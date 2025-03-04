Home>Car Insurance>Florida

Best Car Insurance for Antique and Classic Cars in Florida (2025)

American Collectors, Hagerty, and Safeco offer Florida drivers the best classic car insurance.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Standard auto insurance doesn’t provide enough protection for antique and classic cars because they’re typically high-value or have special parts. This is especially true for Florida residents since the state’s semitropical climate can be hard on classic cars. High humidity during the summer can increase vehicle wear and tear, and the state experiences hurricanes and severe storms.

Buying classic car insurance can provide coverage for the full value of your car. Factors like average use and agreed-value policies influence classic car insurance costs. Comparing multiple insurance companies can help you find the best coverage for your classic car.

Here’s what you need to know about classic car insurance in Florida.

Quick Facts

  • Classic car insurance can cover antique cars, luxury vehicles, and collector vehicles.

  • The coverage you need and the cost of your policy will vary depending on your car’s condition, storage, and frequency of use.

  • Classic car insurance bases coverage on the agreed value instead of the actual cash value.[1]

Best antique car insurance companies in Florida

If you have a classic antique automobile, you’ve probably invested a lot in that vehicle, so finding the right insurance coverage is crucial. Here’s a look at the three best classic car insurance companies for Florida drivers.

American Collectors: Best overall

American Collectors insures a wide range of classic vehicles and collectibles. In addition to classic cars, you can insure custom hot rods, custom motorcycles, and popular collectible items, like sports memorabilia and coin collections. American Collectors provides live customer support and has high customer ratings on the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot websites.

Pros

  • Insures a variety of collector cars

  • Large network of independent agents

  • Highly rated for customer service

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer traditional auto insurance

  • Comes with storage requirements

  • Includes mileage restrictions

Hagerty: Best for flexible usage

Hagerty is the best option for classic car owners who want flexibility on how and when they drive the vehicle. Unlike other classic car insurers, the company doesn’t have a fixed mileage restriction, and it allows for occasional pleasure driving. But the company doesn’t allow you to use the car on a daily basis or to run routine errands.

Pros

  • Customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot

  • Offers flexible usage

  • Additional membership benefits

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer traditional auto insurance

  • Additional benefits require a membership fee

  • Few discounts available

Safeco: Best for bundling policies

Safeco logobundling policies
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$147/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 790 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Safeco

Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
How drivers feel about Safeco

Drivers appreciate the smooth claims process and periodic safe driving checks but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases without clear explanation.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (443)

Charles

March 3, 2025

Verified Review

Windshield Replacement Claim

It was easy to file a claim and the response to the claim was quick.

Eric

March 1, 2025

Verified Review

Personal Opinion

Safeco is good, but too expensive for me.

Donald

February 26, 2025

Verified Review

Policy has increased every renewal with zero claims or tickets

Keep an eye on policy premiums as they slowly creep up.
See all Safeco reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.08
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Safeco is the best choice for Florida drivers looking to bundle a traditional auto policy with classic car insurance. The company offers a generous discount for bundling the two policies, and you can earn additional discounts for insuring your home, boat, or RV. Liberty Mutual owns Safeco, so you can trust in the company’s financial strength.

Pros

  • Offers classic car and traditional auto insurance

  • Optional roadside and emergency service add-ons

  • Highly rated for financial strength

Cons

  • Must finalize your policy with an agent

  • Fewer discounts than other insurers

  • Low customer rating on Trustpilot

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How classic car insurance works

Classic car insurance policies typically have specific requirements for vehicle maintenance and restrictions that prohibit daily use. For instance, a classic antique car can’t be your primary vehicle. Most insurance companies will require you to prove you have another car for regular use.

You must store your classic car in a secure location, like a garage or storage facility, to protect it from theft or damage. Your insurer may also impose annual mileage limits and restrict how often you can use the car.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Florida

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to pick coverage limits for classic car insurance

Standard auto insurance typically covers a vehicle’s actual cash value (ACV), which accounts for depreciation. In comparison, classic car insurance bases coverage on the agreed value. When you apply for classic car insurance, you and your insurer will determine the car’s value up front, so you’ll receive reimbursement for the full value following damage or total loss.

What classic car insurance covers

Classic car insurance includes comprehensive and collision insurance to cover physical damage to your vehicle. It also includes liability insurance, so it’ll cover any damages or injuries you cause to another driver.

It may also include additional coverages, like roadside assistance with flatbed towing and soft straps. You can also add on spare parts coverage for hard-to-find replacement items.[2]

Does Florida require classic car insurance? 

All Florida drivers must carry at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. If law enforcement catches you driving while uninsured, you could have your license suspended, and you’ll have to pay a $500 reinstatement fee.[3]

You’ll need to purchase classic car insurance if you plan on driving your classic or antique car at any point. If a police officer pulls you over while you’re driving a classic vehicle without car insurance, you’ll receive the same penalties you would if you drove a normal vehicle while uninsured.

How to qualify for classic car insurance

Classic car insurance is for rare, vintage, or collectible vehicles. To qualify, your car typically needs to be at least 25 years old, in good condition, and properly stored. 

Most insurers also require that you have a clean driving history. For example, American Collectors will only accept vehicles with one or zero at-fault accidents within the last three years. Any recorded DUIs must also be at least 10 years old.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e4caf71395/car-sharing-96x96-orange_040-shield.svg

    Age and condition of the car

    Antique or rare vehicles often require specialized parts or repair centers, which can increase the cost of insurance. But if you have a restored car in good condition, you may qualify for lower rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f4244fe878/low-mileage.svg

    Regular use and mileage

    Classic car insurance is often cheaper than standard auto insurance because you don’t drive classic cars as frequently. Most insurers impose an annual mileage limit, though the limit can vary depending on the insurer.

  • car in carage

    Storage and security

    Most insurers also require you to store your classic car in a locked garage or climate-controlled facility to minimize the likelihood of theft or damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f39e028943/car-service-96x96-green_033-turbo.svg

    Condition and original parts requirements

    Antique cars with the original parts are more valuable, which can increase insurance costs. Modified cars may also have higher premiums due to increased replacement costs. If your car has extensive modifications, you may need a specialized insurance policy.[4]

Compare Florida Car Insurance Quotes

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Antique car insurance in Florida FAQs

Classic car insurance provides coverage for antique cars, hotrods, luxury vehicles, and classic trucks. Here’s some additional information about qualifying for classic auto insurance.

  • How old does a car have to be to qualify for classic insurance?

    Classic cars usually have to be at least 25 to 30 years old, but the exact age requirement will depend on the insurance company. Insurers will also consider the vehicle’s condition, storage, and frequency of use.

  • Can you drive an antique car every day?

    Yes. You can drive an antique car every day, but you probably won’t qualify for classic car insurance. Driving an antique car every day will also put more wear and tear on the vehicle and require more frequent maintenance.

  • Which company provides the best car insurance in Florida?

    Florida drivers have many different options for car insurance, and the best option will depend on your situation and coverage needs. State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are all good insurance companies for Florida drivers.

Sources

  1. American Collectors Insurance. "Classic Car Insurance."
  2. Progressive. "What is classic car insurance?."
  3. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring your classic car."
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.

Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate