Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

While most drivers understand that at-fault accidents will raise their premium, some don’t realize that other incidents, including moving violations, can also affect how much you pay for car insurance in Fort Lauderdale. These incidents include speeding tickets and driving under the influence.

These marks on your driving record make you a high-risk driver, and insurance companies offset their risk by increasing your rates.[4] Furthermore, a DUI conviction can result in an FR-44 insurance requirement, which will almost certainly mean higher rates.

Shop for Cheap Auto Insurance in Fort Lauderdale Enter your ZIP code See My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Fort Lauderdale drivers may wonder why a speeding ticket can increase their rates if no damage is done and no claim is filed. Because speed is a contributing factor in many fatal car crashes, insurance companies consider a speeding ticket proof of risky driving behaviors.[5]

Even though your rates may increase after a speeding ticket, you can start your search for affordable car insurance with the following companies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Of the approximately 393,000 crashes that occurred in Florida in 2022, about 9% happened in Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located. Only Miami-Dade County had more reported crashes on its roadways.[2]

At-fault accidents happen, even when you’re driving as responsibly as possible, and most result in an insurance increase. If you’re involved in an at-fault accident or have one on your driving record, check out the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale for your situation below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI can affect your car insurance rates more than other incidents, depending on the severity. Having a DUI on your record can also potentially cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the policy’s term.[4]

If this is the case, start your search for cheap car insurance after a DUI with the companies below. If you can’t find an insurer willing to provide coverage, you can also apply for Florida’s assigned risk marketplace.