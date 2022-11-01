4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
One of the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State, Orlando has a slew of tourists on its roadways—which makes life not quite “the happiest place on Earth” for those who don’t have Mickey on their mind. Making sure they have the right insurance policy is one thing that can help locals rest a little easier at the end of a long day.
Being America’s number one tourist destination has its pros and cons. Having 75 million visitors per year not only feeds Orlando’s bustling economy but has also created one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country. This bodes well for employment-seekers. Even though the money may come easy to some, it spends quick—so having an auto policy that gives residents what they need without being wasteful is high up on everyone’s to-do lists.
Car Insurance in Orlando, FL
The average cost of Florida car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Orlando, FL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Orlando is $298 per month, or $3576 annually.
Car insurance in Orlando is $51 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Orlando on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Orlando, FL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Orlando
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|GEICO
|$101 /mo
|State Farm
|$167 /mo
|Progressive
|$198 /mo
|Mercury
|$214 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$217 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Orlando, FL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Orlando. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$405 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$301 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$327 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$377 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$293 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Hialeah
|$534/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Florida
|$383/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Orlando Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Drivers of every age fill O-Town’s streets and highways daily. While they all have to follow the same road rules, each may be paying different insurance rates based on when they were born. Orlando drivers in their 20s pay more monthly to drive than any other age group, at $371 on average. Because the risk of claims is reduced as you age, Orlando drivers in their 60s and 70s make the most gains in driving down insurance rates. These drivers pay just $290 on average to be insured on the road.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$603
|20s
|$372
|30s
|$308
|40s
|$349
|50s
|$335
|60s
|$291
|70s
|$291
|80s
|$365
Orlando Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s bad enough to be in an accident, but being in an accident that you caused will cost you in Orlando. Compared to drivers with no offenses on their record, Orlando drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $74 more for car insurance monthly. Don’t despair, though. It will take a few years, but keeping your record clean after an accident will allow you to essentially wash this offense off your record and recoup cheaper rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$330
|Speeding Ticket
|$358
|At-Fault Accident
|$404
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$303
Orlando Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
How good is your credit score? That’s a question that may affect some Orlando drivers when it comes to getting car insurance. While not every insurance company uses credit scores in their risk calculations, many do. Therefore, Orlando drivers can add credit score as yet another item they can control to keep their rates low. Orlando drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $301 in car insurance premiums monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$302
|Good
|$339
|Average
|$350
|Poor
|$353
Find local Orlando agents
Eton Bridge Insurance & Financial Solutions7625 W SAND LAKE RD STE 201,
ORLANDO, FL 32819
WS INSURANCE GROUP, LLC5728 Major Blvd,
Orlando, FL 32819
H&M Insurance and Tax Agency6150 Silver Star Rd,
Orlando, FL 32808
Business Insurance Center, Inc.6979 Kingspointe Parkway,
Unit 9, Orlando, FL 32819
Lancaster & Associates Insurance, Inc1215 W Fairbanks Ave,
Orlando, FL 32804
Humphreys Insurance Agency4950 Hall Rd Ste C,
Orlando, FL 32817
Harry Levine Insurance7587 W Sand Lake Road,
Orlando, FL 32819
The Hilb Group of Florida LLC (Orlando)5639 Hansel Ave,
Orlando, FL 32809
Hugh Cotton Insurance2315 Curry Ford Rd,
Orlando, FL 32806
TK Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.496 Delaney Ave Ste 400,
Orlando, FL 32801
Orlando, FL DMV Information
Like many DMVs across the country, Orlando’s locations offer driver’s license services and registration services at different facilities—though some offer both. Locations are spread across Orange County and include four in Orlando and one in Ocoee. In-house services are by appointment only, and there are some things you can easily manage online. With the state’s MyFlorida app, you can renew your vehicle or watercraft registration in minutes.
Public Transportation in Orlando, FL
While Disney has its monorail, the city of Orlando depends on its LYNX Bus Service and commuter rail system, SunRail, to motor patrons throughout the city and its surrounding counties. Though the most convenient option for getting around town is picking up a rental car on your way in, taxis and hotel shuttle services are readily available as well and are all set to take tourists (and the workers who support them) to the various popular attractions (a.k.a. “work” to the locals). Of course, on-demand driving services are always popular, and you will even see vacationers using Lime bikes or HOPR to explore the city on two wheels.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Orlando, FL
Orlando drivers have a love-hate relationship with the tourists occupying the lanes next to them. Not only is there the pressure to drive your own vehicle safely, watching out for someone whose mind may be in vacation mode is an added responsibility.
Though Florida’s new distracted driving laws are trying to curb cell phone use in cars, distracted drivers are just one thing you have to watch out for on Florida roads. Orlando ranks among the top cities in the country for pedestrian death as well. Insurify lets you get insurance coverage quickly to protect you and your family financially should you ever be involved in an accident in the Sunshine State.
FAQs - Orlando, FL Car Insurance
Yes. Your Florida tag is issued for a certain period of time and during that time (or “registration period”), the vehicle must have active insurance. To avoid being fined and then some for a lapse in coverage, you can surrender your tag and registration each time you leave Florida and then re-register your vehicle upon your return. If you have a decent insurance policy, however, it may be cheaper to keep your policy the entire time rather than racking up all of those extra fees coming and going.
Yes. In addition to the extreme financial risk you are taking by driving even a day without an active policy, Florida can suspend your driver’s license even if it’s your first offense. Once you have your policy, you will also have to pay fees to reinstate your driver’s license (from $150 to $500). You should never let your policy lapse and always make sure you have a new policy in place before you cancel the old one.
An SR-22 Certificate isn’t insurance; rather, it’s a certificate that some people are required to file with their state that proves they have the amount of insurance required by law. Drivers who have to file an SR-22 Certificate usually have to do so because of a court order related to reckless driving, a DUI, or another serious offense.
Insurify Insights
How Orlando Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Orlando, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Orlando drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Orlando
#98
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#122
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#158
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#50
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Orlando drivers rank 142 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #142
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with an accident: 8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Orlando drivers rank 158 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #158
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with a DUI: 0.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Orlando drivers rank 67 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Orlando drivers rank 62 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Orlando drivers rank 98 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #98
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with a speeding ticket: 6.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Orlando drivers rank 118 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #118
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with clean record: 79.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Orlando drivers rank 82 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #82
- Percent of drivers in Orlando with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.05%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
