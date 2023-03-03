What Is Roadside Assistance and How Does It Work?

Where to get roadside assistance

You can purchase roadside assistance coverage from several places. Here’s where to look for coverage.

Insurance companies

Many insurance providers allow you to add roadside assistance coverage as an add-on or rider to your existing policy. Cost and coverage options vary by insurer.

Here are some of the best insurance companies offering roadside assistance:

GEICO : The company offers emergency roadside assistance that comes with access to towing, jump-starts, lockout services up to $100, and other benefits.

Nationwide : The roadside assistance coverage from Nationwide provides access to services such as tire changes, jump-starts, and lockout services up to $100.

State Farm: Roadside assistance coverage from State Farm includes access to many services, including towing, gas delivery, and lockout.

Car manufacturers

Some car manufacturers offer complimentary roadside assistance when you finance or lease a new vehicle.

Some of the best car manufacturers offering roadside assistance include:

Chrysler: When you lease or finance a new Chrysler vehicle, you get complimentary roadside coverage for up to five years or 60,000 miles for gas engines (100,000 for diesel engines). This coverage includes access to towing, jump-starts, and tire changes.

Dodge: New financed or leased Dodge vehicles also come with five years of complimentary roadside coverage.

Hyundai: New Hyundai vehicles come with five years of access to roadside assistance coverage. Services include jump-starts, gas delivery, lockout aid, towing, and trip interruption.

Credit card companies

Many credit card companies offer roadside assistance as a benefit. But before you apply for a card that provides roadside assistance, consider potential drawbacks. For example, some credit cards come with steep annual fees and high interest rates.

Here’s a look at some of the best credit card companies offering roadside assistance:

Bank of America: The Premium Rewards® credit card comes with access to Bank of America’s Roadside Dispatch program — a pay-per-use program that charges you $59 per service call and includes services such as towing, fuel delivery, and jump-starts.

Capital One: A few Capital One cards — Venture®, Savor®, and Quicksilver® — give cardholders access to roadside assistance benefits, such as gas delivery, towing, and tire changes, in exchange for a flat fee.

Chase: The Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Freedom Unlimited® credit cards allow you to access various services for a flat rate, including tire changes, winching, jump-starts, and fuel delivery.

Keep in Mind If a credit card’s fees exceed the cost of a separate roadside assistance plan, opening the card just to get the “free” plan might not be a good financial move.

Auto clubs

An auto club is an organization you can join that offers roadside assistance coverage and sometimes other benefits, such as discounts for restaurants, movie theaters, and travel.[2] Auto club membership costs vary but often range from $50 to $360 annually, depending on your plan.

Here are some of the top auto clubs offering roadside assistance:

AAA : This membership includes four service calls per year for various services, including towing, battery jump, and gas delivery. [3] Each additional service call after the allotted four costs $90.

Better World Club: Roadside services include trip interruption, lockout, and towing. Better World Club includes four service calls per year.

Good Sam: Membership comes with discounted access to services, including battery jumps, tire changes, and fuel delivery.

See More: Best and Worst Roadside Assistance and Service Plans