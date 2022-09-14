Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Located on Florida’s eastern coast, Fort Lauderdale is prone to severe weather events like hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and heavy rainfalls.[1] This increased risk of property damage can lead to increased car insurance rates.
The average rate of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $474 a month for full coverage and $431 a month for liability only. Even though car insurance rates in Fort Lauderdale are expensive compared to many other Florida cities, you can still find affordable coverage for your needs.
Quick Facts
Fort Lauderdale car insurance rates are 6% more expensive than statewide rates.
Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located, reported more crashes in 2022 than most Florida counties, which can lead to higher auto insurance rates.[2]
Florida’s minimum auto insurance requirements are comparatively much lower than other states’ requirements.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale
Finding the right auto insurance company in Fort Lauderdale for your needs isn’t as simple as finding the cheapest policy. Depending on your budget, driving habits, and coverage needs, the right insurer for you might be one that offers significantly more value for a slightly higher cost than the lowest-priced offer. Compare how the three following insurers provide coverage ideal for different drivers in Fort Lauderdale.
3
$112/mo
Hugo is a tech-forward insurer offering limited insurance products across multiple states, including Florida. Fort Lauderdale drivers can take advantage of its low liability-only policies, though drivers who want the insurer’s Flex plan are out of luck, as it isn’t available in Florida. The ability to turn coverage on and off online and buy coverage for as little as three days is convenient and streamlined. As a bare-minimum insurer, Hugo can check all your boxes.
Pros
Offers temporary car insurance to infrequent drivers
4.4
$129/mo
Whether you’re a seasoned professional, enjoying retirement, or taking advantage of your winter home in South Florida, senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale should consider State Farm. With the lowest average rates available for senior drivers, State Farm is a great option for full-coverage policy needs. It rewards safe drivers with discounts, allowing senior drivers to save more thanks to their years of driving experience.
4.3
$133/mo
Accidents — including at-fault accidents and speeding tickets — happen. If you’re a Fort Lauderdale driver with an accident, ticket, or even a DUI on your record, you’ll be pleased to see that GEICO offers some of the lowest average rates available in the city. The DriveEasy app can provide an opportunity to lower these rates by showing how responsible of a driver you are despite past driving mistakes. Although GEICO states that a claim won’t necessarily increase premiums, your prior history will likely incur a rate increase for new claims.
Pros
Offers FR-44 filings
Lower average rates than competitors
Cons
DriveEasy app could increase premiums based on risky driving habits
Accident forgiveness only applies to first accidents
Good communication
John - February 5, 2023
Verified
They offer the best rate.
Shannon - February 2, 2023
Verified
Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Lauderdale
No matter how often you drive, you need to buy the state’s minimum insurance limits, which insurers refer to as liability-only policies. These policies cover expenses for injuries and damages you cause to another person or property.
Because liability-only policies provide fewer coverages compared to other policy types, they’re typically cheaper and best for drivers who want absolute minimum coverages. The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Fort Lauderdale for liability-only coverage.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Lauderdale
While liability-only coverage protects the damages that an at-fault driver causes, some Fort Lauderdale drivers may want additional coverage that pays for damage to their vehicles.
Full-coverage policies aren’t exactly the same from insurer to insurer. However, the majority of companies offer full-coverage policies that include liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages.
Drivers who want reimbursement for flood or weather damage to their cars may want to choose a full-coverage policy. Michael DeLong, research and advocacy associate at the Consumer Federation of America, notes that unusual weather events can happen at any time, especially because of shifting patterns due to climate change.
“Comprehensive auto insurance policies cover weather damage to your car,” DeLong says. “If you are concerned about that, you should get a permanent comprehensive policy.”
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Fort Lauderdale.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida is unique in that it’s an at-fault state, so all Fort Lauderdale drivers have to carry personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. PIP coverage pays for damages and injuries to the policyholder no matter who was at fault for the accident.
Along with a minimum PIP limit, drivers must also hold a minimum limit of property damage liability insurance. Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[3]
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Because Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are so limited compared to other state requirements, it’s probably not enough to cover the full extent of your damages and injuries after an accident. Fort Lauderdale drivers should consider adding these optional coverages to their policies for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
This covers damages from non-accident events, like weather events, falling objects, flooding, and theft. Insurify recommends Fort Lauderdale drivers add this to their policies since they live in a coastal region prone to severe weather.
Collision coverage
This coverage applies when you damage your vehicle in a collision, either with another car or a stationary object, even if you’re at fault.
Glass coverage
This pays for repairs or replacements of your windshield, rear and side windows, and sunroofs.
Gap coverage
This pays the remaining balance between your auto loan and the actual value of your car after a total loss.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This pays for the expenses resulting from an at-fault accident by a driver who’s not insured or doesn’t have the level of insurance needed to cover your damages or injuries.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
These marks on your driving record make you a high-risk driver, and insurance companies offset their risk by increasing your rates.[4] Furthermore, a DUI conviction can result in an FR-44 insurance requirement, which will almost certainly mean higher rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Fort Lauderdale drivers may wonder why a speeding ticket can increase their rates if no damage is done and no claim is filed. Because speed is a contributing factor in many fatal car crashes, insurance companies consider a speeding ticket proof of risky driving behaviors.[5]
Even though your rates may increase after a speeding ticket, you can start your search for affordable car insurance with the following companies.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Of the approximately 393,000 crashes that occurred in Florida in 2022, about 9% happened in Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located. Only Miami-Dade County had more reported crashes on its roadways.[2]
At-fault accidents happen, even when you’re driving as responsibly as possible, and most result in an insurance increase. If you’re involved in an at-fault accident or have one on your driving record, check out the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale for your situation below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI can affect your car insurance rates more than other incidents, depending on the severity. Having a DUI on your record can also potentially cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the policy’s term.[4]
If this is the case, start your search for cheap car insurance after a DUI with the companies below. If you can’t find an insurer willing to provide coverage, you can also apply for Florida’s assigned risk marketplace.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
People age 65 and older make up 18% of Fort Lauderdale’s population, and many may notice that their auto rates have increased around the age of 75.[6] Monthly car insurance rates tend to decrease for drivers around age 35 then increase in a driver’s 70s due to health issues that can increase the likelihood of an accident.[7]
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes than older adults, which is why they often have some of the highest car insurance rates, despite clean driving records.[8] But teens and young drivers can lower these high premiums. Along with keeping a clean record, teens or parents can ask their insurer about discounts for good grades or for the completion of specific driving courses.
The table below shows the cheapest Fort Lauderdale auto insurance for teens.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale
Whether you’re at an age when rates are higher or have a few incidents on your record, you can lower your car insurance premiums in multiple ways. Here’s how to get affordable car insurance for your situation in Fort Lauderdale:
Raise your deductible. By offering to pay more out of pocket during a claim, your insurer has less financial responsibility and may lower your premium. Just be sure you have enough tucked away to pay the up-front deductible.
Ask about discounts. Most insurers offer discounts to drivers of all backgrounds, including those who maintain clean driving records, complete driver education courses, or have certain safety features on their vehicles. Contact a car insurance agent to see what common discounts you’ll likely qualify for.
Bundle your policies. Some insurers offer lower rates to policyholders who buy multiple policies, like renters or home insurance, with your auto insurance.
Shop and compare. One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance is to get at least three quotes from different insurers for the same coverage level and compare them to find the lowest rate.
Fort Lauderdale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Even though it doesn’t have an effect on your driving habits, Florida allows insurers to use your credit scores in determining your premiums. However, it can’t be the only factor insurance companies consider during the underwriting process.[9]
Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Lauderdale?
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $474 a month for full-coverage policies, which is 6% higher than the state average and 87% higher than nationwide averages.
Car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code, so cities with lower populations, like Ocala, tend to be cheaper, and areas of similar congestion, such as Miami, are very close in average rate prices.[8]
More cities in Florida
Compared to other major Florida cities, auto insurance in Fort Lauderdale is often more expensive, on average. However, some cities may only be slightly cheaper and still fall above the Florida state average of $445 per month for a full-coverage policy.
Here’s how Fort Lauderdale’s average full-coverage rates compare to the rest of the state.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Fort Lauderdale drivers.
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $474 a month for full coverage and $431 a month for liability only.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale include State Farm and GEICO. These two companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Florida, and strong A.M. Best financial strength ratings.[10] The best auto insurer in the city for you will depend on your unique situation, coverage needs, and driving history, which is why you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers.
How much is car insurance per month in Florida?
Car insurance in Florida costs an average of $445 a month for full-coverage policies, according to Insurify data. In comparison, Fort Lauderdale’s average cost for full coverage is $474 a month.
Do you need 100/300 auto insurance in Florida?
No. Florida only requires $10,000 per accident in personal injury protection and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.[3] These minimums are extremely low compared to other states and don’t include bodily injury liability coverage, so you may benefit from higher limits for more protection on the road.
Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.
For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.