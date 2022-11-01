Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Daytona Beach, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Daytona Beach is $222 per month or $2,664 yearly.
Car insurance in Daytona Beach is $109 less than the average monthly cost in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Daytona Beach on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Daytona Beach, FL
Auto insurance rates can be very different between different car insurance companies and locations. Something as simple as your ZIP code can have a major impact on the cost of your auto insurance coverage, so it’s very important to compare car insurance rates before you commit to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Daytona Beach, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Daytona Beach?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Daytona Beach, with rates starting at $173 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The average rates for car insurance can be very different between different companies. That’s because all Florida insurance companies place a different value on various information about you, like your age and gender. These companies offered the best rates that we could find for an insurance policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$173
|National General
|$194
|Dairyland
|$243
|Liberty Mutual
|$260
|Progressive
|$282
|Hugo
|$64
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$157
|Direct Auto
|$157
|GAINSCO
|$176
|Safeco
|$211
|AssuranceAmerica
|$225
|Pronto
|$226
|Mercury
|$252
|Bristol West
|$256
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$271
|The General
|$292
|Infinity
|$327
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Daytona Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving records and accident history have a major impact on the rates motorists can expect to pay for car insurance[2][3]. Someone with a clean driving history will usually pay significantly less for insurance than someone who has caused a car accident, for example. These are the average premiums you can expect to pay depending on what your history looks like.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$228
|Speeding Ticket
|$306
|At-Fault Accident
|$333
|DUI
|$454
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Daytona Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some states restrict the use of credit scores in determining car insurance rates, but Florida is not one of them[4]. The cost of your property damage and liability coverage can change significantly depending on how high your credit score is. These rates represent what you can expect to pay on average in Daytona Beach if your credit is excellent, good, average, or poor.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$193
|Good
|$228
|Average
|$250
|Poor
|$388
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Daytona Beach
It doesn’t have to be hard to find a car insurance policy at a rate you can afford. It just takes a little research—and Insurify makes that easy by taking the research process online. You don’t have to waste an afternoon calling different insurance agents and bouncing from insurance agency to insurance agency.
Just enter some basic information about you, your car, and your driving history, and compare car insurance quotes in minutes. Insurify will help you compare costs for minimum coverage, full coverage, and any policy in between. Drivers should also take advantage of discounts, like those offered for bundling car insurance with renters or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to reduce the cost of car insurance is to compare quotes from different companies to see who’s charging the best rates. You can also reduce your costs by looking for discounts you qualify for, accepting a higher deductible, and choosing insurance that just meets Florida’s state minimum requirements.
Depending on a multitude of factors like your ZIP code, age, gender, driving history, and credit score, your car insurance premiums could vary greatly. Different companies assign different weights to this information, so it’s important to compare rates from as many different companies as possible before buying.
Population density, average age, and accident rates can all affect the average cost of insurance in a city. The cost of providing insurance is going up nationwide. That’s because healthcare and auto repairs—two things insurance companies pay for after accidents—are both going up in cost, so insurance companies are raising rates to compensate.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
