How Much Is a Golden Retriever? (2023)

What are the costs of owning a golden retriever?

Owning a golden retriever is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it also comes with various ongoing expenses that will affect how much you’ll spend on your furry friend.

Vaccinations

The cost of puppy vaccinations can vary greatly depending on the type of vaccines needed and where you have them administered. Generally, first-year exams and shots average about $75 to $100.[4] Boosters are usually required later on and also cost a similar amount.

Spaying/neutering

Spaying or neutering your dog is an important part of responsible pet ownership, as it helps to reduce the potential for overpopulation. Costs can vary depending on the size, breed, and age of the animal, as well as where you live and the veterinarian you choose, but it typically costs several hundred dollars.[5]

Licensing

Many cities and counties require residents to license their pets. Licensing helps local governments ensure that animals are vaccinated, regulates the number of pets people own, and helps reunite pets with their owners if the animal gets lost.

The cost of licensing a dog can vary greatly depending on where you live but is usually minimal — around $10 or $20 per year. In many cases, the city or county will charge more to license pets that haven’t been spayed or neutered.[6]

Food and treats

You��’ll need to budget for food for your dog, which will change as your dog gets older. An adult golden retriever typically needs three to five cups of dry food daily, depending on its size, age, and energy level. Food costs vary depending on quality and brand, but it typically costs around $20 to $60 per month.

However, if your dog has allergies or other special dietary needs, purchasing specially formulated food could cost $100 per month or more.[7] You’ll also likely want to purchase treats and possibly supplements, so be sure to factor these into your budget as well.

Supplies

Bringing a puppy into your home means purchasing several core supplies, including a leash, collar, and food and water dishes. Other supplies are optional but can be helpful for training your new pet and helping it feel safe and comfortable in its new home.

This includes a harness, a dog bed, chew toys to help with teething, a crate, and more. You’ll likely need to budget a few hundred dollars annually on these items.

Medications and supplements

Keeping your golden retriever healthy requires regular medications to prevent fleas, ticks, heartworms, and other parasites. Your dog may also benefit from supplements to protect its joint health, improve its coat, alleviate skin allergies, aid digestion, and address other concerns. Your veterinarian can help you decide which medications and supplements your golden retriever needs, but you can expect to spend $100 to $500 per year.

Grooming

Golden retrievers have beautiful coats that require regular brushing and grooming, so you’ll need to purchase a few items for this purpose, such as brushes, clippers, nail trimmers, and shampoo. Some dog owners prefer to have a professional groomer handle baths, trims, and nail clipping rather than doing them at home.

Maintaining a golden retriever’s lush and beautiful coat typically requires a trim every six to eight weeks. Depending on the groomer, prices for professional grooming services, including a bath, haircut, and nail trimming, usually cost $60 or more per visit.[8]

Veterinary care

Regular veterinary checkups and treatments are an essential part of keeping your dog healthy and shouldn’t be overlooked when budgeting for a golden retriever. The costs for routine vet visits and checkups may be around $200 to $300 annually, depending on where you live.

However, if your dog needs lab work, professional dental cleanings, or treatments for health problems, your vet bills could be much higher. Although the cost of routine wellness checkups may seem high, you can save money in the long run by ensuring that your pup is healthy to avoid expensive treatments for preventable illnesses.

Medical emergencies

As much as you try to keep your pet safe and healthy, accidents and emergencies happen. If your golden retriever ingests something not meant for animals, has difficulty breathing, or gets wounded in some way, you may need to take it to an emergency vet.

The cost of an emergency vet can vary widely depending on your location and reason for visiting, but the average cost can be anywhere from $500 for an examination to $5,000 or more if your pet needs surgery.

Important Information: Before bringing a pet home, it’s a good idea to consider whether you have the budget to handle unexpected medical emergencies.

Insurance

Pet insurance is an optional but highly recommended expense that many owners choose to budget for each month. This helps cover the cost of unexpected treatments should your pet become ill or injured. The cost of insurance varies depending on a number of factors, but an accident and illness policy costs an average of $584 per year for a dog, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.

Training and obedience classes

Training and obedience classes can help your puppy learn everything from house training to manners and navigating different social experiences. You can handle training at home with the aid of books or other instructional materials or enroll your dog in obedience classes. Either way, expect to spend around $25 to $300 per year on training.

Boarding/pet sitters

When it comes to traveling away from home, pet owners are often presented with a difficult decision: whether to board their pets at a kennel or hire a pet sitter. Boarding your pet at a kennel is usually the less expensive option. If you travel only once or twice a year, you may need to budget $100 to $300 per year for boarding.

If you prefer to hire a pet sitter instead, you may pay a little extra. Pet sitters average $45 to $75 per night, depending on your location, the number of pets you have, and any special services they need to provide, such as taking the dog for a walk or giving it medication.[9]

If you travel frequently, boarding and pet-sitting expenses can add up quickly. Be sure to research the costs and make a decision that’s best for both you and your pet.

