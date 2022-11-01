4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Driving in Miami is possibly unlike any other experience you’ve had on the road, as motorists often do things without notice. Changing lanes without using a turn signal is common, and pedestrians should be careful, as not everyone is so quick to yield. However, despite its traffic and plethora of freeways, Miami roads are organized in a grid system that can be learned over time. While you’re getting to know your way around, remember that it’s smart to enroll in a comprehensive auto insurance policy in case of an accident.
Car Insurance in Miami, FL
The average cost of Florida car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Miami, FL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Miami is $396 per month, or $4752 annually.
Car insurance in Miami is $149 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Miami on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Miami, FL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Miami
|Liberty Mutual
|$318 /mo
|State Farm
|$397 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$457 /mo
|Travelers
|$534 /mo
|Mercury
|$567 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Miami, FL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Miami. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$576 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$417 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$476 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$449 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$405 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Hialeah
|$534/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Florida
|$383/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Miami Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Packed with tourists and residents, the streets of Miami are always busy, leading to high car insurance rates for many drivers here. If you’re under the age of 20, be prepared to pay an average of $916 for coverage, with rates dropping to almost half this amount once you hit age 20. Most drivers in Miami pay between $371 and $439 during their driving careers, with the lowest rate of $351 awarded to motorists in their 70s.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$917
|20s
|$492
|30s
|$416
|40s
|$440
|50s
|$385
|60s
|$361
|70s
|$352
|80s
|$372
Miami Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Although it can be tough, it’s advised that you maintain a clean driving record in Miami to keep your insurance rates low. Drivers with no violations to their names pay an average of $430, but prices increase to $460 after failing to stop at an intersection. A speeding ticket further raises rates to around $470, and if you’re found to be at fault after an accident, get ready to be charged an average of $544 for your coverage.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$431
|Speeding Ticket
|$471
|At-Fault Accident
|$545
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$461
Miami Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Motorists trying to save money have a vested interest in working to raise their credit score, as this data directly impacts their car insurance rates. Those with poor credit tend to pay an average of $496, while those in the average tier pay about $40 less. Boosting your score to a good rating results in a premium of roughly $433, and individuals with excellent credit save the most money, with an average rate of $386 a month.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$387
|Good
|$434
|Average
|$458
|Poor
|$497
Miami, FL DMV Information
Miami-Dade County is one of the easier metropolitan areas to navigate when it comes to DMV services, as there are more than a handful of office locations throughout the city and its outlying suburbs. Most are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with dozens of smaller locations that provide a limited number of services.
Public Transportation in Miami, FL
If getting around Miami by car isn’t your cup of tea, the city offers a number of other affordable and easy options. While Uber and Lyft are certainly popular, the weather in Miami is so beautiful that many people choose to walk. Electric scooters can be rented easily through an app and are found on sidewalks throughout the city. More traditional options like the bus or Metrorail can also help you get to your destination.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Miami, FL
Whether you’re heading to Miami for a much-needed vacation or you happen to call this city home, one thing’s for certain: driving in this area can be stressful. Busy freeways coupled with drivers who seem to do whatever they want create a recipe for collisions, so it’s crucial that you stay attentive at all times while behind the wheel.
Even if you have a stellar driving history, you could find yourself paying a lot for car insurance. If you’re looking for the lowest rates in Miami, make sure to compare prices at Insurify. Simply answer a few questions, and you’ll be able to enroll in the policy that best meets your financial and driving needs.
FAQs - Miami, FL Car Insurance
Not only are there a lot of accidents on Miami freeways but the state of Florida as a whole has a large number of uninsured drivers. Due to this huge risk, insurance companies often charge more than double the national average for auto insurance.
The state is rather relaxed when it comes to the minimum policy features that drivers must purchase before hitting the road. A minimum of $10,000 for both personal injury protection and property damage liability is all that’s required.
Miami drivers are faced with some of the highest auto coverage rates in the nation, so it’s important to maintain a clean driving record and do some research for the best policies in your area. Make sure to visit Insurify for real-time quotes and to explore which discounts you’re eligible for.
Insurify Insights
How Miami Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Miami, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Miami drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Miami
#192
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#201
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#128
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#81
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Miami drivers rank 170 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #170
- Percent of drivers in Miami with an accident: 7.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Miami drivers rank 128 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #128
- Percent of drivers in Miami with a DUI: 0.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Miami drivers rank 104 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #104
- Percent of drivers in Miami with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Miami drivers rank 112 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #112
- Percent of drivers in Miami with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Miami drivers rank 192 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #192
- Percent of drivers in Miami with a speeding ticket: 4.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Miami drivers rank 37 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Miami with clean record: 82.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Miami drivers rank 25 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Miami with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.95%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
