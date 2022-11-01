Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Gainesville, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Gainesville, FL
Compared to most Florida metros, cheap car insurance isn’t all that hard to find in Gainesville. Thankfully, most Gainesville drivers can get affordable insurance coverage at an average of $198 per month, but you can always save more on car insurance by comparing car insurance quotes. Try it with Insurify and start saving today! It’s free and only takes five minutes.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville is $198 per month or $2,376 annually.
Car insurance in Gainesville is $133 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Gainesville on average is Hugo, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Gainesville, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville?
Hugo is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Gainesville, with rates starting at $53 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
This table shows average car insurance quotes specific to Gainesville from various insurance companies. You’ll see Hugo, which offers pay-as-you-go auto insurance, coming in with a very low average quote, but if you drive daily, the average cheap auto insurance policy costs more in the $200 range.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Hugo
|$53
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$144
|Direct Auto
|$162
|National General
|$164
|Safeco
|$195
|GAINSCO
|$197
|Bristol West
|$200
|AssuranceAmerica
|$200
|Travelers
|$200
|Progressive
|$209
|Dairyland
|$223
|Pronto
|$238
|Liberty Mutual
|$238
|Infinity
|$239
|Mercury
|$245
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$257
Best Car Insurance in Gainesville, FL
Your auto insurance company should give you cheap rates—but don’t you want more than that? The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) helps you evaluate companies beyond their insurance quotes. It captures financial stability, the claims experience, accessibility, and customer service along with affordability. In this list, Safeco’s high ICS and low insurance premiums stand out.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|86
|$195
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$238
|Travelers
|80
|$200
|National General
|58
|$164
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Gainesville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Here’s where students at UF might be concerned. Teens in Florida—note that this table shows state-level average rates—pay over $500 per month for auto insurance, a devastating average that is tough to bring down. Once you hit your second decade, your wallet will breathe a sigh of relief—and Florida’s seniors and retirees enjoy relatively low auto insurance rates.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$541
|20s
|$351
|30s
|$290
|40s
|$293
|50s
|$269
|60s
|$239
|70s
|$239
|80+
|$261
Gainesville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Gainesville drivers can find cheaper insurance if they have a clean driving record. Insurance agencies price auto insurance based on your likelihood of getting in a car accident. So if you have violations on your driving record, your insurance quotes will typically climb. You can see this in the average rates Gainesville drivers pay based on past violations and accidents.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$196
|Speeding Ticket
|$263
|At-Fault Accident
|$286
|DUI
|$390
Gainesville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In Gainesville, the numbers show that a great credit score will typically fast-track you to cheap auto insurance. You can see in the table below that having excellent credit can help you save money while having poor credit can result in very high insurance rates. It’s much harder to find cheap car insurance as a teenager than it is as a safe driver with bad credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$173
|Good
|$207
|Average
|$225
|Poor
|$349
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Gainesville
Floridians drive a lot. So when you’re building your auto insurance policy, you’ll want affordable insurance that includes important coverage options. Full coverage, which includes comprehensive coverage and collision insurance, is your best bet for auto insurance that will actually help you out in a car accident. Otherwise, the financial impacts can be horrible.
Having it all—affordable auto insurance and solid coverage—takes some finesse. That’s where Insurify comes in. As your personal insurance agent, it hunts through the internet and pulls free quotes from the best insurance companies in your area for you all in one place. Car insurance comparison is more work than anyone should do on their own, so count on Insurify to help.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap insurance comes to those who are willing to search beyond the usual names like State Farm and GEICO to look at the entire Gainesville market for auto insurance. By yourself, this would be a lot of work, but with Insurify, you’ll be on your way in just a few minutes. Also, bundling with homeowners or renters insurance tends to help.
The average Gainesville driver pays $198 per month for auto insurance. UF students will pay more than their retiree neighbors—age is a big factor in setting Florida insurance rates. Good drivers with good credit tend to have ready access to cheap car insurance.
A number of factors play into pricing car insurance rates—a car accident or violation on your record, a bad credit score, and being younger will all count against you. Generally, a high density of cars and accident rates will make for higher auto insurance rates in a given area.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
