AAA Car Insurance Coverage Options

You’ll need to comply with state minimum coverage limits. That means liability insurance, which is made up of bodily injury liability coverage and property damage coverage. Some states also require personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured and underinsured motorist protection. All of these, plus rideshare insurance, are available with AAA auto club.

To cover exterior repair, you can buy comprehensive and collision coverage (a.k.a. full coverage) from AAA. These are required by lenders. Gap insurance is another option you can buy if your car is financed, as it covers the remaining balance on your car loan if your car is totaled. Beyond these basics, you’ll have several additional coverage options, including the ones listed below.

Accident Forgiveness

Few things raise car insurance rates like an at-fault accident. You can avoid price hikes when you buy this coverage type. For a small extra premium, your rates won’t increase after your first at-fault accident. You must be claims-free for three years in order to qualify. But policies are different from region to region, so be sure to discuss the details with your local insurance agent.

Extended Car Rental Expenses Coverage

Here’s a coverage option that stands apart from similar options at other companies. When you buy rental car reimbursement, your rental car costs are covered while your car is in the repair shop. What makes AAA different is that it does not put a limit on the number of days you need the rental car, which is great for peace of mind. Other companies limit this coverage to 30 days.

New Vehicle Replacement

Replacing a car after it’s totaled can be a real headache, especially in a market where supply is low. That’s what makes this option so valuable: AAA will cover the cost of new car replacement for you. To qualify, you must carry both collision and comprehensive coverage on the car. There are also mileage and age restrictions. Be sure to speak with your agent about the details.

Emergency Roadside Services

Emergency roadside assistance service is probably what AAA is best known for. Many drivers who carry insurance from another provider opt for AAA roadside coverage. With this plan, you get jump-start, towing, fuel, lock-out, flat tire, and winching services covered. Some services have limitations as to how many times they can be used in one year. There is also a limit on towing miles.

Pet Coverage

This is great protection for pet parents who drive with a pet in the car. If your pet is hurt in a car accident, up to $500 of vet bills can be covered when you add this option to your AAA policy for just a few dollars more per month.

12-Month Policies

If you want to lock in your rate for more than the typical six months, you can choose this option. You’ll still be able to cancel at any time.

