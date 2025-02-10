At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
If you live in a different country but are visiting the Sunshine State, you may want to drive a car to get around. Florida allows you to drive with a foreign license for as long as you’re a nonresident.
Here’s what you should know about the Florida laws related to driving with a foreign license, as well as requirements for car insurance and car rentals.
Driving in Florida with a foreign license
Florida permits nonresidents to drive in the state with a foreign license, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). But if and when you become a resident, you’ll need to get a Florida driver’s license. Since the legalities for drivers can change, it’s a good idea to check the FLHSMV website for updates on this topic.[1]
How long can you use a foreign license in Florida?
You may drive with a foreign license in the Sunshine State for as long as you’re a nonresident. Once you’re a resident, it’s your responsibility to obtain a Florida driver’s license within 30 days.
Per Florida laws, you’re a resident if you do one or more of the following actions:
Register to vote
Sign your children up for public school
Accept a job
File for a homestead exemption
Live in the state consecutively for more than six months
Steps to drive legally in Florida with a foreign license
Unlike many U.S. states, Florida doesn’t require out-of-country visitors to acquire an international driving permit (IDP) to drive lawfully in the state. An IDP essentially serves as a translation of your foreign driver’s license.[2] The state repealed this requirement in 2013. Though you don’t need an IDP, you need to carry your foreign license with you while driving.
If you become a resident of the state, you’ll need a U.S. driver’s license to drive legally. Here’s what you need to do to obtain a driver’s license in Florida:
Study the Florida Driver’s Handbook. Issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Florida Driver’s Handbook can teach you the rules of the road in the Sunshine State. Be sure to download it and read it thoroughly to prepare for the knowledge exam and skill test.[3]
Gather documents. Ensure you have all the documents you’ll need to apply for your driver’s license. These include a primary identity document, like a passport or green card, a document to show your Social Security number, and two documents to prove your residency, such as a utility bill and mortgage statement.[4]
Visit a DMV office. Bring your documents to a local driver’s license office. You’ll need to schedule and complete the required exams and pay any applicable fees. If you have any questions about the process, you can call ahead or visit in person.
Complete the exams. Pass the hearing and vision exams, as well as the multiple-choice knowledge exam with a score of at least 80%. You’ll also need to pass the driving test, for which you’ll need to bring a valid motor vehicle. Passing the test demonstrates your driving skills and ability to follow traffic laws.
Insurance requirements for foreign drivers in Florida
In Florida, nonresident drivers from other countries must adhere to the same minimum car insurance requirements as U.S. citizens. Many insurers offer short-term policies for visitors who have a valid license from the country they live in. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning it requires drivers to file claims with their own insurance companies regardless of fault.
Florida mandates all drivers in the state to have the following minimum coverages:[5]
$10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
$10,000 in property damage liability (PDL) coverage
Sufficient auto insurance coverage is essential if you want to avoid the high out-of-pocket costs that you may face after an unexpected motor vehicle accident or incident. It’s also important to make sure you have continuous coverage. An insurance lapse can lead to unexpected costs, position you as a high-risk driver, and increase your premiums.
Renting a car in Florida with a foreign license
Each car rental company in Florida has its own requirements for people with a foreign driver’s license. Some insurers may require you to have an international driver’s permit if your driver’s license is in a language other than English.
In addition to an international driver’s permit, you may need the following items to rent a car in Florida:
Your foreign driver’s license
Photo identification card, such as a valid passport
Credit or debit card
Proof of insurance (from the rental company or another insurer)
You also have to be 25 years or older to rent a car in most cases. If you’re younger than 25, you may have to pay a young driver’s fee, which varies based on car rental company and location. Before you move forward with a car rental, make sure you understand and accept all the terms and conditions outlined in the agreement.
Tips for safe driving in Florida as a foreign driver
These strategies can help you drive safely in the Sunshine State:
Pay attention to driving regulations
Make sure you’re aware of the local traffic laws and follow all road signs. The Florida Driver’s Handbook and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles are great resources.
Keep an emergency kit
An emergency kit can help you get through emergency situations if they occur. You should include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, a blanket, a phone charger, and more.
Understand parking regulations
If you’re driving in urban parts of Florida, make sure you follow the parking rules. Otherwise, you might receive a ticket and have to pay a fine.
Make sure your driver’s license and insurance coverage are valid
Per Florida law, you must have a valid license and meet minimum insurance requirements. Failure to do so can result in fines or other penalties.
Driving in Florida with a foreign license FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about driving with a foreign license in Florida.
What documents do you need to drive in Florida with a foreign license?
To drive legally with a foreign license in the Sunshine State, you’ll need your license and a valid form of ID, such as a passport.
Can you rent a car in Florida with a foreign license?
Yes. You can rent a car in Florida with a foreign license from your home country. Depending on the car rental company, you’ll also need a valid photo ID and an international driving permit.
How long can you drive with an international license in Florida?
In Florida, you may drive with an international license for as long as you’re a nonresident. Once you become a Florida resident, you’ll need to obtain a U.S. license.
What should you do if you get a traffic ticket in Florida with a foreign license?
If you get a traffic ticket while driving with a foreign license in Florida, pay the fine and take a required driving course if necessary. If you disagree with the ticket, you may dispute it in court.
Can you drive with a foreign license in Florida?
Yes. You can drive with a foreign license in Florida, but only if you’re a nonresident. Once you become a resident, you need a U.S. driver’s license.
