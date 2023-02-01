Pet Dental

Pet Insurance and Dental Care: What You Need to Know

Catherine Collins
Written by
Catherine Collins
Catherine Collins
Written by
Catherine Collins
Catherine Collins is a freelance financial writer and author based in Detroit. She's the co-founder of MillennialHomeowner.com and MomsGotMoney.com, and author of the book Mom’s Got Money: A millennial mom’s guide to managing money like a boss. She has written for US News, Huffington Post, Money, Business Insider, Investopedia, Entrepreneur, Go Banking Rates, and many other publications. She currently resides in Detroit, Michigan with her boy-girl twins and a rescue dog named Julep.
Ashley Cox
Edited by
Ashley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Edited by
Ashley Cox
Managing Editor
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Updated February 1, 2023

Reading time: 7 minutes

Why you can trust Insurify

As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.

Pets, just like humans, are prone to oral health issues such as tooth decay, periodontal disease, and more. These ailments can vary in severity and treatment, and costs range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the pet and its particular condition. Many pet owners are turning to pet dental insurance plans to alleviate some of the financial burden.

Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance and dental care.

Pet insurance and dental care

Having regular dental exams for your pet is essential to maintaining its health and well-being. Pet insurance can cover several tooth-related illnesses depending on your chosen policy and company. For example, a pet insurance policy rarely covers dental cleanings, but many cover dental diseases and accidents like broken teeth. You may need to purchase additional wellness coverage to cover the full scope of your pet’s dental needs. Potential policyholders should compare different insurance policies before purchasing, paying close attention to what dental treatments don’t receive coverage from a given plan.

It’s important to have your pet’s teeth checked regularly by a veterinarian, as poor dental health can lead to more severe health issues. During a dental exam, the vet will check your pet’s mouth for signs of damage or disease, such as broken teeth, gum inflammation, or infection. They’ll also look for any buildup of plaque or tartar, which can cause bad breath and other problems if left untreated. If you have questions about how much a dental exam costs or what’s involved in one, it’s best to speak directly with your veterinarian.

Good to Know:

If you’re concerned about the cost of a dental exam for your pet, several options are available to help make it more affordable. Many pet insurance plans cover routine dental exams, and some veterinarians offer discounts for multiple pets or regular visits. Additionally, several online resources provide information on how to care for your pet’s teeth at home.

What pet dental insurance covers

Depending on the plan and wellness add-ons, pet insurance can cover dental cleanings, tooth accidents relating to injury, gum disease, and more. To find out what a pet insurance plan covers, ask for a detailed sample plan to see what it includes and excludes. Additionally, some plans have prerequisites, like documented annual teeth cleanings, to be eligible for coverage for larger issues.

Common dental diseases in dogs

Common dental diseases in dogs include:[1]

  • Gingivitis (mild gum disease)

  • Periodontal disease (serious gum disease)

  • Endodontic disease (infection of the inside of a tooth)

  • Tooth decay (cavities)

  • Broken teeth

Common dental diseases in cats

Common dental diseases in cats include:[2]

  • Periodontal disease

  • Tooth resorption (a breakdown of the outer layer of a tooth)

  • Feline gingivitis/stomatitis syndrome (inflammation of the entire mouth)

  • Endodontic disease

Check Out: What Is Pet Insurance?

Diseases not covered under pet dental insurance

Pet dental insurance typically covers treatments like new dental accidents or illnesses that affect the gums and teeth, like broken, chipped, or fractured teeth, tooth extractions, root canals and crowns, and gum disease.

However, pet insurance might not cover some diseases like periodontal disease, cavities, and orthodontic treatment for misaligned teeth. In addition, some policies may not cover pre-existing conditions, routine cleanings, or dental exams. Some insurance companies offer wellness plan add-ons that can help defray the cost of preventative care.

Best pet insurance companies that offer dental coverage

Here are the best pet insurance companies offering a range of dental care, from tooth injuries to comprehensive dental care of every tooth.

ASPCA

ASPCA pet insurance offers several different coverage plans. Its complete coverage plan reimburses up to 90% for eligible expenses. This plan includes dental disease coverage as well as tooth extractions. But it doesn’t include cosmetic, endodontic, or orthodontic dental services or teeth cleaning. 

ASPCA pet insurance plans are offered through PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd., one of the oldest pet insurance companies. Its partnership with the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) gives it the backing of trusted brands. This, combined with its comprehensive plan offerings, earned the company one of the spots on this list.

Fetch

Fetch pet insurance is run by The Dodo, a popular pet-loving company. Its comprehensive pet insurance policy includes dental coverage that many other companies don’t offer. For example, it covers every tooth from accidents, illnesses, injuries, and diseases, whereas many other pet insurance companies only cover specific teeth. It also covers gum disease. However, like many pet insurance companies, dental cleanings aren’t included.

Fetch provides coverage in the U.S. and most of Canada and also covers nontraditional holistic treatments that some other insurance companies don’t. Because you can choose your deductible, copay, and maximum annual payout, you can customize a plan to your budget.

Fetch made the list because its coverage is truly comprehensive. The fact that it covers every tooth from all illnesses, injuries, and diseases makes it the company with the most dental coverage on this list.

Nationwide

Nationwide is a well-known insurance company that also offers pet insurance. You can choose from three levels of pet insurance: whole pet, major medical, and pet wellness. The whole pet plan covers pet gingivitis, tooth removal, oral trauma, and oral growth. But routine dental cleanings aren’t covered.

Pets Best

Pets Best is a pet health insurance company that offers a plan called the Best Benefit Accident and Illness Plan. With this plan, Pets Best will cover periodontal disease, but your pet must meet specific requirements, like getting its teeth cleaned regularly. If you add on a BestWellness plan, you can get up to $150 toward teeth cleaning per year.

Pets Best earned a spot as one of the best pet insurance companies for its ease of use and customer service. It offers a 24/7 pet helpline, so you can call at any time to ask questions. Its mobile app also makes it easy to quickly get your ID card, understand your coverage, and file a claim. Customers can customize their annual limits, deductibles, and reimbursement percentage to find a plan that fits their budget.

Keep Reading: How Much Is Pet Insurance in 2023?

Prudent Pet

Prudent Pet is an insurance company dedicated specifically to pet insurance. It offers three different levels of pet insurance plans: accident only, essential, and ultimate. All three plans cover injuries to the teeth or mouth, and you can add on wellness coverage to earn up to $60 toward teeth cleaning.

Prudent Pet earned a top spot because of its unlimited 24/7 vet chat on all policies. Additionally, all three of its plans cover injuries to the teeth or mouth, whereas other pet insurance companies might require you to have the highest level plan for that type of dental coverage.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin pet insurance provides comprehensive coverage. It covers dental illnesses when many insurance companies don’t. However, its coverage doesn’t include cosmetic, endodontic, or orthodontic dental services like caps, fillings, or root canals. It also doesn’t include dental cleanings.

Pumpkin earned a top spot on this list because of its 90% reimbursement rate on covered vet bills. You can choose your deductible options, and the company doesn’t have breed restrictions or maximum age limits.

Trupanion

Trupanion offers dental coverage for treatments your pet requires as a result of dental illness or injury. It has criteria you must follow, like getting your pet’s teeth examined by a veterinarian once every year. It doesn’t cover periodontal disease, gingivitis, or resorptive lesions if your pet had them before enrolling.

Trupanion made the list because it clearly states what is covered and what criteria you must meet to be reimbursed for dental-related problems in your pets. Additionally, Trupanion offers direct payments to vets, something many of the companies on this list don’t offer.

See Also: Best Pet Insurance Companies

How to find pet dental insurance

When it comes to finding pet dental insurance, you’ll first want to ensure that the policy covers the type of dental care your pet needs, such as tooth extractions and gum disease treatment.[3]

When comparing policies, look for maximum annual coverage limits, reimbursement choices (such as 70%, 80%, or 90%), and what types of treatments are covered. It’s also essential to carefully read the policy details to know what’s covered and what isn’t.

Finally, remember to read reviews from other customers who have previously purchased pet dental insurance policies. This can help you understand how reliable a particular company is, how quickly it reimburses claims, and whether it provides good customer service.

Overall, it’s important to do your research before purchasing a pet dental insurance policy to ensure you’re getting the best coverage for your money. By taking the time to compare different policies and read through their details carefully, you can be sure that you’re making an informed decision to protect your pet’s teeth.

Pet dental insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about pet dental insurance.

  • In general, pet owners should consider dog dental insurance if they have a dog breed that’s prone to dental problems. It can also be beneficial if you want to ensure your pet has access to quality care in the event of an emergency or unexpected illness. Additionally, some plans may offer preventative care coverage for routine cleanings and checkups.

    Ultimately, whether to purchase dog dental insurance depends on personal preference and budget. However, if you’re looking for the peace of mind that your pet is covered in case of an emergency or illness related to its teeth or gums, then it may be worth considering a policy.

  • Fetch offers some of the best dental coverage in the industry because it covers every tooth for a range of illnesses and issues. Some insurance companies only offer coverage on specific teeth, with many prerequisites.

    Trupanion stands out because it can make direct payments to your vet, whereas most other pet insurance policies require you to pay out of pocket and get reimbursed. This is great for pet owners who might not have cash on hand to pay fully for treatment and wait to be reimbursed.

    Lastly, Pumpkin covers many dental diseases, and it also offers 90% reimbursement, not “up to 90%” like some other pet insurance plans.

  • Yes, some pet insurance plans include coverage for dental illnesses and accidents. Also, depending on the plan you choose, you may get coverage for the extraction or repair of broken teeth, root canals, and other dental procedures.

    It’s important to note that not all pet insurance plans cover dental care. Some plans categorized as comprehensive or preventative may cover some dental procedures, while others exclude them entirely or make them optional add-ons. Be sure to read the fine print of your policy carefully before signing up so you know what kind of coverage you’re getting.

  • A dental exam for a dog typically costs between $250 and $900, depending on the type of exam and any additional treatments that may be necessary.[4] A basic dental exam usually includes an oral examination, teeth cleaning, and polishing to remove tartar and plaque. In some cases, the veterinarian may recommend X-rays or other treatments.

Sources

  1. VCA Animal Hospitals. "Dental Disease in Dogs." Accessed January 30, 2023
  2. VCA Animal Hospitals. "Dental Disease in Cats." Accessed January 30, 2023
  3. PetMD. "Pet Dental Insurance 101." Accessed January 30, 2023
  4. PetMD. "How Much Does Dog Teeth Cleaning Cost?." Accessed January 30, 2023
Catherine Collins
Written by
Catherine Collins
Linkedin

Catherine Collins is a freelance financial writer and author based in Detroit. She's the co-founder of MillennialHomeowner.com and MomsGotMoney.com, and author of the book Mom’s Got Money: A millennial mom’s guide to managing money like a boss. She has written for US News, Huffington Post, Money, Business Insider, Investopedia, Entrepreneur, Go Banking Rates, and many other publications. She currently resides in Detroit, Michigan with her boy-girl twins and a rescue dog named Julep.

Learn More
Ashley Cox
Edited by
Ashley Cox
Linkedin

Managing Editor

Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Edited by
Ashley Cox
Managing Editor
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.