Car Insurance for International Drivers (2022)

Licensing for Foreign Drivers

Do international drivers need a special license to legally drive in the United States? Generally, driving with your foregin driver’s license in the U.S. is legal. However, some states may require an international driving permit.

Before you figure out car insurance for your time in America, you’ll want to make sure you can legally drive in the U.S. The good news is that your driver’s license from your home country should almost always permit you to drive in the United States. Some states will also require you to get an International Driving Permit (IDP) that provides a translation of your foreign license.

What is an International Driving Permit (IDP), and how do I get one?

If you have the time to secure an International Driving Permit before you come to the United States, it will make your stay easier, and in some states, it will be required for you to drive legally. An IDP is not a driver’s license, and you don’t need to take a test for it. It simply translates your international driver’s license into 10 languages so that Americans can read it.

You can’t get an IDP from the United States government or a state's department of motor vehicles (DMV). You have to get it from your home country’s vehicle services office.

Remember that you will probably want an IDP because:

Some companies will require you to have an IDP to purchase an insurance policy.

Some states require you to have an IDP in addition to your foreign driver’s license to drive legally.

When to Get a U.S. Driver’s License

If you receive a Social Security number (SSN) through your employer or live in one of the 16 states that allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a U.S. driver’s license, you can apply for a U.S. driver’s license. But this is only necessary if you’re staying long-term. For short visits, your international driver’s license and/or IDP will be enough to get you on the road.

