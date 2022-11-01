4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Individuals looking for a place to live that offers easy driving conditions should avoid Staten Island at all costs. Often said to be one of the most frustrating cities to navigate, drivers regularly have to deal with accidents that jam freeways for miles, unexpected bridge closures, and a host of other issues. While Staten Island is said to be the most affordable place in New York City when it comes to car insurance, that doesn’t mean that cheap policies are easy to find. It’s best to consider all of your options when it comes to auto insurance here, particularly because insurance fraud is prevalent.
Car Insurance in Staten Island, NY
The average cost of New York car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Staten Island, NY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Staten Island is $339 per month, or $4068 annually.
Car insurance in Staten Island is $113 more than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Staten Island on average is TSC Direct, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Staten Island, NY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Staten Island
|Insurance Provider in Staten Island
|GEICO
|$121 /mo
|State Farm
|$182 /mo
|Progressive
|$254 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Staten Island, NY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Staten Island. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$330 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$464 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$204 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|Rochester
|$112/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|New York
|$237/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Staten Island Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Delaying driving until your 20s on Staten Island is a wise idea for those looking to save money, as individuals under the age of 20 pay an average of $1400 for their car insurance. Once you leave your teen years behind, this drops dramatically down to $598, with yet another big discount when you hit your 30s. While it’s uncommon to find older drivers on the road here, seniors in their 70s and 80s enjoy the cheapest rates of all.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$0
|20s
|$599
|30s
|$263
|40s
|$293
|50s
|$270
|60s
|$283
|70s
|$256
|80s
|$200
Staten Island Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Traffic can be problematic on Staten Island, leading to accidents and a host of other moving violations. Drivers with a clean record get to pay low rates of $307, while those who have received a speeding ticket find their premiums are closer to $372. An at-fault collision won’t cost you nearly as much, with rates averaging $333, and if you fail to stop at an intersection, you’ll likely pay around $253 a month for your coverage.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$308
|Speeding Ticket
|$373
|At-Fault Accident
|$334
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$254
Staten Island Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Fantastic credit is strongly rewarded on Staten Island, as most motorists don’t see much of a discount on their car insurance otherwise. Drivers with both poor and average credit levels each pay $363, while boosting your score to the good category only saves you about $10. Should you reach the excellent tier, you’ll get to pay a mere $226 for your coverage, proving that paying attention to your creditworthiness is a smart idea.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$227
|Good
|$355
|Average
|$364
|Poor
|$364
Find local Staten Island agents
New York City Business Group3971 Victory Blvd,
Staten Island, NY 10314
Alpha Omega Coverage Corp1253 Richmond Ave,
Staten Island, NY 10314
Cassidy & Rofrano/Robert O. Hampton Inc.16 Driggs St.,
Staten Island, NY 10308
C M & F Group Inc.653 Forest Ave,
Staten Island, NY 10310-2517
R J W Brokerage Corp651 Willowbrook Rd Ste 204,
Staten Island, NY 10314-6827
D M A S Inc1132 Forest Ave Ste 10,
Staten Island, NY 10310-2407
Major Auto Solutions LLC2793 Amboy Rd,
Staten Island, NY 10306-2157
The DiForte Agency Inc.3871 Amboy Rod,
Staten Island, NY 10308
McDermott & Thomas Associates (SI)1200 South Ave Ste 302,
Staten Island, NY 10314-3420
Franklin I. Ury Insurance Agency79 Sheraden Ave,
Staten Island, NY 10314
Staten Island, NY DMV Information
While it is located near a major highway, visiting Staten Island’s only DMV office can be challenging. The location is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to handle the large number of customers that come in. Residents in other parts of New York often have a number of DMV locations to visit in neighboring communities, but Staten Island is somewhat removed from the rest of NYC.
Public Transportation in Staten Island, NY
Freeways may be jam-packed at all hours, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get around Staten Island with ease. The ferry is operational seven days a week and allows you to get away from the island whenever you please. Plenty of taxis and rideshare options await you as well, along with another unique option—a bikeshare program. Simply download an app, scan the QR code on the bike, and get pedaling!
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Staten Island, NY
Getting behind the wheel in Staten Island isn’t for the faint of heart, so make sure you have a good GPS and plenty of time to get to your destination before you hit the road. For even more peace of mind, take some time to evaluate your current auto insurance coverage, and see if it offers everything you’re looking for.
If you’re shopping for a new policy, you don’t have to spend much time to find the best car insurance rates. After answering a few basic questions, you’ll be able to compare quotes at Insurify and discover the perfect auto policy for you.
FAQs - Staten Island, NY Car Insurance
Auto coverage rates tend to be quite high in New York, but Staten Island residents pay the least compared to those in neighboring cities. Your individual rate will be based on your driving history as well as a number of other factors.
The state has a high number of insurance fraud cases, leading insurance companies to charge more for coverage. Many cities in the state are also hubs for accidents, which also contributes to rising rates.
Yes, New York requires all drivers to carry a minimum of $25,000 for bodily injury, $10,000 for property damage, and $50,000 for “no-fault” coverage. Drivers have the option to add additional features as they see fit.
Insurify Insights
How Staten Island Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Staten Island, New York below:
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Staten Island
#72
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York
#122
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York
#102
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York
#110
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Staten Island drivers rank 123 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #123
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with an accident: 5.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Staten Island drivers rank 102 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #102
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Staten Island drivers rank 83 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #83
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Staten Island drivers rank 85 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #85
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Staten Island drivers rank 72 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Staten Island drivers rank 17 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with clean record: 83.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Staten Island drivers rank 68 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #68
- Percent of drivers in Staten Island with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.17%
