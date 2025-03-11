Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Nearly 16% of Florida drivers are uninsured, and uninsured motorist rates have increased significantly in recent years.[1] While all U.S. states except New Hampshire require liability coverage, many drivers still lack adequate insurance.
If you’re involved in an auto accident with an uninsured driver, having uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM) can help cover medical bills, lost wages, and property damage. Without uninsured motorist coverage, you may have to pay for these costs out of pocket, putting your financial security at risk.
Read on to learn how to protect yourself with uninsured motorist coverage in Florida.
Quick Facts
Florida’s no-fault law requires drivers to carry $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability.
If you don’t want uninsured motorist coverage, you must sign a waiver to decline it.
Buying uninsured motorist coverage increases your premium but greatly enhances your protection.
Does Florida require uninsured motorist coverage?
All U.S. states have their own requirements for the type and amount of minimum coverage a driver needs to have to drive legally. Florida’s no-fault law mandates that all registered vehicles maintain a minimum of $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL).
While Florida doesn’t require drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage, it’s not a bad policy to have for extra protection against uninsured drivers.[2]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Florida
Liability quotes start at $69 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What is uninsured motorist coverage?
Uninsured motorist coverage is a popular car insurance add-on that protects you financially from damages caused by drivers without insurance or sufficient coverage to pay for the damages they incurred.
Having an uninsured motorist policy can also come to the rescue if you have a hit-and-run situation. With uninsured motorist coverage, you can get help paying for medical expenses, lost wages, and other costs that the at-fault driver’s insurance would typically cover.
This coverage comes in two main types: uninsured motorist bodily injury and uninsured motorist property damage.
Uninsured vs. underinsured motorist coverage
Both underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage protect you when the at-fault driver lacks adequate insurance, but they address different situations. Uninsured motorist coverage applies when the at-fault driver has no car insurance coverage and helps cover medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage.
Underinsured motorist coverage, on the other hand, kicks in when the at-fault driver has insurance but their coverage isn’t enough to fully pay for your damages. While uninsured motorist coverage protects against drivers with no insurance, underinsured motorist coverage takes care of gaps when the at-fault driver’s insurance limits fall short.[3]
What uninsured motorist coverage includes
While every car insurance company offers its own unique set of products and services, most offer uninsured motorist coverage that comes in two main types:
Uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI): This coverage helps pay for medical expenses and lost wages if you’re injured in a car accident in which the at-fault driver has no auto insurance. It also applies to your passengers. In cases in which the at-fault driver is unidentified (hit-and-run accidents) or if you’re a pedestrian hit by an uninsured driver, UMBI covers your injuries.
Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD): UMPD covers motor vehicle repairs and damage to other property, such as a fence or house, that an uninsured driver causes. It can also help with the cost of a rental car if your vehicle is out of commission due to a car accident.
When it comes to uninsured motorist coverage, fault plays a key role. Uninsured motorist coverage applies when the other driver is at fault and doesn’t have insurance or enough coverage to fully compensate for your injuries or property damage.
Compare Florida Car Insurance Quotes
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to file an uninsured motorist coverage claim in Florida
If you ever have to file an uninsured motorist coverage claim in Florida, you’ll typically follow these steps:[4]
1. Report the accident
Before you call your auto insurance company, pause for a moment. Florida law requires drivers to contact law enforcement immediately if the crash involves injury, death, or at least $500 in estimated vehicle or property damage. If the car accident doesn’t meet these criteria, you can complete a Driver Report of Traffic Crash (Self Report) or Driver Exchange of Information online or download the form from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website and submit it as instructed. A police report or official documentation is crucial for uninsured motorist claims.
2. Gather evidence
This step is key to making the claims process go smoothly. Take photos of the accident scene, vehicle damage, and any visible injuries. Collect witness statements if possible.
3. Seek medical attention
Florida’s personal injury protection (PIP) covers initial medical expenses, but uninsured motorist coverage helps with additional costs. Get treated promptly to strengthen your claim and protect your health.
4. Notify your car insurance company
Once you complete those steps, report the car accident to your insurance company as soon as possible. Florida requires prompt reporting for uninsured motorist claims.
5. File an uninsured motorist claim
Provide your car insurance company with the police report, medical records, repair estimates, and any other supporting documents.
Uninsured motorist coverage in Florida FAQs
To better understand how uninsured motorist coverage can help protect you as a Florida driver, check out these frequently asked questions about this popular add-on.
Who needs uninsured motorist coverage?
Florida has a large amount of uninsured drivers, so any Florida driver can benefit from adding uninsured motorist coverage to their base auto insurance coverage. Adding this coverage to your policy provides financial protection if you’re in a car accident with an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver.
How much uninsured motorist coverage should you buy?
Experts recommend matching your uninsured motorist coverage limits to your bodily injury liability insurance coverage. Consider higher limits if you want better financial protection against medical expenses, lost wages, and long-term injuries caused by underinsured or uninsured drivers.
Does Florida require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
Florida doesn’t require uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, but car insurance companies must offer it, and drivers must sign a waiver to decline it.
What are the pros and cons of uninsured motorist coverage?
Uninsured motorist coverage offers valuable financial protection for drivers by covering medical bills, lost wages, and property damage, including hit-and-run incidents and accidents with underinsured drivers. But buying this coverage will increase premium costs, and if you do need to file a claim, you may end up in a tedious and lengthy claims negotiation process.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
Jacqueline has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.