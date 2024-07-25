The Annual Cost of Owning a Dog (2024)

Getting a dog: Startup costs to consider

Your dog will have plenty of ongoing costs throughout its life, but — emergencies aside — these tend to be smaller and more manageable. In contrast, you’ll pay a larger amount in the first year of dog ownership to get everything set up — potentially including the cost of the dog itself.

Here are the different ways you can get a dog:

Buy from a breeder.

Adopt from a shelter or rescue.

Adopt directly from the prior owners (rehoming).

Adoption or breeder fees

Purebred dogs typically cost several hundred — or thousands — of dollars, especially for rarer breeds like Pyrenean shepherds. Reputable breeders charge more even for common breeds like golden retrievers, but your lifetime costs may be lower if your new puppy comes from parents with fewer health problems, like hip dysplasia.

Shelters and rescues often charge an adoption fee of $50 – $200 to adopt a homeless adult dog or puppy. Animal shelters often have mixed-breed dogs that are healthier overall, and you can potentially save a dog’s life in the process.

Good to Know If a dog’s current owners can’t take care of it anymore, they may give it to you for free or a small rehoming fee. You can find free pets in many classified ads or local animal rehoming groups on social media.

First vet visit and vaccines

You can expect to pay $400 – $500 for initial medical expenses for your new dog. The first veterinary visit typically includes things like:

Vaccinations

Physical exam

Parasite and blood tests

Heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives

Spaying or neutering

Neuter surgery for male dogs typically costs $75 – $500. Female dogs typically cost a bit more to neuter, ranging from $80 – $600, because the surgery is more invasive.

Unless you plan to breed your dog, the American Kennel Club recommends that you have it spayed or neutered.[3] Not only will that prevent accidental mating, but it’ll also help your dog develop better behavior and reduce its chances of getting certain diseases later in life.

Essential dog supplies

You’ll also need all the equipment and materials to handle care for your new dog. This also varies a lot depending on the type of dog you get and its specific needs, but you’ll generally need to factor in costs for the following:[4]

Collar

Leash

Dry food

Dog beds

Toys

Waste bags

Healthy treats

Carpet stain remover

Kennels (indoor and outdoor)

Brushes, nail clippers, toothbrushes, or other grooming supplies

Behavior training

As a responsible dog owner, it’s a good idea to budget for training sessions as a part of bringing a new dog home. Even if you’ve done it before, the training needs for your dog may be different, especially as it adjusts to its new life.

At the very least, taking a basic obedience group class can help your dog develop good listening skills in a distracting environment.

Many types of dog training are available. The cost for dog training will depend heavily on where you live and the trainer you work with, but here are the average costs for some different options:[5]