Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Pensacola, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pensacola is $220 per month or $2,640 annually.
Car insurance in Pensacola is $111 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Pensacola on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Pensacola, FL
Looking for affordable auto insurance in Pensacola? We’re here to help. In this article, we’ll review the top quotes from car insurance companies in Pensacola and take a look at how different aspects of your driver profile will affect your insurance rates. Remember to always compare car insurance quotes before deciding on a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pensacola, FL
What is the cheapest insurance in Pensacola?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Pensacola, with rates starting at $200 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Below, you’ll find Insurify’s list of average auto insurance quotes in Pensacola to use as a starting point and set expectations on your hunt for cheap insurance coverage. You should always compare quotes before buying, as your rate will vary based on your personal driving details.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$200
|National General
|$201
|Travelers
|$209
|Dairyland
|$241
|Liberty Mutual
|$251
|Hugo
|$44
|Direct Auto
|$173
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$175
|Safeco
|$200
|GAINSCO
|$220
|Mercury
|$243
|Bristol West
|$244
|AssuranceAmerica
|$246
|Pronto
|$275
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$279
|Infinity
|$324
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Pensacola Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Florida car insurance is cheapest when you don’t have any car accidents on your driving record since insurers use your driving history as a factor when setting premiums[2]. On average, a speeding ticket will raise your premiums, and an at-fault accident will do even more damage. Below, you’ll find average rates for Pensacola drivers based on their driving history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$221
|Speeding Ticket
|$296
|At-Fault Accident
|$323
|DUI
|$440
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Pensacola Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Florida insurance companies use credit scores to set your insurance premiums, so it helps to maintain good credit[3]. You can see in the table below that Pensacola drivers with the best credit scores pay the lowest average rates, while drivers with poor credit usually end up paying much more.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$186
|Good
|$220
|Average
|$242
|Poor
|$375
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pensacola
Your Pensacola car insurance policy is an important guard against financial calamity. While you may be looking for a bargain, the best car insurance isn’t just the minimum coverage. It may be worth it to have enough liability insurance to protect your assets, as well as comprehensive coverage and collision coverage to help you out in a car accident that wasn’t your fault.
To find those auto insurance rates, look no further than Insurify. In just a few minutes, our free quote-comparison tool provides you with cheap car insurance quotes from as many companies as it can find. Drivers should also consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, as many companies offer discounts for this.
Frequently Asked Questions
The most important way to find cheap car insurance is to get as many car insurance quotes from as many insurance companies as possible. It’s the best way to find the right match for you because car insurance providers value different aspects of each driver profile differently. Bundling car insurance with other insurance products is another important way to save money.
Average auto insurance rates in Pensacola are $220 per month. Your rates will depend on your driving record, credit score, age, and coverage needs: full coverage (which includes comprehensive coverage for vandalism and weather damage and collision coverage for crashes in which you’re at fault) costs more than minimum coverage.
Your driving record is key to a cheap car insurance policy. Your Pensacola car insurance will be more expensive with a car accident, speeding ticket, or other such violation on your driving record. Credit score also plays a role, but other important factors include your age, the value of your car, and the amount of coverage you need.
Insurify Insights
How Pensacola Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pensacola, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pensacola drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Pensacola
#68
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#41
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#109
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pensacola drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with an accident: 10.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pensacola drivers rank 109 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #109
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Pensacola drivers rank 24 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Pensacola drivers rank 21 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with a reckless driving violation: 2.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Pensacola drivers rank 68 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #68
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with a speeding ticket: 7.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Pensacola drivers rank 190 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #190
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Pensacola drivers rank 131 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #131
- Percent of drivers in Pensacola with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.66%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 20, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 20, 2022