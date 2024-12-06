Top 15 Smartest Dog Breeds

6 years experience in personal finance writing
Updated December 17, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Many people prefer smart dogs due to their ability to learn commands, adapt to new situations, and perform a variety of tasks. Owning an intelligent dog is a big responsibility that requires dog owners to have the time and energy to train them.
Here’s an overview of the 15 smartest dog breeds, including what you should know about typical characteristics, natural traits, life expectancies, and more to help you decide on the right dog breed for your family.
How to grade dog intelligence
The following three main categories can measure a dog’s intelligence:[1]
Instincts: This looks at a dog’s natural abilities to perform certain tasks, like herding or guarding.
Adaptability: Adaptability refers to a dog’s ability to adjust to new environments and solve problems independently.
Obedience: This refers to a dog’s ability to learn and execute basic commands and training.
1. Border collie
Average weight: 30–55 lbs.
Average size: 19–22 in. for males; 18–21 in. for females
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
Border collies are smart and hardworking dogs that are at their best when they have a job to do. They’re a high-energy and easy-to-train breed that needs daily exercise and space to run. These energetic dogs excel at activities like obedience and agility training and need an owner with the stamina to keep them occupied.
2. Standard poodle
Average weight: 60–70 lbs. for males; 40–50 lbs. for females
Average size: More than 15 in.
Life expectancy: 10–18 years
Poodles are great family dogs that get along well with young children. They’re eager to please their owners and respond well to training. Poodles are an active breed that needs lots of exercise. They particularly enjoy swimming and long walks.
3. German shepherd
Average weight: 65–90 lbs. for males; 50–70 lbs. for females
Average size: 24–26 in. for males; 22–24 in. for females
Life expectancy: 12–14 years
German shepherd dogs are loyal and willing to protect their loved ones. They’re highly intelligent and able to learn many different tasks. While German shepherds make great family pets, they may act aloof with strangers.
4. Golden retriever
Average weight: 65–75 lbs. for males; 55–65 lbs. for females
Average size: 23–24 in. for males; 21.5–22.5 in. for females
Life expectancy: 10–12 years
Golden retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds thanks to their friendly and loyal personality. These dogs excel at many tasks, including hunting, fieldwork, and search and rescue. Golden retrievers are energetic and playful dogs with a strong desire to please their owners.
5. Doberman pinscher
Average weight: 75–100 lbs. for males; 60–90 lbs. for females
Average size: 26–28 in. for males; 24–26 in. for females
Life expectancy: 10–12 years
Doberman pinschers are eager to please and pick up commands from their owners quickly. They’re brave and natural problem-solvers, which is why they’re sometimes used as guard dogs or in SWAT protection. Despite their protective nature, they’re also playful pets that are good with children.
6. Shetland sheepdog
Average weight: 15–25 lbs.
Average size: 13–16 in.
Life expectancy: 12–14 years
People originally bred shelties to herd sheep because of their keen ability to assess and respond to the movements of livestock. The breed has a strong work ethic, is very versatile, and can excel in many different activities. Shelties have a reputation for being very sensitive animals attuned to the moods of their owners.
7. Labrador retriever
Average weight: 22.5–24.5 in. for males; 21.5–23.5 in. for females
Average size: 65–80 lbs. for males; 55–70 lbs. for females
Life expectancy: 11–13 years
Labrador retrievers are one of the friendliest dog breeds and are great with children and other dogs. They’re an incredibly athletic and high-energy breed that needs a lot of exercise. Thanks to their trainability and high social intelligence, labs make excellent service and therapy dogs.
8. Papillon
Average weight: 8–11 in.
Average size: 5–10 lbs.
Life expectancy: 14–16 years
Papillons are a toy breed that makes excellent companion dogs. This small dog is friendly and alert, with intelligence stemming from their focused and alert minds. Papillons are also very adaptable and can quickly adjust to new surroundings. But you do have to be careful with Papillons interacting with other dogs. Their small size means bigger dogs can easily injure them during play.
9. Rottweiler
Average weight: 95–135 lbs. for males; 80–100 lbs. for females
Average size: 24–27 in. for males; 22–25 in. for females
Life expectancy: 9–10 years
Rottweilers are loyal and have a strong sense of perception, making them excellent family and police dogs. They’re excellent protectors, which is why they do police work. The breed is affectionate and obedient, which makes them good family dogs. It’s important to train Rottweilers early in life and work on socialization skills.
10. Australian cattle dog
Average weight: 35–50 lbs.
Average size: 18–20 in. for males; 17–19 in. for females
Life expectancy: 12–16 years
Australian cattle dogs are herding dogs related to the dingo, an Australian wild dog. These dogs are strong and athletic and can easily outsmart their owners. You should keep this breed occupied so it stays out of trouble.
11. Pembroke Welsh corgi
Average weight: 10–12 in.
Average size: Up to 28–30 lbs.
Life expectancy: 12–13 years
Despite their small size, Corgis are members of the herding group. This breed is lively, sensitive, and independent. Corgis respond well to a family environment and make excellent watchdogs thanks to their loud bark and acute senses.
12. Miniature schnauzer
Average weight: 12–14 in.
Average size: 11–20 lbs.
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
Miniature schnauzers are the smallest of the three schnauzer breeds. They’re tough dogs without being overly aggressive, and they get along well with children and other pets. They’re high energy, playful, and serve as good watchdogs.
13. English springer spaniel
Average weight: 40–50 lbs.
Average size: 19–20 in.
Life expectancy: 12–14 years
English springer spaniels are bird dogs with excellent stamina. They enjoy games of fetch, long walks, swimming, and being with humans. Early training is crucial to ensure this breed doesn’t learn undesirable behaviors.
14. Belgian Tervuren
Average weight: 55–75 lbs. for males; 45–60 lbs. for females
Average size: 24–26 in. for males; 22–24 in. for females
Life expectancy: 12–14 years
The Belgian Tervuren is a tireless dog that needs to stay busy and have a job to do. Owners who don’t understand how to keep this breed occupied may struggle with this. The Belgian Tervuren can also be protective of its owner.
15. Schipperke
Average weight: 10–16 lbs.
Average size: 11–13 in. for males; 10–12 in. for females
Life expectancy: 12–16 years
Schipperkes are highly intelligent dogs that need a lot of mental stimulation to keep them from getting into trouble. They’re an independent and inquisitive breed and can be more challenging to train. But if you keep at it, Schipperkes can learn almost anything.
Care requirements for smart dogs
Smart dogs can experience boredom easily, so they need an owner who can find ways to keep them occupied.[2] Here are some unique care requirements for smart dogs:
Dog training
Smart dogs can benefit from advanced training programs, like agility training or scent detection activities.
Enrichment toys and puzzles
Introducing new toys and treat dispensing puzzles regularly can keep dogs engaged.[3]
High-quality food
Smart dogs are often high energy. Feeding them high-quality dog food will give them the nutrients they need.
Pet insurance
Active and curious dogs can be more prone to injuries, so pet insurance is a great way to ensure they receive the care they need.
Smartest dog breeds FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about caring for a dog breed with high intelligence.
What dog has the highest IQ?
The border collie is the smartest dog due to its herding abilities and incredible focus. The dog’s natural smarts help it excel in athletic activities. This dog breed needs to be active every day.
What is the most trainable dog?
German shepherds are one of the most trainable dog breeds, which is why they excel at law enforcement and military work. The intelligent dog breed is also very courageous and loyal, making them good pets.
What is the most loyal dog?
Labs are very loyal dogs and quickly become devoted to their owners. These dogs are notoriously friendly and enjoy being around people and animals alike.
What type of lifestyle is good for smart dogs?
Active lifestyles that provide mental and physical stimulation are best for smart dogs. Many of the smartest breeds excel at hiking, swimming, and running. If your dog has lots of energy, it’s important to spend the necessary time keeping it mentally and physically active to prevent high-maintenance behaviors.
