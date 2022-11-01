One of the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State, Orlando has a slew of tourists on its roadways—which makes life not quite “the happiest place on Earth” for those who don’t have Mickey on their mind. Making sure they have the right insurance policy is one thing that can help locals rest a little easier at the end of a long day.

Being America’s number one tourist destination has its pros and cons. Having 75 million visitors per year not only feeds Orlando’s bustling economy but has also created one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country. This bodes well for employment-seekers. Even though the money may come easy to some, it spends quick—so having an auto policy that gives residents what they need without being wasteful is high up on everyone’s to-do lists.