Pet Insurance and Dental Care: What You Need to Know

Best pet insurance companies that offer dental coverage

Here are the best pet insurance companies offering a range of dental care, from tooth injuries to comprehensive dental care of every tooth.

ASPCA

ASPCA pet insurance offers several different coverage plans. Its complete coverage plan reimburses up to 90% for eligible expenses. This plan includes dental disease coverage as well as tooth extractions. But it doesn’t include cosmetic, endodontic, or orthodontic dental services or teeth cleaning.

ASPCA pet insurance plans are offered through PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd., one of the oldest pet insurance companies. Its partnership with the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) gives it the backing of trusted brands. This, combined with its comprehensive plan offerings, earned the company one of the spots on this list.

Fetch

Fetch pet insurance is run by The Dodo, a popular pet-loving company. Its comprehensive pet insurance policy includes dental coverage that many other companies don’t offer. For example, it covers every tooth from accidents, illnesses, injuries, and diseases, whereas many other pet insurance companies only cover specific teeth. It also covers gum disease. However, like many pet insurance companies, dental cleanings aren’t included.

Fetch provides coverage in the U.S. and most of Canada and also covers nontraditional holistic treatments that some other insurance companies don’t. Because you can choose your deductible, copay, and maximum annual payout, you can customize a plan to your budget.

Fetch made the list because its coverage is truly comprehensive. The fact that it covers every tooth from all illnesses, injuries, and diseases makes it the company with the most dental coverage on this list.

Nationwide

Nationwide is a well-known insurance company that also offers pet insurance. You can choose from three levels of pet insurance: whole pet, major medical, and pet wellness. The whole pet plan covers pet gingivitis, tooth removal, oral trauma, and oral growth. But routine dental cleanings aren’t covered.

Pets Best

Pets Best is a pet health insurance company that offers a plan called the Best Benefit Accident and Illness Plan. With this plan, Pets Best will cover periodontal disease, but your pet must meet specific requirements, like getting its teeth cleaned regularly. If you add on a BestWellness plan, you can get up to $150 toward teeth cleaning per year.

Pets Best earned a spot as one of the best pet insurance companies for its ease of use and customer service. It offers a 24/7 pet helpline, so you can call at any time to ask questions. Its mobile app also makes it easy to quickly get your ID card, understand your coverage, and file a claim. Customers can customize their annual limits, deductibles, and reimbursement percentage to find a plan that fits their budget.

Keep Reading: How Much Is Pet Insurance in 2023?

Prudent Pet

Prudent Pet is an insurance company dedicated specifically to pet insurance. It offers three different levels of pet insurance plans: accident only, essential, and ultimate. All three plans cover injuries to the teeth or mouth, and you can add on wellness coverage to earn up to $60 toward teeth cleaning.

Prudent Pet earned a top spot because of its unlimited 24/7 vet chat on all policies. Additionally, all three of its plans cover injuries to the teeth or mouth, whereas other pet insurance companies might require you to have the highest level plan for that type of dental coverage.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin pet insurance provides comprehensive coverage. It covers dental illnesses when many insurance companies don’t. However, its coverage doesn’t include cosmetic, endodontic, or orthodontic dental services like caps, fillings, or root canals. It also doesn’t include dental cleanings.

Pumpkin earned a top spot on this list because of its 90% reimbursement rate on covered vet bills. You can choose your deductible options, and the company doesn’t have breed restrictions or maximum age limits.

Trupanion

Trupanion offers dental coverage for treatments your pet requires as a result of dental illness or injury. It has criteria you must follow, like getting your pet’s teeth examined by a veterinarian once every year. It doesn’t cover periodontal disease, gingivitis, or resorptive lesions if your pet had them before enrolling.

Trupanion made the list because it clearly states what is covered and what criteria you must meet to be reimbursed for dental-related problems in your pets. Additionally, Trupanion offers direct payments to vets, something many of the companies on this list don’t offer.

See Also: Best Pet Insurance Companies