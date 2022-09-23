Florida Car Insurance With Bad Credit (2025)

A history of bad credit can cause your Florida car insurance rates to go up. But you can still find affordable premiums with time, research, and car insurance comparison.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
Car insurance companies in Florida are permitted to use credit-based insurance scores when setting rates. This practice can mean higher premiums for drivers with fair or bad credit.

Fortunately, many insurers still offer competitive rates for high-risk drivers and people with bad credit. The best way to find these companies and rates is through car insurance comparison shopping. This makes it easy to compare rates, companies, and coverages.

  • Drivers with bad credit often pay higher car insurance rates than drivers with good credit.

  • Your credit score isn’t the same thing as your credit-based insurance score.

  • State Farm is a great all-around insurance choice for Florida drivers with bad credit.

How credit affects car insurance rates in Florida

A credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as your credit score. Instead, it’s an assessment insurers use to determine how risky you are to insure. A credit-based insurance score includes various factors, including your payment history, outstanding debt, credit history length, new credit applications, and credit mix.[1]

This credit-based insurance score gives insurers insight into how you manage risk and your likelihood of filing a claim. Personal factors like race, gender, age, income, address, marital status, and religion don’t factor into this score.

Although some states have banned using credit-based scores, Florida isn’t one of them. Insurers can’t rely solely on your credit score to determine your insurability. Even so, many insurers factor credit-related information into their assessments because lower credit scores often correlate with higher loss ratios.

Best Florida insurance for drivers with bad credit

While there’s no direct way around a bad credit-based insurance score, you’re not out of luck. Below are some of the best car insurance companies for drivers with bad credit. Besides competitive rates, these companies offer money-saving discounts that can help reduce your insurance costs.

State Farm: Best overall

4.1
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$109/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Lanny
Not paying attention to the increases over time.
Reviewed in Georgia on October 2025
I have been with them for 35 years and have had zero accidents and one homeowner's claim, yet my premiums go up yearly.
Melissa
Excellent
Reviewed in Wisconsin on October 2025
All the representatives I have communicated with were helpful and got what I needed done quickly.
Dave
Survey
Reviewed in Florida on October 2025
I wasn’t satisfied with a claim, but the prices are better than any other company. They used to be the highest, so I'm quite amazed.
657
NAIC Index
0.84
A++
Why we picked this company

For Florida drivers with bad credit, State Farm is among the best car insurance companies for affordability. The company offers a few ways to save, including a bundling discount, good driver discount, low-mileage discount, defensive driving course discount, and its Drive Safe & Save telematics program.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

  • Affordable rates

  • Many local agents in Florida

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • No accident forgiveness

  • Can’t buy a policy online

GEICO: Best for discounts

3.9
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$164/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$174/mo
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Bruce
Avoid and Find Better Option
Reviewed in Florida on October 2025
Overpriced. I drive less than 20 miles per week. Still expensive.
Howatd
Poor
Reviewed in Georgia on October 2025
After you sign up with them, they will continually raise your premium for no reason.
Mary
Love Geico
Reviewed in Arkansas on October 2025
I really like this company. They've been really good to me.
637
NAIC Index
0.59
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO is one of the best car insurance companies for Florida drivers who are looking for discounts. The insurer offers 23 discounts, including driver training and defensive driving discounts, anti-theft discounts, and good student discounts. Its rates are also affordable for Florida drivers with bad credit.

Pros

  • Numerous discounts

  • Offers claim forgiveness

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

  • No gap insurance

  • Not the cheapest insurer

Mile Auto: Best for infrequent drivers

4.4
8.8 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$115/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$157/mo
How drivers feel about Mile Auto

Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.

Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Lionel
Poor
Reviewed in Colorado on October 2025
I recently filled out an insurance application and was quoted $64 a month, but I was charged a different rate of $138 a month. That's not what I signed up for. I provided my card number and everything, but I don't want you to withdraw money from my account. I want to cancel because I'm not going to pay $138 a month. I can get cheaper insurance elsewhere. Please cancel my order. I can't get a hold of you; I don't know the phone number, and when I call, it goes to different places. I do not want insurance for $138 a month when I was quoted $64. I think that's misleading. Please stop this. It's not right to change quotes, especially for senior citizens. Thank you.
Monsavier
My experience is that my base rate should stay the same and not be raised. I'm on a fixed budget.
Reviewed in on September 2025
The mile-per-minute charge is a bit much. It's not a good idea because your base rate changes every month and is adjusted according to your mileage. Your base rate should stay the same and not be raised.
James L
Good company
Reviewed in Georgia on September 2025
Good if you don't drive a lot of miles.
NR
2.18
NR
Why we picked this company

Mile Auto is a good choice for people in Florida who drive infrequently. The insurer offers pay-per-mile insurance, meaning you pay only for the miles you drive. The company charges a base rate and calculates your premium based on your monthly odometer reading.

Pros

  • Savings can be significant for low-mileage drivers

  • Driving habits not monitored

  • Can choose liability only or full coverage

Cons

  • Available in only seven states

  • Not rated by J.D. Power, the NAIC, or AM Best

  • Doesn’t offer discounts

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers with a low credit score.

    We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Average Florida car insurance rates by credit tier

Your credit history includes your credit score and can affect your car insurance premiums. The better your credit, the lower your rates will be, all else being equal. Take a look at the chart below to see how much insurance costs can vary based on your credit tier:

How to get cheaper Florida car insurance with bad credit

While you can’t fix your credit-based insurance score overnight, you can still find affordable rates in Florida with bad credit. Consider the following ways to save money:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/d980bd9cc4/membership.svg

    Apply for discounts

    Car insurance discounts are your best friend when it comes to lowering rates. Many car insurance companies offer various discounts you can use to lower your rates — just ask.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/354dc33bc8/banking-96x96-green_017-coins.svg

    Increase your deductible

    Raising your car insurance deductible will immediately lower your car insurance premium. Be sure you can afford to pay a higher deductible out of pocket if you have to file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    Bundle your coverages

    Look for insurance companies that offer reduced rates if you bundle your car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f4244fe878/low-mileage.svg

    Get usage-based insurance

    Usage-based car insurance programs can save you money if you’re a safe or infrequent driver. These programs track how and how much you drive, and safe drivers can often save money.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare insurance quotes

    It’s a good idea to compare car insurance rates every three to six months — or at least every year at renewal. Comparing rates is one of the best ways to save money, as you can see what competitors are charging for the same coverage.

Florida minimum car insurance requirements

Car insurance minimums in Florida differ from most other states — bodily injury liability insurance isn’t a requirement.[3] But if you finance or lease your car, lenders typically require full-coverage insurance, which includes bodily injury, collision, and comprehensive coverage.

The following minimum insurance coverage is required for all Florida drivers:

  • $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP)

  • $10,000 in property damage liability coverage

You must maintain at least the minimum coverage in Florida. If you’re found driving without car insurance, you can have your license and registration suspended for up to three years, and you’ll have to pay a reinstatement fee of up to $500. Some drivers will need to obtain an FR-44 certificate after suspension to prove they have the minimum coverage required.

Optional coverages and discounts worth considering

While Florida requires only $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability, insurance experts often recommend carrying higher liability levels to protect yourself financially.[4] You’ll also need additional coverage to protect your car.

The following car insurance coverages are worth considering when you’re shopping for an auto insurance policy:

  • Collision coverage: Collision insurance covers damage to your car after a collision with another object, such as a car, tree, mailbox, or building.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays to repair vehicle damage from non-collision incidents, such as severe weather, theft, or vandalism.

  • Uninsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage an uninsured or underinsured driver causes to you or your vehicle.

  • Gap coverage: Gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and your vehicle’s loan balance if your car is totaled.

  • Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance pays to fix flat tires, jump-start your car, or tow your vehicle to a repair shop.

Insurers offer plenty of car insurance discounts, even for drivers with bad credit. These include:

  • Multi-policy: Many companies offer a discount for insuring multiple drivers. Discounts are also commonly available for bundling car insurance, renters insurance, or home insurance with a single company.

  • Telematics: Some insurers offer telematics insurance programs, which track your driving through a phone app or a device in your car. Safe drivers and people who don’t put many miles on their cars can often save money with these programs.

  • Safety devices: Drivers whose cars have anti-theft devices might get a break on their insurance, especially in cities with high vehicle theft and break-in rates.

  • Defensive driving: Many insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete approved defensive driving courses.

  • Good student: Teenage drivers in your household may qualify for good student discounts if they maintain their grades at a certain level.

Florida car insurance with bad credit FAQs

Finding affordable car insurance with bad credit can be stressful. Take a look at the answers to some frequently asked questions about buying Florida car insurance with bad credit.

  • Can you get insurance with a bad credit history?

    Yes. You can get insurance with a bad credit history. Although insurance companies can’t rely solely on your credit score, they may factor your credit history into a credit-based insurance score. If you have bad credit, this can result in higher rates. But insurers can’t deny you a policy based on your credit history alone.

  • Which company offers the cheapest insurance for drivers with bad credit?

    COUNTRY Financial offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates for drivers with bad credit nationwide. But in Florida, Hugo offers drivers with bad credit some of the most affordable rates. Its liability-only coverage averages $114 per month.

  • Does credit history affect car insurance in Florida?

    Yes. Your credit history can affect your car insurance rates in Florida. Car insurance companies in Florida can use your credit history as one of the factors they consider when determining your credit-based insurance score. This score helps insurers determine how risky you are to insure. Drivers with a bad credit history may have higher car insurance rates.

  • Which states use credit history for insurance premiums?

    Most U.S. states allow insurers to use credit history when setting insurance premiums, but seven don’t: California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, and Utah. Every other state allows car insurance companies to use your credit history as part of a credit-based insurance score to help determine your premiums.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores Aren’t the Same as a Credit Score. Understand How Credit and Other Factors Determine Your Premiums."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
  5. Experian. "Which States Restrict the Use of Credit Scores in Determining Insurance Rates?."
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

