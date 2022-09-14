Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
At the edge of Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg is home to plenty of cultural and beachfront experiences, plus slightly higher-than-average car insurance premiums. The average cost of car insurance in St. Petersburg is $385 a month for liability-only coverage and $453 for full-coverage insurance, far exceeding the national averages of $106 and $172 for respective coverages.
The city’s high rates of tourism and 11% annual chance of hurricanes contribute to its comparatively expensive car insurance premiums.[1] Here’s how you can find affordable car insurance in St. Pete despite its higher-than-average rates.
Quick Facts
Full-coverage car insurance in St. Petersburg costs 163% more than the national average, but it’s only 3% higher than the Florida state average.
St. Petersburg drivers with poor credit pay 101% more, on average, than drivers with excellent credit.
Florida car insurance requirements include personal injury protection instead of bodily injury liability.[2]
Best car insurance companies in St. Petersburg
Selecting the right car insurance company in St. Petersburg requires careful consideration of your individual needs and circumstances. The best car insurance company for you varies based on factors such as your driving history, vehicle make, and preferred coverage options.[3]
Get insights into a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg and what makes them stand out from their competitors.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
State Farm presents a diverse selection of coverages for drivers in St. Petersburg, like comprehensive, collision, medical payments, and rideshare insurance. State Farm also offers supplementary coverages, like rental car insurance and roadside assistance. Notably, gap insurance is missing from its offerings, so drivers concerned about total losses should pick a different insurer.
Pros
No. 1 spot in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction study in Florida
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$82/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
GEICO offers car insurance with relatively low average rates and a highly rated digital experience, drawing on 85 years of industry expertise. It offers plenty of discounts for drivers to save, including discounts for affiliations and organizations, owning a new vehicle, being a federal employee, and more. Plus, its mobile app lets policyholders file claims and manage their policies on the go.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating in Florida
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Rideshare insurance not available
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$139/mo
Full Coverage
$157/mo
If you prioritize safe driving, Allstate offers a chance to save more on your car insurance. Not only does it offer a discount for drivers who are accident- and claims-free, but it also offers a usage-based insurance app, Drivewise, which rewards safe drivers. Policyholders can get a discount just for signing up for the app and additional discounts on their premiums when their policy renews every six months.
Pros
Plenty of discounts
Coverage for hybrids and classic cars
Cons
Higher average rates than competitors
Below-average J.D. Power insurance-shopping satisfaction rating
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in St. Petersburg
Liability coverage is often the cheapest car insurance you can purchase while still maintaining Florida car insurance requirements. However, liability coverage in Florida doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle after an accident.
If you’re in St. Petersburg, take a look at the most affordable liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in St. Petersburg
While liability insurance meets Florida’s minimum requirements, it might not be enough coverage for your needs. For more protection against financial losses, consider full-coverage car insurance, which includes comprehensive and collision insurance. This type of auto insurance coverage is particularly beneficial for drivers with high-value vehicles, people in areas with high rates of accidents or car thefts, or anyone who wants more coverage than what liability insurance provides.
If you live in St. Petersburg, Florida, check out the cheapest car insurance companies in the city below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
All drivers must meet Florida’s car insurance requirements, which means having both personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP insurance covers 80% of medical expenses for covered injuries, up to $10,000, regardless of fault. Property damage liability insurance, on the other hand, takes care of the costs of property damage you cause in an accident.
Below are Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Florida’s minimum requirements are notably low compared to other state requirements. If you cause an accident with more than $10,000 in damages, you’re on the hook for the excess amounts. So, it’s a good idea to raise policy limits and add more coverage to your auto insurance policy. Consider adding these types of coverages to your auto insurance policy for more protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages when you collide with a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from events other than collisions, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
For people financing or leasing their vehicles, gap coverage pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If someone driving without insurance — or with policy limits too low to cover damages and injuries — causes an accident, this insurance kicks in to cover your costs.
Glass coverage
This covers windshield and glass damage, and some policies even offer no-deductible protection for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg drivers with an incident
Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on your driving record can lead to higher insurance premiums for St. Petersburg residents. Marks like these on your record signal to insurers that you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, so companies raise rates to offset the risk.
However, for people with an imperfect driving record, it’s essential to find affordable car insurance that meets your needs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding tickets can influence your car insurance rates, even if you didn’t cause an accident while speeding. St. Petersburg car insurance companies consider them indicators of risky driving behavior, heightening the likelihood of future accidents and claims.
If you’re searching for the most affordable car insurance companies in St. Petersburg and have a speeding ticket on your record, consult the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Causing an accident can result in a notable spike in your car insurance rates, as insurance companies view at-fault accidents as indicators of heightened risk for future claims. Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, reported more than 16,000 car crashes in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.[4] Prioritizing safe driving and avoiding accidents not only protects you and others on the road but also helps you get lower insurance premiums.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Having a DUI conviction can lead to much higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider DUIs a significant risk factor, pointing to a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to rise significantly after a DUI. Additionally, Florida may require you to purchase FR-44 insurance and keep it on file with the state for three years. Florida FR-44 insurance requires higher insurance limits, which will also increase rates.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in St. Petersburg.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg seniors
Auto insurers consider your age when determining your car insurance premiums. As you gain driving experience and reach your mid-30s, rates usually decrease. However, around the age of 75, premiums may increase slightly due to factors such as potential health issues and higher accident risks.[5]
Despite these new driving risks, seniors, who make up more than 19% of St. Petersburg’s population, still tend to pay lower average car insurance rates than other age groups.[6]
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for seniors in St. Petersburg.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg teens
Teenagers and young adults typically pay higher rates compared to older drivers, mainly due to their limited experience and higher risk profiles. For instance, drivers ages 15 to 19 accounted for more than 1,600 crashes in Pinellas County in 2021.[4] Finding affordable car insurance as a teen driver is important, but you can stay on your parents’ policy and take advantage of student-centric discounts to get lower rates.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg for teens and young drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in St. Petersburg
When you’re in search of affordable car insurance coverage in St. Petersburg, remember to follow these helpful tips:
Ask about discounts. When looking for the best rate, one of the best questions you can ask an insurance agent is if their company offers available discounts, such as those for good driving habits, vehicle safety features, or insuring multiple cars.
Practice good driving habits. Make safe driving a top priority to maintain a clean record. In addition to adhering to traffic laws, avoid accidents and keep violations to a minimum to pay lower premiums.
Bundle your insurance policies. Consider combining your car insurance with other insurance products, such as renters insurance, life insurance, business insurance, or homeowners insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts.
Compare your options. It’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes from various insurance companies in St. Petersburg. Insurers offer different rates to drivers, so comparison shopping is the best way to find the most cost-effective prices, based on your driving profile and coverage needs.
St. Petersburg car insurance quotes by credit tier
Car insurance companies in Florida can use your credit score when underwriting your auto insurance policy, but they can’t rely solely on it.[7] Insurers believe that a driver’s credit score correlates to their risk of filing a claim; higher credit scores indicate lower claims risk, and lower scores mean higher risk.
Here’s how much St. Petersburg drivers pay for car insurance, on average, based on credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in St. Petersburg?
Car insurance in St. Petersburg is more expensive, on average, compared to the national average and the state average. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $106 a month for liability-only insurance, and full coverage costs $172.
However, St. Petersburg residents face a steep average monthly premium of $453 for full coverage. Keep in mind that car insurance rates can vary widely due to factors like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city and its ZIP codes.[3]
St. Petersburg and neighboring Tampa have an 11% chance of hurricane weather every year, according to AccuWeather.[1] Plus, St. Petersburg attracts millions of tourists every year, contributing to more traffic and higher rates of accidents.
Important Information
Florida drivers have the fourth-highest car insurance costs in the U.S., with an average annual premium of $2,412. Damage from Hurricane Ian contributed to record-breaking losses for insurers in 2022. Florida’s no-fault system presents additional challenges for insurance companies. Insurify’s 2023 Mid-Year Auto Report explores the reasons behind rising rates, why major insurers are leaving the state, and how new legislation could affect Florida drivers.
More cities in Florida
While St. Petersburg car insurance rates are higher than the state and national averages, the city still has lower rates than many other Florida areas, including its neighbor, Tampa. Here’s how average car insurance costs in St. Petersburg compare to other cities in the state.
The average cost of car insurance in St. Petersburg is $385 a month for liability insurance and $453 a month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in St. Petersburg?
Some of the best car insurance companies in St. Petersburg include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have low average premiums, high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. But the best car insurance company for you depends on your specific needs and budget. Always compare quotes from different companies to find the best deal for the coverage you need.
What factors can affect your auto insurance premiums in St. Petersburg?
The most important factors out of your control that affect auto insurance rates in St. Petersburg are the city’s weather patterns, traffic accident rates, and theft rates. St. Petersburg is susceptible to hurricanes and other storm damages, which can cause insurance losses in the area and increase rates. Plus, the city’s influx of tourists every year, and thus its higher risk of crashes, can also affect rates.
Why is auto insurance so expensive in Florida?
Florida experiences property damage from storms and hurricanes every year. In September 2022, Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $112 billion in total damages. Furthermore, a recent report from the Insurance Information Institute explains that the insurance industry in Florida experienced more than $1 billion in underwriting losses in 2020 and 2021.[8] To offset these losses, insurance companies increased rates in the state — or stopped offering coverage altogether.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.