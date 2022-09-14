Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on your driving record can lead to higher insurance premiums for St. Petersburg residents. Marks like these on your record signal to insurers that you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, so companies raise rates to offset the risk.

However, for people with an imperfect driving record, it’s essential to find affordable car insurance that meets your needs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets can influence your car insurance rates, even if you didn’t cause an accident while speeding. St. Petersburg car insurance companies consider them indicators of risky driving behavior, heightening the likelihood of future accidents and claims.

If you’re searching for the most affordable car insurance companies in St. Petersburg and have a speeding ticket on your record, consult the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 108 95 GEICO 110 97 Hugo 114 101 Allstate 186 164 Travelers 222 196 Mile Auto 232 168 Mercury 244 219 Safeco 260 192 Direct Auto 287 216 GAINSCO 290 282 Liberty Mutual 322 222 Midvale Home & Auto 343 246 Progressive 344 251 Infinity 373 287 Foremost 400 266 AssuranceAmerica 402 299 National General 414 402 Dairyland 506 285 Bristol West 518 366 The General 576 425 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Causing an accident can result in a notable spike in your car insurance rates, as insurance companies view at-fault accidents as indicators of heightened risk for future claims. Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, reported more than 16,000 car crashes in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.[4] Prioritizing safe driving and avoiding accidents not only protects you and others on the road but also helps you get lower insurance premiums.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 116 102 GEICO 119 105 Hugo 122 108 Allstate 200 177 Travelers 240 212 Mile Auto 250 181 Mercury 263 236 Safeco 281 207 Direct Auto 310 234 GAINSCO 313 304 Liberty Mutual 347 240 Midvale Home & Auto 370 265 Progressive 371 271 Infinity 402 310 Foremost 431 287 AssuranceAmerica 434 323 National General 447 434 Dairyland 546 308 Bristol West 559 394 The General 621 458 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Having a DUI conviction can lead to much higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider DUIs a significant risk factor, pointing to a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to rise significantly after a DUI. Additionally, Florida may require you to purchase FR-44 insurance and keep it on file with the state for three years. Florida FR-44 insurance requires higher insurance limits, which will also increase rates.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in St. Petersburg.