Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Updated November 21, 2024
Table of contents
Depending on how you adopt your dog, the average cost ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. And once you welcome them into your family, you’ll have many more one-time and ongoing costs. Still, it’s an expense many people choose to take on, as nearly 60 million households in the U.S. own dogs.[1]
If you’re considering bringing a new dog into your family, it’s important to budget for the up-front and ongoing expenses and to have an emergency fund in place for unexpected costs.
The cost of adopting a dog can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on whether you get it from a shelter or breeder.
The costs associated with owning a dog can include nearly $1,000 in one-time expenses (not including adoption fees) and thousands of dollars per year in ongoing expenses.
The average lifespan of a dog ranges from 10 to 15 years, and the cost of dog ownership can fluctuate over those years.
Pet insurance, which costs an average of $56 per month for dogs, can help reduce emergency pet medical costs.
How much does a dog cost?
The average cost of a dog ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on the type of dog, its age and lifespan, where you purchase or adopt it from, and more.
First, you’ll pay far less to adopt a dog from a shelter than to purchase one from a breeder. You could pay close to $500 for a puppy but half that for an adult dog. These fees generally cover the shelter’s costs to care for its animals, but many shelters run waived-fee promotions.
In some cases, you may even be able to adopt a dog for free. While animal shelters generally have to charge fees to remain in operation, you could adopt a free dog directly from an owner who can no longer care for it.
On the other hand, purchasing a dog directly from a breeder can cost thousands of dollars. Many common dog breeds cost between $1,000 and $4,000.
Costs of owning a dog
Buying or adopting your dog is just the first step — you’ll have plenty of costs required to care for it, too. Some of these are just one-time costs, while others you’ll need to pay year after year.
One-time dog costs
First, there are quite a few one-time costs for your new furry friend. These costs can amount to close to $900 in the first year, according to the American Kennel Club. Most of these are up-front costs, while others, such as emergency medical expenses, could happen at any time. The table below breaks down some of the one-time costs you should plan for.[2]
Item
▲▼
Cost
▲▼
|Spay/neuter surgery
|$160
|Microchipping
|$45
|General supplies
|$350
|Training fees and supplies
|$340
While the supplies you need will depend on the type of dog you get, your lifestyle, and other various factors, they’ll generally include:
Food and water bowls
Crate, pens, and gates
Collars and ID tags
Leashes
Beds
Brush, nail trimmers, and other at-home grooming supplies
Recurring dog expenses
Even more significant than the one-time costs of pet ownership are the recurring expenses. These costs come up month after month and year after year, so it’s important to include these in your budget. These costs can vary depending on your dog type, lifestyle, and other factors. Here are some costs to consider:[2]
Food
The cost of dog food depends on your dog’s size and breed, any specific needs for its diet, and the type and brand of food you buy. In general, you’ll pay between $200 and $750 per year for food.
Grooming
Grooming is an optional expense for some dogs but a necessary expense for others. You could pay as little as $100 for the year for at-home grooming supplies but as much as $1,200 per year for professional grooming.
Toys and treats
Toys and treats are an expense you can spend as much or as little as you want on. Many dog owners spend between $200 and $500 per year.
Boarding, dog walking, and pet sitting
Hiring out some of your pet care to dog walkers, pet sitters, and boarding facilities is entirely optional, but it’s an expense many owners choose. A dog walker can cost between $15 and $50 per hour, while dog boarding or sitting can cost between $45 and $75 per night.
Ongoing training
While ongoing training isn’t required, if you choose to take on this expense, you could spend about $250 per year.
Medical costs for dogs
No matter what type of dog you have, veterinary care will be one of your most consistent expenses. Even if your furry friend is perfectly healthy, you’ll still have costs related to preventive care, including routine veterinary visits, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and more.
First, a routine veterinary visit can range from $50 to about $250. You may have more frequent vet visits in your pet’s first year but then less frequent visits later on. Additionally, you’ll need to pay for various vaccinations and preventative medications, which result in both monthly and annual expenses.
Flea and tick prevention and heartworm prevention medications are often monthly expenses that can range from less than $10 to nearly $30 per month. Meanwhile, routine vaccinations, which include rabies, Bordetella, Lyme, and more, can range from $20 to $60 each.
Overall, your dog’s annual medical care can cost between $600 and $1,150 per year.
Pet insurance costs for a dog
Many pet owners choose to purchase pet insurance, which can offset some of their veterinary costs. Most pet health insurance policies cover unexpected costs related to accidents and illnesses, but many have optional add-ons for routine vet care.
On average, pet insurance for dogs costs about $56 per month. This only includes coverage for accidents and illnesses — it doesn’t cover routine veterinary care. For that, you’ll pay a bit more. Pet insurance costs depend on several factors, including your pet’s age, breed, and location.
While pet insurance is another line item in your budget, it can be a good idea and may save you thousands or tens of thousands of dollars if your pet gets a serious injury or illness. Pet insurance plans are often customizable, allowing you to choose your own deductible, reimbursement rate, and annual out-of-pocket maximum, all of which affect your premiums.
Unexpected dog ownership costs
It’s relatively easy to budget for the recurring costs of pet ownership, but plenty of unexpected costs can arise in emergencies. Some of these unexpected costs may be one-time incidents, while others can be chronic illnesses that require ongoing medical care.
If your dog gets an injury or illness and you don’t have pet insurance, you could face significant out-of-pocket costs. Some treatments are more affordable. An IV catheter, fluids, and certain medications usually cost less than $100. On the other hand, you could pay thousands of dollars for oxygen therapy, severe wound treatment, or surgery. Emergency surgery could cost you up to $5,000.
While veterinary expenses are among the most common unexpected expenses, they aren’t the only ones. For example, a family emergency could result in you having to board your dog for a period of time. Boarding can cost anywhere from less than $100 for one night to hundreds of dollars for an extended stay.
A final unexpected cost to consider is end-of-life care, which can include hospice care, euthanization, cremation, and more. These expenses can cost hundreds to upwards of $1,000 in total.
Because these expenses can be so unpredictable, it’s important to have an emergency fund in place to help avoid going into debt to care for your pet.
Common health issues in dogs
Every dog breed has its own health issues, and it’s important to educate yourself on what to look out for when you add a dog to your family. Plenty of health problems are common across breeds, too. Here are some health issues to look out for:[3]
Allergies: Many dogs suffer from allergies, resulting in irritated skin, redness, itching, and scaliness. You can manage your dog’s allergies with medication.
Arthritis: Arthritis is a common health condition, especially for older dogs. You can treat arthritis in dogs with both medication and physical therapy.
Dental issues: The majority of dogs deal with some form of dental disease in their lives. Regular dental care prevents dental disease, but you may eventually have to remove some of your dog’s teeth.
Ear infections: Many dogs suffer from ear infections, which allergies, autoimmune diseases, and more can cause. They can usually be treated with antibiotics and clear up quickly.
Gastrointestinal issues: Many dogs suffer from gastrointestinal issues at some point, which can result in vomiting or diarrhea. These are often a result of ingesting something they shouldn’t but can also be a sign of something more serious.
Obesity: Obesity is a common condition in dogs, and it can result in other medical conditions that can be costly for you and painful for your dog. Luckily, it’s possible to prevent it through exercise and proper nutrition.
Parasites: Dogs are prone to certain types of parasites, including heartworms, fleas, ticks, and more. Preventative medications exist for many parasites, as well as medications to help treat them.
Skin conditions: In addition to skin allergies, dogs can suffer from other skin issues, including infections, tumors, hot spots, and more. The proper treatment depends on the type of condition.
UTIs: Dogs can suffer from urinary tract infections (UTIs), which may result in your dog drinking more water and urinating more often. UTIs can usually be treated with antibiotics but can be a sign of another condition.
Dog ownership cost FAQs
Before purchasing or adopting a dog, make sure to read these answers to frequently asked questions about the cost of owning a dog.
What is the average price of a dog?
The average price of a dog ranges from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. Adopting a dog from a shelter typically costs just a few hundred dollars, while purchasing from a breeder can cost thousands of dollars.
Which is the most expensive dog breed?
The Tibetan mastiff is usually the most expensive breed of dog. They can cost upwards of $10,000.
How much is a dog’s vet bill in a year?
The cost of veterinary services each year depends on the age and breed of your dog and whether your pet experiences any medical emergencies. In a typical year, you may spend between $600 and $1,100 on veterinary expenses, but a serious illness or injury could cost an additional thousands.
Is it expensive to keep a dog?
Yes, it can be expensive to keep a dog. In addition to the initial expenses of adopting a dog, you’ll have many ongoing costs. But there are plenty of optional costs and ways to save money.
Are dogs good pets?
Yes, dogs are among the most popular household pets, and for good reason. Dogs provide companionship, and plenty of evidence suggests they also have mental health benefits, including reducing stress, increasing mindfulness, and reducing feelings of isolation.
How much does dog grooming cost?
The cost of grooming depends largely on your breed of dog. If you groom your dog at home, you could spend next to nothing, while hiring a professional groomer could run you about $1,200 per year.
