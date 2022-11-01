Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Winter Haven, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Winter Haven is $244 monthly or $2,928 annually.
Car insurance in Winter Haven is $87 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance in Winter Haven on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Winter Haven, FL
When drivers are looking for the cheapest auto insurance in Florida, it can be tough to figure out where to look. Going from insurance website to website can yield results, but it’s hard to be sure if you are making a fair comparison of coverage and premiums. The best way to solve this issue is by using a quote-comparison site to compare car insurance quotes side-by-side.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Winter Haven, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Winter Haven?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Winter Haven, with rates starting at $192 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
Trying to find the right auto insurance coverage for you can be difficult without quality information. As you search for cheap car insurance in Winter Haven, you can use the table below to help your search. Here, you will find data showing a list of insurance companies offering coverage, plus their average monthly quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$192
|Travelers
|$214
|Progressive
|$261
|Dairyland
|$269
|Liberty Mutual
|$269
|Bristol West
|$278
|Hugo
|$76
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$137
|Direct Auto
|$187
|AssuranceAmerica
|$239
|GAINSCO
|$247
|Safeco
|$257
|Pronto
|$274
|Mercury
|$295
|Infinity
|$309
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$315
|The General
|$331
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Winter Haven Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers with spotless driving records tend to get the lowest auto insurance rates possible from insurance providers[2]. Drivers who have a less-than-spotless driving record due to DUIs or speeding tickets will find their average monthly cost for insurance tends to be higher. Below, you can see what impact some of those derogatory marks can have on your costs.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$247
|Speeding Ticket
|$331
|At-Fault Accident
|$361
|DUI
|$492
** **
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Winter Haven Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
The status of your driving record is not the only thing that could impact your monthly rate when looking for a cheap car insurance policy. Those with excellent credit tend to pay the lowest rate possible for auto insurance[3]. As your credit score drops, the cost of your auto insurance can increase, as you can see in the table below.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$213
|Good
|$251
|Average
|$276
|Poor
|$428
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Winter Haven
The best way to get cheap car insurance is to do plenty of comparison-shopping and compile the facts. With Insurify, you can see insurance providers in Winter Haven, plus their average monthly cost for insurance. You can also see how your driving record and your credit score can impact the cost of your insurance.
Drivers can also save on their policies by taking advantage of any available discounts they may qualify for. One of the most common discounts that many insurance companies offer is bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When looking for cheap car insurance in Winter Haven, comparing car insurance quotes is a key step. Insurify shows every option available to you, plus the average monthly cost for the insurance providers in your area, so you can compare quotes side-by-side.
The cost of auto insurance can vary depending on which provider you choose to get your car insurance from. The cheapest car insurance on average is about $76 a month, while the most expensive is around $331 per month. The cost of your policy will also vary based on your unique driving profile.
Some of the things that can increase the cost of your monthly auto insurance bill include derogatory marks on your driving record and a low credit score. Even with those factors, comparing quotes can still give you a good chance of finding cheap car insurance that best suits your needs.
Insurify Insights
How Winter Haven Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Winter Haven, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Winter Haven drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Winter Haven
#149
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#144
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#173
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#72
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Winter Haven drivers rank 140 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #140
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with an accident: 8.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Winter Haven drivers rank 173 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #173
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with a DUI: 0.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Winter Haven drivers rank 104 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #104
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Winter Haven drivers rank 95 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #95
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Winter Haven drivers rank 149 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #149
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with a speeding ticket: 5.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Winter Haven drivers rank 117 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #117
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with clean record: 79.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Winter Haven drivers rank 139 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #139
- Percent of drivers in Winter Haven with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.6%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed June 17, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed June 17, 2022