Types of pet liability insurance for renters

You can choose to get different types of pet liability insurance depending on what insurers offer and whether your renters insurance covers pet damage. Here you can see a collection of coverage options.

Standard pet liability insurance

In general, insurance companies can offer a standard pet liability policy that covers basic insurance claims up to the specified amount of liability coverage. This usually includes items like damage to the rental property itself and damage your pet might do to a neighbor’s property.

It also usually covers costs incurred due to injuries that your pet causes to others, including guests and neighbors. Your legal defense might also be included, up to your coverage amount, if another party sues you.

Breed-specific liability insurance

Some dog breeds, like pit bulls and German shepherds, are considered high-risk for pet coverage, and you might need to get a separate policy.[1] Dog bites affect 4.5 million people each year, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.[2]

Insurers consider specific dog breeds to be more likely to bite and might have different rules and limits for them. Additionally, if you have exotic pets, you might need to get additional coverage to deal with the damage they might cause.