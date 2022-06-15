Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in New York: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in New York

How much is gap insurance in New York? The average policyholder in New York pays $324 per month for a car insurance policy with gap insurance. However, what you pay for car insurance will depend on a variety of factors, such as your age and your driving record.

Not all insurance companies in New York offer gap insurance, and some providers offer cheaper rates overall for drivers who lease than others. Below, you’ll find the top providers of gap insurance in New York, along with the average premiums drivers who lease pay for a policy.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in New York Travelers $208 Plymouth Rock $261 Midvale $295 Progressive $309 Liberty Mutual $479

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

You can also get gap insurance coverage in New York from Allstate or Nationwide.

