Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Ocala, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ocala is $203 per month or $2,436 annually.
Car insurance in Ocala is $128 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Ocala on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Ocala, FL
If you live in Ocala, car insurance is legally required in order to drive. The good news is you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a policy. As long as you’re a responsible driver and do your research, you can find cheap car insurance, and it starts by comparing quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ocala, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Ocala?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Ocala, with rates starting at $160 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
There are many car insurance providers in Ocala. Below is a table showing different companies and their average monthly quotes. As you can see, auto insurance premiums in the city have quite a large range. The best choice for you will depend on your individual needs and driver profile, so the cheapest provider may not necessarily be the best for your situation.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$160
|Travelers
|$193
|Progressive
|$222
|Liberty Mutual
|$232
|Dairyland
|$238
|Bristol West
|$262
|Hugo
|$47
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$125
|Direct Auto
|$150
|GAINSCO
|$178
|AssuranceAmerica
|$202
|Pronto
|$202
|Safeco
|$224
|Mercury
|$228
|The General
|$260
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$260
|Infinity
|$264
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Ocala Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history help dictate your car insurance rates[2]. If you’re a responsible driver without speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other traffic offenses on your record, you’ll pay less for your auto insurance than a driver with many violations. So it’s a good idea to practice safe driving habits behind the wheel.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$208
|Speeding Ticket
|$279
|At-Fault Accident
|$304
|DUI
|$414
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Ocala Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many car insurance companies in Ocala will look at your credit history when they determine your rates[3]. This is because research has shown that your credit tends to indicate how many claims you’ll file. If you have a high credit score, you’ll likely file fewer claims than someone with a low credit score. As a result, you can expect to land lower premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$182
|Good
|$215
|Average
|$236
|Poor
|$366
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ocala
The best way to get cheap car insurance in Ocala is by keeping a clean driving record and maintaining a high credit score. However, if this is already out of your control, there are other ways to secure low premiums. Look for any available discounts, and consider bundling your auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Another good way to save on your insurance premiums is to compare auto insurance rates against each other. With Insurify, you can compare rates and coverage options from the best car insurance companies in your area side-by-side all in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
Research is the key to cheap car insurance premiums in Ocala. Since rates can vary significantly, it’s well worth it to shop around and compare all the options at your disposal. While you can get car insurance quotes on your own, using Insurify will save you time. Simply fill out a short form, and you’ll receive personalized quotes from the top providers in minutes.
The average cost of an auto insurance policy in Ocala ranges from $47 to $264 per month. A number of factors, however, will determine what you might pay. These include your driving record, credit history, coverage selections, and deductible. Your age and driving experience and the make and model of your vehicle will be important as well.
There are several reasons auto insurance premiums in Ocala may increase. While higher crime rates, more drivers on the road, and higher speed limits are out of your control, they can lead to more expensive premiums. Factors that are in your control, like a drop in your credit score and speeding tickets, might cause your car insurance rates to skyrocket.
How Ocala Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Ocala, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Ocala drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Hyundai Sonata
Most Popular Car in Ocala
#138
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#151
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#117
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#134
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Ocala drivers rank 130 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #130
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Ocala drivers rank 117 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #117
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Ocala drivers rank 134 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #134
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Ocala drivers rank 144 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #144
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Ocala drivers rank 138 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #138
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with a speeding ticket: 6.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Ocala drivers rank 64 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with clean record: 81.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Ocala drivers rank 145 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #145
- Percent of drivers in Ocala with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.55%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
