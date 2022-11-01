4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Daytona Beach, FL, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterFloridadelimiterDaytona Beach
Car InsurancedelimiterFloridadelimiterDaytona Beach

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Jennifer Pendell
Written by
Jennifer Pendell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Jennifer Pendell
Insurance Writer
Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Daytona Beach is $222 per month or $2,664 yearly.

  • Car insurance in Daytona Beach is $109 less than the average monthly cost in Florida.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Daytona Beach on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Daytona Beach, FL

Auto insurance rates can be very different between different car insurance companies and locations. Something as simple as your ZIP code can have a major impact on the cost of your auto insurance coverage, so it’s very important to compare car insurance rates before you commit to a policy.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$173
National General
$194
Dairyland
$243
Liberty Mutual
$260
Progressive
$282

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Florida

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Daytona Beach, FL

What is the cheapest car insurance in Daytona Beach?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Daytona Beach, with rates starting at $173 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

The average rates for car insurance can be very different between different companies. That’s because all Florida insurance companies place a different value on various information about you, like your age and gender. These companies offered the best rates that we could find for an insurance policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$173
National General$194
Dairyland$243
Liberty Mutual$260
Progressive$282
Hugo$64
AssuranceAmerica Economy$157
Direct Auto$157
GAINSCO$176
Safeco$211
AssuranceAmerica$225
Pronto$226
Mercury$252
Bristol West$256
Midvale Home & Auto$271
The General$292
Infinity$327
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Daytona Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving records and accident history have a major impact on the rates motorists can expect to pay for car insurance[2][3]. Someone with a clean driving history will usually pay significantly less for insurance than someone who has caused a car accident, for example. These are the average premiums you can expect to pay depending on what your history looks like.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$228
Speeding Ticket$306
At-Fault Accident$333
DUI$454
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Florida

DUI Car Insurance Florida

Daytona Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Some states restrict the use of credit scores in determining car insurance rates, but Florida is not one of them[4]. The cost of your property damage and liability coverage can change significantly depending on how high your credit score is. These rates represent what you can expect to pay on average in Daytona Beach if your credit is excellent, good, average, or poor.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$193
Good$228
Average$250
Poor$388
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Daytona Beach

It doesn’t have to be hard to find a car insurance policy at a rate you can afford. It just takes a little research—and Insurify makes that easy by taking the research process online. You don’t have to waste an afternoon calling different insurance agents and bouncing from insurance agency to insurance agency.

Just enter some basic information about you, your car, and your driving history, and compare car insurance quotes in minutes. Insurify will help you compare costs for minimum coverage, full coverage, and any policy in between. Drivers should also take advantage of discounts, like those offered for bundling car insurance with renters or homeowners insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best way to reduce the cost of car insurance is to compare quotes from different companies to see who’s charging the best rates. You can also reduce your costs by looking for discounts you qualify for, accepting a higher deductible, and choosing insurance that just meets Florida’s state minimum requirements.

  • Depending on a multitude of factors like your ZIP code, age, gender, driving history, and credit score, your car insurance premiums could vary greatly. Different companies assign different weights to this information, so it’s important to compare rates from as many different companies as possible before buying.

  • Population density, average age, and accident rates can all affect the average cost of insurance in a city. The cost of providing insurance is going up nationwide. That’s because healthcare and auto repairs—two things insurance companies pay for after accidents—are both going up in cost, so insurance companies are raising rates to compensate.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Florida

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 22, 2022
  3. State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 22, 2022
  4. Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 22, 2022
Jennifer Pendell
Written by
Jennifer Pendell

Insurance Writer

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterFloridadelimiterDaytona Beach