Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Melbourne, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Melbourne is $205 per month or $2,460 annually.
Car insurance in Melbourne is $126 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Melbourne on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL
Drivers looking for budget-friendly policies in Melbourne have plenty of options available to them. Many insurance companies offer competitive prices, so make sure you take the time to compare car insurance rates before choosing a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Melbourne, with rates starting at $172 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Some companies specialize in low-cost policies, but don’t let the price tag be the only indicator of whether you should buy. A policy that costs a few dollars more a month might offer much more protection. Be sure to consider the value of additional policy perks, such as roadside assistance, when comparing policies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$172
|Progressive
|$173
|National General
|$186
|Bristol West
|$211
|Liberty Mutual
|$215
|Hugo
|$51
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$121
|Direct Auto
|$160
|AssuranceAmerica
|$200
|Safeco
|$209
|Dairyland
|$234
|GAINSCO
|$235
|Mercury
|$244
|Infinity
|$248
|The General
|$256
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$274
|Pronto
|$293
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Melbourne Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers with issues on their driving record might face some difficulty finding cheap car insurance. That’s because your driving record is what indicates your risk—whether you’ll make an at-fault claim—to car insurance companies[2]. Drivers with clean records pay less, sometimes much less, than those with at-fault accidents and traffic violations, especially serious ones.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$203
|Speeding Ticket
|$272
|At-Fault Accident
|$296
|DUI
|$404
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Melbourne Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can affect your car insurance rate[3]. People with good credit (scores over 720) tend to pay less for the same amount of car insurance coverage than people with lower credit scores. On average, Melbourne drivers with excellent credit save quite a bit compared to drivers with poor credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$179
|Good
|$212
|Average
|$233
|Poor
|$361
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Melbourne
Getting the least expensive car insurance policy takes a little planning but isn’t hard. First, you should choose a vehicle that’s less costly to insure. Older cars tend to cost less than newer cars. You should set up your policy to get you all the coverage you need without overinsuring yourself—but when in doubt, always opt for higher auto insurance coverage limits.
Car insurance discounts can be combined to give you a bigger discount. Always make sure to get all the discounts your insurance provider offers you. Finally, make time to compare car insurance. The free tools at Insurify make this process quick and confidential, so you can always be sure you’re getting the best rate available. One form gets you multiple free quotes.
Frequently Asked Questions
One way to get cheap car insurance is by using car insurance discounts. The best discount usually comes from bundling auto insurance with homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products. Always compare car insurance quotes before buying and then on a regular basis to ensure you’ve always got the best rate.
The average car insurance premium costs $205 per month, or $2,460 a year, in Melbourne. That’s much less than average rates in the state. Melbourne drivers can lower their car insurance premiums by comparing car insurance quotes at least every six months, raising insurance deductibles, using liability-only policies on older cars, and using discounts.
Traffic violations and insurance claims are the fastest way to drive up car insurance rates. Serious traffic violations, such as a DUI, usually cause higher rate hikes than a minor violation. An at-fault car accident resulting in a high insurance claim also drives up the cost of premiums. To keep your rate low, always practice safe driving habits and respect traffic laws.
Insurify Insights
How Melbourne Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Melbourne, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Melbourne drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Melbourne
#60
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#66
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#78
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#99
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Melbourne drivers rank 96 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #96
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Melbourne drivers rank 78 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #78
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Melbourne drivers rank 100 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #100
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Melbourne drivers rank 99 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #99
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Melbourne drivers rank 60 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Melbourne drivers rank 179 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #179
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with clean record: 77.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Melbourne drivers rank 75 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #75
- Percent of drivers in Melbourne with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.13%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
