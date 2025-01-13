Does U.S. Car Insurance Cover You in Canada?

How U.S. car insurance works in Canada

Your U.S. auto policy won’t typically cover you internationally, but it does offer some coverage in Canada. As a foreign driver in another country, you’ll usually require an international driving permit (IDP). But the rules are a bit different in Canada, where U.S. drivers typically don’t require a separate travel insurance policy.

If you have coverage through a large U.S. insurer, it’ll typically cover you for a short-term trip to the Great White North. But it’s a good idea to double-check with your insurance company before you head out on a road trip.

Even if your insurance coverage is valid in Canada, you’ll need to make sure that you meet the local provincial or territorial mandatory minimums. Many insurance policies include “out-of-state” coverage, which provides the minimum amounts and type of insurance required by the province or territory. When traveling, carry a copy of your insurance and registration in case law enforcement asks you to provide proof.

Parts of a U.S. car insurance policy

A U.S. car insurance policy can have different parts, depending on the type of car insurance you have. While some insurance coverage is required, like liability, others are optional, such as gap insurance. Full-coverage insurance often includes several coverage options in addition to liability, but liability-only policies only have the bare minimum.

Liability coverage Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires liability insurance . It covers damages related to bodily injury, death and property damage to the other driver if you cause a car accident.

Collision coverage Collision insurance is an optional form of insurance. It protects your car and property if you’re in an accident, regardless of fault.

Comprehensive coverage Another optional insurance, comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision events, such as a fire, hailstorm, or theft.

Optional coverages Other examples of additional coverage include roadside assistance insurance, rental reimbursement, gap insurance, and accident forgiveness coverage.

North American insurance agreements

The U.S. and Canada share reciprocal laws for auto insurance. As a result, your U.S. insurance policy will typically cover you when you drive in Canada. Both countries also have commercial reciprocity laws, which outline a similar agreement for commercial drivers.[4]

Before hitting the road, it’s always a good idea to check in with your insurance company to ensure you have the coverage you need before crossing an international border.