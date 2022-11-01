4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
AAA, or American Automobile Association, is well-known for providing emergency roadside assistance to its motor club members. But it also offers car insurance policies with tons of discount options. Those policies tend to have coverage limits, however. So insurance shoppers who need higher coverage limits should carefully review how they set up their policies.
If you’re looking for a reliable insurer, AAA may be right for you. But the best way to know for sure is by using Insurify to compare coverage options and costs from multiple companies in your area. The tool is confidential and free to use, and you get your results in just a few clicks.
AAA in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with AAA is $118 per month.
AAA is good for people who know how to use driver discounts and for policies with young drivers.
AAA isn't the best option for people who want specialty car insurance coverage and don’t want to bundle car and home insurance.
AAA Industry Rankings and Scorecard
AAA car insurance is generally regarded as good car insurance. In the past, many customers have reported satisfactory customer service and insurance claims service. Its financial rating has also been solid for many years. Some reports indicate that customer service is slipping. Even so, the company remains strong, in no small part because of its roadside services.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|AAA Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|85 out of 100
|A.M. Best
|A
|NAIC Rating
|Fewer complaints than average
AAA Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving record is extremely important when it comes to car insurance costs. People with clean records, generally no incidents within the last three to five years, tend to pay much less on average than drivers with incidents. Speeding tickets may seem small, but they can make a big difference, especially when there’s more than one. DUIs and at-fault accidents cost the most.
|Driver Profile
|AAA Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$137
|$77
|DUI
|$206
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$168
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$144
|$104
AAA Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live has a big impact on what you pay for car insurance. Each state has its own laws and requirements for car insurance coverage that can make policies more or less expensive than the national average. And within a state, a locality’s claim rates, crime rates, traffic patterns, weather, and other factors can also impact the cost of your monthly premiums.
|State
|AAA Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$112
|Arkansas
|$98
|California
|$135
|Hawaii
|$65
|Illinois
|$129
|Indiana
|$78
|Kansas
|$82
|Kentucky
|$210
|Louisiana
|$212
|Maine
|$92
|Mississippi
|$143
|Missouri
|$112
|Ohio
|$86
|Pennsylvania
|$143
|Texas
|$100
|Virginia
|$86
|West Virginia
|$116
AAA Car Insurance Pros and Cons
As with any car insurance company, AAA comes with advantages and disadvantages that make it more or less appropriate for some drivers. But it’s also important to remember that AAA is broken into regional AAA clubs. That means car insurance policies differ from region to region. In some areas, AAA can only act as a broker, meaning the policy is insured by another company.
Good for
Many discount programs
AAA membership perks
Excellent discounts for younger drivers
Not good for
Not offered in all regions
Higher average rates
AAA membership required
AAA Car Insurance Discounts
One of the best things about working with AAA is the vast number of discounts available through their membership programs. Discounts with AAA tend to be steeper than similar discounts are with other companies. Don’t forget to combine all the discounts that you qualify for. If you’re not sure you’ve got them all, talk to an agent about what you might have missed.
Driver-Based Discounts
Driver-based discounts are very valuable with AAA. If you’ve been with a different insurer for at least three years and decide to switch to AAA, you’ll get a 12 percent discount. Good students and good drivers get up to 15 percent off. Those who pass an approved driver training course get 3 percent off. And there’s a 5 percent discount when you’re the original owner of your car.
Policy-Based Discounts
There are lots of discounts based on how you set up your policy. When you pay your membership fees at least one week before your current policy’s expiration date, you get the advanced purchase discount at 5 percent off. You can also get a paid-in-full discount for another 5 percent off. Got more than one car? The multi-vehicle discount saves you up to 26 percent off.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling, a.k.a. the multi-policy discount, is one of the best ways to lower your car insurance rate. All you have to do is combine insurance products, such as a car insurance policy with a homeowners, condo, life insurance, or renters insurance policy. Most customers save between 9 and 22 percent on all policies. The more policies you bundle, the better the discount.
AAA Car Insurance Coverage Options
You’ll need to comply with state minimum coverage limits. That means liability insurance, which is made up of bodily injury liability coverage and property damage coverage. Some states also require personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured and underinsured motorist protection. All of these, plus rideshare insurance, are available with AAA auto club.
To cover exterior repair, you can buy comprehensive and collision coverage (a.k.a. full coverage) from AAA. These are required by lenders. Gap insurance is another option you can buy if your car is financed, as it covers the remaining balance on your car loan if your car is totaled. Beyond these basics, you’ll have several additional coverage options, including the ones listed below.
Accident Forgiveness
Few things raise car insurance rates like an at-fault accident. You can avoid price hikes when you buy this coverage type. For a small extra premium, your rates won’t increase after your first at-fault accident. You must be claims-free for three years in order to qualify. But policies are different from region to region, so be sure to discuss the details with your local insurance agent.
Extended Car Rental Expenses Coverage
Here’s a coverage option that stands apart from similar options at other companies. When you buy rental car reimbursement, your rental car costs are covered while your car is in the repair shop. What makes AAA different is that it does not put a limit on the number of days you need the rental car, which is great for peace of mind. Other companies limit this coverage to 30 days.
New Vehicle Replacement
Replacing a car after it’s totaled can be a real headache, especially in a market where supply is low. That’s what makes this option so valuable: AAA will cover the cost of new car replacement for you. To qualify, you must carry both collision and comprehensive coverage on the car. There are also mileage and age restrictions. Be sure to speak with your agent about the details.
Emergency Roadside Services
Emergency roadside assistance service is probably what AAA is best known for. Many drivers who carry insurance from another provider opt for AAA roadside coverage. With this plan, you get jump-start, towing, fuel, lock-out, flat tire, and winching services covered. Some services have limitations as to how many times they can be used in one year. There is also a limit on towing miles.
Pet Coverage
This is great protection for pet parents who drive with a pet in the car. If your pet is hurt in a car accident, up to $500 of vet bills can be covered when you add this option to your AAA policy for just a few dollars more per month.
12-Month Policies
If you want to lock in your rate for more than the typical six months, you can choose this option. You’ll still be able to cancel at any time.
AAA Car Insurance Reputation
Is AAA car insurance good?
AAA car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with AAA is $118.
AAA is different from the average insurer. It’s organized as a group of automobile clubs that serve different regions in the U.S. The clubs are independent of one another, and so the reputation does vary by auto club group. With some insurance groups, your agent will act as a broker and help you buy with another insurer. In other areas, you buy a policy directly from AAA.
When you can find a AAA auto insurance policy, you’ll find it on the affordable end of the spectrum, but it won’t be the cheapest. To get a more affordable rate, most policyholders use discounts. There are a lot of discount options available, so most people are able to reduce their rate significantly. Discounts, combined with great perks, make AAA a great choice for many.
AAA Customer Service
Unfortunately, AAA customer service has been lagging behind competitors in recent years. Even so, people can find service when they need it, and the claims process is still rated well. It’s important to remember that AAA is broken up by region, so the service available in each region can differ. Be sure to look at customer reviews for AAA service in your state.
AAA Claims Filing Process
With AAA, filing a claim is easy and, by most accounts, fast. You can file a claim by speaking with a claims agent over the phone. You can also file online at aaa.com. Be sure to have photos and contact information ready to provide to your agent. Your agent will arrange for an adjuster to make an estimate of repair costs. Then, AAA will send your payout, minus your deductible.
AAA: Is it right for you?
The best way to understand if AAA is the best auto insurance company for your needs is by first understanding what you want and need from your insurance provider. Then, you should compare your options using Insurify. Fill out our confidential form to view 6+ real quotes from top insurers without sharing any personal info. Only share when you’re ready to buy. Try it now!
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, AAA auto club provides good car insurance. It’s especially good for those who want to take advantage of multi-line discounts and special perks. Though the cost of AAA policies can be higher than others, customers can easily lower their rates by taking advantage of discounts. But AAA isn’t best for everyone, such as drivers who need specialized coverage and high limits.
An auto insurance policy with AAA costs $118 per month. But the average cost varies depending on location, vehicle, and driver profile. Drivers in densely populated areas will pay more than rural drivers. Drivers of luxury vehicles will pay more than drivers of modest cars. And drivers with clean records pay less than drivers with speeding tickets, car accidents, and DUIs.
There are many discounts with AAA insurance. The most popular discounts are the safe driver, good student discount, multi-car, multi-policy, paperless, loyalty program, low mileage discounts, as well as discounts for car safety features. Families with young drivers can take advantage of the teen driver training and student away at school discounts. Discounts based on the profession are also available.
Cheap car insurance starts with understanding 1) what types of coverage you need, 2) how much coverage you need per type, and 3) which discounts you can qualify for. Then, you can compare quotes from insurance companies in your area that best fit your profile. You can do this quickly and easily with Insurify. One form gets you quotes from top companies.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.