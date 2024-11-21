Costs of owning a dog

Buying or adopting your dog is just the first step — you’ll have plenty of costs required to care for it, too. Some of these are just one-time costs, while others you’ll need to pay year after year.

One-time dog costs

First, there are quite a few one-time costs for your new furry friend. These costs can amount to close to $900 in the first year, according to the American Kennel Club. Most of these are up-front costs, while others, such as emergency medical expenses, could happen at any time. The table below breaks down some of the one-time costs you should plan for.[2]

Item ▲ ▼ Cost ▲ ▼ Spay/neuter surgery $160 Microchipping $45 General supplies $350 Training fees and supplies $340

While the supplies you need will depend on the type of dog you get, your lifestyle, and other various factors, they’ll generally include:

Food and water bowls

Crate, pens, and gates

Collars and ID tags

Leashes

Beds

Brush, nail trimmers, and other at-home grooming supplies

Recurring dog expenses

Even more significant than the one-time costs of pet ownership are the recurring expenses. These costs come up month after month and year after year, so it’s important to include these in your budget. These costs can vary depending on your dog type, lifestyle, and other factors. Here are some costs to consider:[2]

Food The cost of dog food depends on your dog’s size and breed, any specific needs for its diet, and the type and brand of food you buy. In general, you’ll pay between $200 and $750 per year for food.

Grooming Grooming is an optional expense for some dogs but a necessary expense for others. You could pay as little as $100 for the year for at-home grooming supplies but as much as $1,200 per year for professional grooming.

Toys and treats Toys and treats are an expense you can spend as much or as little as you want on. Many dog owners spend between $200 and $500 per year.

Boarding, dog walking, and pet sitting Hiring out some of your pet care to dog walkers, pet sitters, and boarding facilities is entirely optional, but it’s an expense many owners choose. A dog walker can cost between $15 and $50 per hour, while dog boarding or sitting can cost between $45 and $75 per night.

Ongoing training While ongoing training isn’t required, if you choose to take on this expense, you could spend about $250 per year.

Medical costs for dogs

No matter what type of dog you have, veterinary care will be one of your most consistent expenses. Even if your furry friend is perfectly healthy, you’ll still have costs related to preventive care, including routine veterinary visits, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and more.

First, a routine veterinary visit can range from $50 to about $250. You may have more frequent vet visits in your pet’s first year but then less frequent visits later on. Additionally, you’ll need to pay for various vaccinations and preventative medications, which result in both monthly and annual expenses.

Flea and tick prevention and heartworm prevention medications are often monthly expenses that can range from less than $10 to nearly $30 per month. Meanwhile, routine vaccinations, which include rabies, Bordetella, Lyme, and more, can range from $20 to $60 each.

Overall, your dog’s annual medical care can cost between $600 and $1,150 per year.

Pet insurance costs for a dog

Many pet owners choose to purchase pet insurance, which can offset some of their veterinary costs. Most pet health insurance policies cover unexpected costs related to accidents and illnesses, but many have optional add-ons for routine vet care.

On average, pet insurance for dogs costs about $56 per month. This only includes coverage for accidents and illnesses — it doesn’t cover routine veterinary care. For that, you’ll pay a bit more. Pet insurance costs depend on several factors, including your pet’s age, breed, and location.

While pet insurance is another line item in your budget, it can be a good idea and may save you thousands or tens of thousands of dollars if your pet gets a serious injury or illness. Pet insurance plans are often customizable, allowing you to choose your own deductible, reimbursement rate, and annual out-of-pocket maximum, all of which affect your premiums.