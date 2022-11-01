How to Cancel Your Farmers Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

If you’re unhappy with your Farmers auto insurance policy, don’t worry — it’s a breeze to cancel and switch car insurance companies. You may even get a partial refund, depending on your policy term. But a word of caution: Make sure you buy a new policy before canceling Farmers. Otherwise, you could incur additional fees the next time you purchase auto insurance.

