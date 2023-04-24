Lemonade Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Lemonade vs. other insurers

You have no lack of options for auto insurance. Comparing how Lemonade stacks up against other online insurers can help you make the right coverage decision for your needs.

Insurance Company Monthly Average Quote: Liability Only Monthly Average Quote: Full Coverage A.M. Best Lemonade N/A N/A Not rated Mile Auto $107 $126 A- (Excellent) Metromile $136 $163 Not rated Elephant $147 $193 Not rated Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lemonade vs. Mile Auto

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company that doesn’t require you to use telematics to determine your mileage. Instead, this insurer simply asks you to snap a picture of your odometer each month and charges your premium based on your mileage plus your base rate.

Mile Auto is best for drivers who put fewer than 10,000 miles per year on their cars. Such drivers may be able to save up to 40% off their current rates, according to Mile Auto’s website.

While Lemonade does provide low-mileage drivers with discounts, it does so with the required use of driver tracking (through the app), and it may not save drivers as much money as a strict pay-per-mile policy like Mile Auto’s.

Lemonade vs. Metromile

Lemonade recently acquired Metromile, but it’s still possible to purchase a Metromile policy that’s not part of the Lemonade brand.

Like Lemonade, Metromile uses telematics to track your mileage and driving behavior. But Metromile offers a straight pay-per-mile premium cost (on top of your base rate), much like Mile Auto’s strategy. Also, Metromile is available in different states than Lemonade is. Metromile’s per-mile insurance is currently available to drivers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

Lemonade vs. Elephant

Elephant is an online insurance company that serves eight states: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Unlike Lemonade and the other insurers on this list, Elephant doesn’t yet use telematics or other tools to determine your mileage or driving habits and potential premium discounts.

Instead, Elephant offers various discounts that drivers can qualify for to help them reduce their premium costs. These discounts include:

Multi-car

Bundling

Claims-free

Early bird discount (if you sign up for a policy before your current coverage expires)

Student

Work from home

Homeowner

Pay in full

Paperless

E-signature

Online quote

How to file an auto insurance claim with Lemonade

An auto insurance claim is the process of notifying your insurer that you suffered losses and need reimbursement under your policy.[2] Lemonade tries to make the claims process as easy as possible. To make a claim, you need to first navigate to the Lemonade app, then follow these steps: