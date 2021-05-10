How Much It Costs to Spay or Neuter Your Dog

Best Pet Insurance Companies That Cover Spaying and Neutering

Pet parents are already dealing with the emotional distress that comes with having a beloved pet go in for surgery, and financial distress can only make the situation worse. That’s why we at Insurify have compiled a list of the best pet insurance companies that include coverage for sterilization.

Pet’s Best

Pet’s Best is a traditional pet insurance company that offers a wellness plan add-on. Purchasing a Pet’s Best plan can help cover up to 90 percent of vet bills for accidents, illnesses, cancer treatments, hereditary conditions, emergency care, and prescription medications. Pet’s Best will also cover spay/ neuter surgery with an add-on purchase of a wellness plan.

Pet parents can purchase the BestWellness for $26 per month in addition to an accident and illness plan. Unlike reimbursements for accident and illness plans, wellness plans will pay predetermined amounts toward specific treatments. That means the BestWellness plan will only pay $150 toward spay / neuter services, regardless of the actual price. The wellness plan will also help cover vaccines, microchipping, parasite prevention, and general wellness exams.

Banfield Pet Hospital’s Wellness plan

Banfield Pet Hospital does not have a typical insurance platform because it doesn’t offer traditional policies at all, only wellness plans that will cover spay/ neuter surgeries. It can only be accessed by patients of the Banfield Hospital chain, which has over 1,000 locations—over 800 of these locations are found in PetSmart stores. These plans can cost between $20 and $80 each month based on age, breed, and location.

Although the wellness plans only cover routine and preventative procedures, Banfield Hospitals will also treat accidents, illnesses, and emergency care. Still, the quality of veterinary care your pet receives really depends on your location and access to a good practice. Unlike other companies, Banfield will cover each qualifying treatment outright, rather than a percentage.

24PetWatch

24PetWatch has a wellness plan add-on option for its comprehensive policy that can help cover spay/neuter costs. These plans also help cover vaccines, parasite prevention, dental cleanings, and routine testing. The routine plan costs $10 per month for $200 of coverage, and the advanced plan costs $25 per month for $400 of coverage.

Spaying and neutering are covered under both plans, but 24PetWatch will only pay a predetermined amount toward each treatment. The routine plan will pay $80 toward the surgery, and the advanced plan will pay $100 toward the surgery. Unfortunately, 24PetWatch is typically more expensive than competitors.

Embrace

Embrace Pet Insurance is another insurer that offers comprehensive policies with the option to buy a wellness care add-on. However, pet parents who aren’t ready to commit to a full-coverage insurance plan can also buy a wellness plan in addition to an accident-only plan. Embrace offers lower-cost insurance plans, but wellness plans can range from $15 to $60 per month, and cover a portion of the spay/ neuter surgery.

Embrace’s Wellness Rewards are different than most competitors. Rather than covering predetermined amounts toward specific treatments, pet parents can choose the maximum annual amount. Embrace offers to pay $250, $450, or $650 toward routine care like sterilization each year. It will also cover exam fees, microchips, grooming, and vaccines.

ASPCA

ASPCA is an organization dedicated to providing resources to help animals across the United States, so it makes sense that they would offer financial services to help pet parents with vet bills, especially spaying and neutering. ASPCA offers traditional accident and illness plans with the option to purchase a $9.95 or $24.95 wellness add-on. ASPCA has mid-tier pricing compared to competitors.

ASPCA is another insurer that pays predetermined amounts toward certain treatments. The prime preventative plan offers $150 toward sterilization surgery, which costs $24.95 per month. The basic preventative plan does not cover spay / neuter surgery. ASPCA ’s wellness plans will also cover treatments like urinalysis, vaccines, routine blood work, and deworming.

Choosing the perfect policy for you comes down to what you can afford and what kind of coverage best fits you and your pet. That’s why you should use Insurify and compare quotes before settling down on a single pet insurance policy.