

    Enrichment toys and puzzles

    Introducing new toys and treat dispensing puzzles regularly can keep dogs engaged.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/77ee364960/pets-96x96-blue_020-pet-bowl.svg

    High-quality food

    Smart dogs are often high energy. Feeding them high-quality dog food will give them the nutrients they need.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/de7936d9a3/veterinary-96x96-orange_023-veterinarian.svg

    Pet insurance

    Active and curious dogs can be more prone to injuries, so pet insurance is a great way to ensure they receive the care they need.

Smartest dog breeds FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about caring for a dog breed with high intelligence.

  • What dog has the highest IQ?

    The border collie is the smartest dog due to its herding abilities and incredible focus. The dog’s natural smarts help it excel in athletic activities. This dog breed needs to be active every day.

  • What is the most trainable dog?

    German shepherds are one of the most trainable dog breeds, which is why they excel at law enforcement and military work. The intelligent dog breed is also very courageous and loyal, making them good pets.

  • What is the most loyal dog?

    Labs are very loyal dogs and quickly become devoted to their owners. These dogs are notoriously friendly and enjoy being around people and animals alike.

  • What type of lifestyle is good for smart dogs?

    Active lifestyles that provide mental and physical stimulation are best for smart dogs. Many of the smartest breeds excel at hiking, swimming, and running. If your dog has lots of energy, it’s important to spend the necessary time keeping it mentally and physically active to prevent high-maintenance behaviors.

