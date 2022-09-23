Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Table of contents
Car insurance companies in Florida are permitted to use credit-based insurance scores when setting rates. This practice can mean higher premiums for drivers with fair or bad credit.
Fortunately, many insurers still offer competitive rates for high-risk drivers and people with bad credit. The best way to find these companies and rates is through car insurance comparison shopping. This makes it easy to compare rates, companies, and coverages.
Drivers with bad credit often pay higher car insurance rates than drivers with good credit.
Your credit score isn’t the same thing as your credit-based insurance score.
State Farm is a great all-around insurance choice for Florida drivers with bad credit.
How credit affects car insurance rates in Florida
A credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as your credit score. Instead, it’s an assessment insurers use to determine how risky you are to insure. A credit-based insurance score includes various factors, including your payment history, outstanding debt, credit history length, new credit applications, and credit mix.[1]
This credit-based insurance score gives insurers insight into how you manage risk and your likelihood of filing a claim. Personal factors like race, gender, age, income, address, marital status, and religion don’t factor into this score.
Although some states have banned using credit-based scores, Florida isn’t one of them. Insurers can’t rely solely on your credit score to determine your insurability. Even so, many insurers factor credit-related information into their assessments because lower credit scores often correlate with higher loss ratios.
Best Florida insurance for drivers with bad credit
While there’s no direct way around a bad credit-based insurance score, you’re not out of luck. Below are some of the best car insurance companies for drivers with bad credit. Besides competitive rates, these companies offer money-saving discounts that can help reduce your insurance costs.
State Farm: Best overall
|User Reviews
4.1
|IQ Score
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
|$109/mo
|Full Coverage
|$116/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
For Florida drivers with bad credit, State Farm is among the best car insurance companies for affordability. The company offers a few ways to save, including a bundling discount, good driver discount, low-mileage discount, defensive driving course discount, and its Drive Safe & Save telematics program.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Affordable rates
Many local agents in Florida
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
No accident forgiveness
Can’t buy a policy online
GEICO: Best for discounts
|User Reviews
3.9
|IQ Score
|9.2 /10
|Liability Only
|$164/mo
|Full Coverage
|$174/mo
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
GEICO is one of the best car insurance companies for Florida drivers who are looking for discounts. The insurer offers 23 discounts, including driver training and defensive driving discounts, anti-theft discounts, and good student discounts. Its rates are also affordable for Florida drivers with bad credit.
Numerous discounts
Offers claim forgiveness
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage
No gap insurance
Not the cheapest insurer
Mile Auto: Best for infrequent drivers
|User Reviews
4.4
|IQ Score
|8.8 /10
|Liability Only
|$115/mo
|Full Coverage
|$157/mo
Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.
Mile Auto is a good choice for people in Florida who drive infrequently. The insurer offers pay-per-mile insurance, meaning you pay only for the miles you drive. The company charges a base rate and calculates your premium based on your monthly odometer reading.
Savings can be significant for low-mileage drivers
Driving habits not monitored
Can choose liability only or full coverage
Available in only seven states
Not rated by J.D. Power, the NAIC, or AM Best
Doesn’t offer discounts
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers with a low credit score.
We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average Florida car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit history includes your credit score and can affect your car insurance premiums. The better your credit, the lower your rates will be, all else being equal. Take a look at the chart below to see how much insurance costs can vary based on your credit tier:
Average Liability-Only Rates by Credit Tier
How to get cheaper Florida car insurance with bad credit
While you can’t fix your credit-based insurance score overnight, you can still find affordable rates in Florida with bad credit. Consider the following ways to save money:[2]
Apply for discounts
Car insurance discounts are your best friend when it comes to lowering rates. Many car insurance companies offer various discounts you can use to lower your rates — just ask.
Increase your deductible
Raising your car insurance deductible will immediately lower your car insurance premium. Be sure you can afford to pay a higher deductible out of pocket if you have to file a claim.
Bundle your coverages
Look for insurance companies that offer reduced rates if you bundle your car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Get usage-based insurance
Usage-based car insurance programs can save you money if you’re a safe or infrequent driver. These programs track how and how much you drive, and safe drivers can often save money.
Compare insurance quotes
It’s a good idea to compare car insurance rates every three to six months — or at least every year at renewal. Comparing rates is one of the best ways to save money, as you can see what competitors are charging for the same coverage.
Florida minimum car insurance requirements
Car insurance minimums in Florida differ from most other states — bodily injury liability insurance isn’t a requirement.[3] But if you finance or lease your car, lenders typically require full-coverage insurance, which includes bodily injury, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
The following minimum insurance coverage is required for all Florida drivers:
$10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000 in property damage liability coverage
You must maintain at least the minimum coverage in Florida. If you’re found driving without car insurance, you can have your license and registration suspended for up to three years, and you’ll have to pay a reinstatement fee of up to $500. Some drivers will need to obtain an FR-44 certificate after suspension to prove they have the minimum coverage required.
Optional coverages and discounts worth considering
While Florida requires only $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability, insurance experts often recommend carrying higher liability levels to protect yourself financially.[4] You’ll also need additional coverage to protect your car.
The following car insurance coverages are worth considering when you’re shopping for an auto insurance policy:
Collision coverage: Collision insurance covers damage to your car after a collision with another object, such as a car, tree, mailbox, or building.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance pays to repair vehicle damage from non-collision incidents, such as severe weather, theft, or vandalism.
Uninsured motorist coverage: Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage an uninsured or underinsured driver causes to you or your vehicle.
Gap coverage: Gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and your vehicle’s loan balance if your car is totaled.
Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance pays to fix flat tires, jump-start your car, or tow your vehicle to a repair shop.
Insurers offer plenty of car insurance discounts, even for drivers with bad credit. These include:
Multi-policy: Many companies offer a discount for insuring multiple drivers. Discounts are also commonly available for bundling car insurance, renters insurance, or home insurance with a single company.
Telematics: Some insurers offer telematics insurance programs, which track your driving through a phone app or a device in your car. Safe drivers and people who don’t put many miles on their cars can often save money with these programs.
Safety devices: Drivers whose cars have anti-theft devices might get a break on their insurance, especially in cities with high vehicle theft and break-in rates.
Defensive driving: Many insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete approved defensive driving courses.
Good student: Teenage drivers in your household may qualify for good student discounts if they maintain their grades at a certain level.
Florida car insurance with bad credit FAQs
Finding affordable car insurance with bad credit can be stressful. Take a look at the answers to some frequently asked questions about buying Florida car insurance with bad credit.
Can you get insurance with a bad credit history?
Yes. You can get insurance with a bad credit history. Although insurance companies can’t rely solely on your credit score, they may factor your credit history into a credit-based insurance score. If you have bad credit, this can result in higher rates. But insurers can’t deny you a policy based on your credit history alone.
Which company offers the cheapest insurance for drivers with bad credit?
COUNTRY Financial offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates for drivers with bad credit nationwide. But in Florida, Hugo offers drivers with bad credit some of the most affordable rates. Its liability-only coverage averages $114 per month.
Does credit history affect car insurance in Florida?
Yes. Your credit history can affect your car insurance rates in Florida. Car insurance companies in Florida can use your credit history as one of the factors they consider when determining your credit-based insurance score. This score helps insurers determine how risky you are to insure. Drivers with a bad credit history may have higher car insurance rates.
Which states use credit history for insurance premiums?
Most U.S. states allow insurers to use credit history when setting insurance premiums, but seven don’t: California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, and Utah. Every other state allows car insurance companies to use your credit history as part of a credit-based insurance score to help determine your premiums.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
