The Annual Cost of Owning a Dog (2024)

Table of contents
If you’re a dog parent, your furry friend is probably one of the most important things in your life. But much like human children, they come with real costs. You don’t have to be a millionaire to give your dog a good life, but you should be able to handle regular expenses like food and routine vet care.
It’s also a good idea to have a plan for larger costs, like medical emergencies and life’s little surprises. Luckily, you have many ways to save on these regular expenses without compromising your wallet or your dog’s quality of life. Comparing pet insurance quotes and getting a policy can help with some of the yearly expenses of dog ownership.
Total cost of owning a dog in 2024
The average U.S. dog owner spends $1,200–$4,300 per year on their fur friend.[1] [2]
This includes regular expenses like pet sitters, routine vet visits, and food. But that’s not the only type of cost involved: You also have initial costs to consider when you’re just starting out with dog ownership.
Getting a dog: Startup costs to consider
Your dog will have plenty of ongoing costs throughout its life, but — emergencies aside — these tend to be smaller and more manageable. In contrast, you’ll pay a larger amount in the first year of dog ownership to get everything set up — potentially including the cost of the dog itself.
Here are the different ways you can get a dog:
Buy from a breeder.
Adopt from a shelter or rescue.
Adopt directly from the prior owners (rehoming).
Adoption or breeder fees
Purebred dogs typically cost several hundred — or thousands — of dollars, especially for rarer breeds like Pyrenean shepherds. Reputable breeders charge more even for common breeds like golden retrievers, but your lifetime costs may be lower if your new puppy comes from parents with fewer health problems, like hip dysplasia.
Shelters and rescues often charge an adoption fee of $50–$200 to adopt a homeless adult dog or puppy. Animal shelters often have mixed-breed dogs that are healthier overall, and you can potentially save a dog’s life in the process.
If a dog’s current owners can’t take care of it anymore, they may give it to you for free or a small rehoming fee. You can find free pets in many classified ads or local animal rehoming groups on social media.
First vet visit and vaccines
You can expect to pay $400–$500 for initial medical expenses for your new dog. The first veterinary visit typically includes things like:
Vaccinations
Physical exam
Parasite and blood tests
Heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives
Spaying or neutering
Neuter surgery for male dogs typically costs $75–$500. Female dogs typically cost a bit more to neuter, ranging from $80–$600, because the surgery is more invasive.
Unless you plan to breed your dog, the American Kennel Club recommends that you have it spayed or neutered.[3] Not only will that prevent accidental mating, but it’ll also help your dog develop better behavior and reduce its chances of getting certain diseases later in life.
Essential dog supplies
You’ll also need all the equipment and materials to handle care for your new dog. This also varies a lot depending on the type of dog you get and its specific needs, but you’ll generally need to factor in costs for the following:[4]
Collar
Leash
Dry food
Dog beds
Toys
Waste bags
Healthy treats
Carpet stain remover
Kennels (indoor and outdoor)
Brushes, nail clippers, toothbrushes, or other grooming supplies
Behavior training
As a responsible dog owner, it’s a good idea to budget for training sessions as a part of bringing a new dog home. Even if you’ve done it before, the training needs for your dog may be different, especially as it adjusts to its new life.
At the very least, taking a basic obedience group class can help your dog develop good listening skills in a distracting environment.
Many types of dog training are available. The cost for dog training will depend heavily on where you live and the trainer you work with, but here are the average costs for some different options:[5]
Group classes: $150–$300 per four- to eight-week classes with weekly sessions
Online classes: $70–$300 per course
Private sessions: $150–$300 per hour
Private boarding and training: $1,200–$6,000 per one- to four-week sessions
Living with your pup: Ongoing costs
After you get your dog, you’ll have to pay for many recurring expenses that will vary as your family’s lifestyle and your pet change over time. So, there’s no typical annual cost for subsequent years of dog ownership.
Older dogs, for example, may not need regular training, but their medical expenses will begin to increase. Here are some of the dog care costs to consider.
Food
Your veterinarian can recommend a good, healthy diet for your dog that fits within your budget. Dog parents typically spend $240–$720 on food per year, but it’s highly dependent on the age of your dog, its size, activity level, and whether it needs any special prescription diets for health issues.
Veterinary care
In a perfect world, your dog would stay forever healthy and only need routine checkups. When your dog is unexpectedly sick or injured, your vet can offer the best way to help your pet, whether that’s medical care to get back on track or end-of-life care to help put it at ease.
Most pet owners spend $530–$1,300 per year on vet care.
Pet insurance
Most people can’t afford to pay ultra-high vet bills out of pocket. But if you have health insurance for your dog, you don’t need to make hard choices or go into credit card debt.
You can tailor pet insurance plans to fit any budget, but most people pay monthly premiums of $160–$210.
Grooming
Depending on the breed of dog, you might only need to give it an occasional good brushing, or you might need to invest in regular bi-weekly appointments to keep your dog’s coat from matting up and causing health problems.
The average dog owner spends about $40 per month on grooming costs, including dental care.[6]
Pet sitting or boarding
Cat owners may be able to leave their furry friends alone for brief trips, but you won’t be able to do that with a dog. If you have any hopes of going away on vacation or to visit friends and family, you’ll need to pay for a pet sitter (either in your home or theirs) or bring your dog to a boarding facility.
Most dog owners pay $100–$300 per year for this.
Additional costs
New pet owners should also keep some other costs in mind.
Doggie daycare
Some pet owners take their dogs to daycare to help socialize them, especially if they’re away at work all day or dog walking isn’t something they can physically do. This typically costs $40 per day.
Emergency vet visits
Emergency vet bills can be very expensive, costing thousands of dollars. Make sure you have a plan to pay for such an expense, whether that’s by saving up or purchasing insurance for your pet.
Pet rent
If you rent your home, be aware that many landlords charge extra fees and rent for having a dog or a cat. These costs often aren’t refundable.
It’s a legal requirement for landlords to waive most pet fees if a healthcare provider provides a written letter recommending that you have a dog as an emotional support animal to help with specific conditions like anxiety or depression.[7]
Factors that affect the cost of dog ownership
Many factors affect the cost of dog ownership, so your annual costs can vary a lot depending on your unique pet.
Dog size
Larger dogs require more of everything: food, equipment, medical drugs, etc. They also face unique chronic illnesses, like hip dysplasia.
Dog breed
Some breeds require more upkeep than others in terms of veterinary costs, training, and grooming.
Age of dog
Dogs have different medical requirements and vulnerabilities as they age. In addition, new puppies often require a lot of training and socialization, and they may destroy a lot of household goods as they move through the teething and housebreaking phases.
Lifestyle factors
You may pay higher or lower costs for training, grooming, dog walkers, pet sitters, and more, depending on you and your family’s lifestyle. For example, if you travel a lot, you’ll need to spend more on boarding.
Cheapest and most expensive dogs to own
The cost of caring for a dog depends on a number of factors, like what medical conditions it might be prone to based on its breed, the type of hair coat it has, its size, and more. Even two dogs born in the same litter might have very different expenses throughout their lives.
Here’s a look at some of the least and most expensive dog breeds to own.
5 of the cheapest dogs to own
Beagle: These bright and bubbly companions are relatively healthy overall, don’t take up too much space, and many breed-specific rescues offer low-cost adoptions.
Chihuahua: Owning the smallest dog breed means you’ll save money on food costs, bedding, and other equipment. Many are available for adoption from shelters as well.
German wirehaired pointer: Similar to a labrador retriever, these large, active dogs don’t need much in the way of grooming and are easy to train. They don’t suffer from many of the genetic ailments that labs are prone to, such as progressive retinal atrophy.
Greyhound: Also known as the “45-mile-per-hour couch potato,” these well-tempered dogs are often adopted at a very low cost after short racing careers. They don’t require much in the way of grooming, and they aren’t prone to many genetic problems.
Mixed breed: Most dogs are a mix of two or more breeds. It’s generally much cheaper to buy or adopt a mixed-breed dog, and they suffer from fewer genetic conditions and often have more even temperaments as well.
5 of the most expensive dogs to own
Afghan hound: These flowing beauties are guaranteed to turn heads with a smooth and silky coat that grows so long it nearly brushes the ground. But you’ll need a standing appointment at the groomer’s, and they have a reputation as tough to train.
French bulldog: Frenchies may be small, but their vet bills aren’t. Due to the breed’s unique head shape and size, most pups must be born through cesarean section. They face continued health problems throughout life, especially when it comes to breathing.
German shepherd: German shepherds are one of the most popular dogs in the U.S., helping drive up the floofy-faced puppies’ cost. German Shepherds are also prone to many genetic diseases unless breeders are very careful, resulting in even higher prices.
Great Dane: These gentle giants require a lot of space, exercise, and food — none of which is cheap. Their large frame also makes them prone to many joint and gut problems, so much so that vets often recommend preventative surgeries.
Rottweiler: These popular and lovable family guardians require a lot of training. Rotties don’t need much grooming, but they’re prone to many health problems. Many vets even recommend waiting until adulthood to spay and neuter them to lower their risk of cancer.
How pet parents can save money on dog care
Follow the steps below to help save money on your dog ownership costs:
Buy the best products and dog food you can afford in bulk.
Buy pet insurance after comparing rates from several companies.
Follow your vet’s advice for preventative care during your annual visits.
Buy private training packages, which offer multiple sessions for a lower price.
Look for low-cost veterinary clinics in your area, especially for routine vet care.
Learn how to groom your own pet, including trimming nails and brushing teeth.
Set up a separate emergency fund for your pet with automatic monthly contributions.
Keep your dog physically and mentally engaged to prevent costly corrective training.
“Seniors for Seniors” programs at many shelters help older adults adopt senior dogs, sometimes as indefinite fosters so that they don’t have to pay anything.
How much a dog costs per year FAQs
In all the excitement around bringing a new dog home, it’s easy to forget about the common expenses required to take good care of a dog. Here are some long-term considerations.
How much does it cost to own a dog yearly?
Many people pay $1,200–$4,300 per year to own a dog, but it can be a lot more or less depending on the type of dog you have.
How much does it cost monthly to own a dog?
All yearly expenses on the table, it’s wise to budget $100–$350 per month for a typical dog.
How much is a dog’s vet bill per year?
Routine vet care typically costs $700–$1,500 per year. This includes routine wellness visits, blood and parasite tests, vaccines, and dental cleanings. Enrolling your pet in a pet insurance policy can help lower some of its yearly vet costs.
How much does dog food cost per month?
Food for one dog typically costs $36–$57 per month. But it can vary a lot depending on whether you’re feeding budget kibble versus high-quality dog food, how much your dog eats, whether it needs veterinary therapeutic diets, and how large your dog is.
What’s the average annual cost of owning a large-breed dog?
Large-breed dog owners can expect to spend an average of $6,585 per year, according to one 2020 survey of big-dog owners.
