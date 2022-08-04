If you have an Allstate car insurance policy, know that you have the right to cancel it and switch car insurance companies. You may do so because your circumstances have changed and you find that a plan from a different provider like GEICO, Liberty Mutual, or Progressive is a better fit. This may be because you lock in a lower premium or are simply unhappy with Allstate’s service.

Before you do cancel your Allstate insurance, however, don’t forget to enroll in a new policy. This car insurance quote comparison makes the process a breeze. Simply fill out a short form and receive auto insurance quotes from the leading providers. There are no fees or sign-ups involved, so you truly have nothing to lose.