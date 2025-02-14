Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Florida (2025)

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers damage you might cause to other people and their property. A full-coverage policy also pays for repairs to your vehicle after a car accident, theft, or other covered loss.
Florida law only requires drivers to have property damage liability (PDL) and personal injury protection (PIP) to meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements. But lenders and leasing companies typically require full coverage if you lease or finance your car.[1]
Full-coverage car insurance costs more than liability coverage but provides the most protection. Since many factors affect the cost of insurance, it’s best to compare car insurance quotes to get the policy that fits your needs and budget. Here’s everything you need to know about full-coverage car insurance in Florida.
Quick Facts
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto offer the cheapest full-coverage rates in Florida.
Shopping around and comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies helps you find affordable coverage.
Raising your deductible, bundling policies, and maintaining a clean driving record can help lower your full-coverage insurance costs.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Florida
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Florida is $237 per month. But rates vary from insurance company to insurance company.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
State Farm
$85
GEICO
$87
Mile Auto
$144
Allstate
$147
Travelers
$175
Mercury
$198
Root
$249
Progressive
$272
Infinity
$272
National General
$272
Direct Auto
$306
Foremost
$315
Bristol West
$333
GAINSCO
$335
The General
$401
Dairyland
$415
What is full-coverage car insurance?
Full-coverage car insurance isn’t a specific type of insurance policy — it’s a combination of different types of insurance coverage that protect you financially in various situations.
A full-coverage policy in Florida includes the state’s minimum coverage requirements, along with collision and comprehensive coverage.
Personal injury protection
If you get into a car accident, PIP coverage helps cover your and your passengers’ medical bills and lost wages, regardless of fault.
Property damage liability insurance
If you cause an accident, this coverage pays for damage to the other driver’s vehicle or property (e.g., fences, mailboxes).
Collision coverage
If you hit another car or an object (e.g., a tree) or experience a single-car accident, collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Your comprehensive insurance covers damage to your vehicle from non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, hail, or falling tree branches.
For additional protection, your car insurance policy can also include the following optional coverages:
Bodily injury liability insurance
If you’re at fault for an accident, bodily injury liability covers the other driver’s medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)
A UM/UIM policy pays for your injuries and property damage if a driver without insurance, or with insufficient insurance, hits you. It helps fill the gap when the other driver can’t cover the cost of the accident.
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage
A MedPay policy can cover your and your passengers’ medical bills, regardless of fault.[2]
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Like in other states, you’ll need to meet Florida car insurance requirements to drive legally. The state’s minimum coverage requirements are relatively low compared to other states. Here’s what it requires:[1]
Personal injury protection: Florida drivers need a minimum of $10,000 in PIP coverage. This covers 80% of the cost of injuries to you and your passengers, up to the policy limit.
Property damage liability: Florida drivers must have a minimum of $10,000 in PDL coverage. This covers the damage you or someone driving your vehicle causes to another person’s property.
Unlike most states, Florida doesn’t require bodily injury liability coverage. That’s because Florida is a no-fault car insurance state. This means all drivers must carry PIP insurance to cover medical bills for themselves and their passengers.
Car insurance experts recommend purchasing higher liability limits than required by minimum coverage laws. If you cause an accident and the other party’s damages exceed your policy limits, you may be personally responsible for the remaining costs.[3]
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Florida?
Full-coverage car insurance typically costs more than a minimum-coverage policy, but it’s often worth the extra expense — especially if you own a newer or high-value vehicle.
Consider this scenario: You get into a car accident that totals your car, and you’re the at-fault driver. If you only have the minimum coverage required under Florida law, your policy won’t cover replacing your car. This will leave you with thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs.
With a full-coverage policy, your collision coverage would help cover the damage, minus your deductible.
Pros and cons of having full-coverage car insurance
Though a full-coverage policy is beneficial, you should still think about the advantages and disadvantages before purchasing a policy. Here are some pros and cons:
Pros
Financial protection: Covers repairs or replacement of your car after accidents, theft, and several other losses.
Meets lender requirements: If you lease or finance your car, the lender or leasing company typically requires full coverage.[4]
Peace of mind: Helps you avoid large out-of-pocket expenses if you’re involved in a serious accident.
Cons
Higher car insurance premiums: Full-coverage insurance costs more than minimum coverage.
Deductible requirements: You must pay a deductible before your insurance kicks in to pay for repairs.
Less cost-effective for older cars: If you drive an older car, it might not be worth the extra costs since the payout after your deductible could be lower than your premiums.
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Florida
Full-coverage car insurance in Florida can be expensive — especially if you opt for more than the minimum coverage required under state law. But you can find ways to reduce your costs while getting the financial protection you need. Here are some options to consider:
Ask about discounts. Many companies offer car insurance discounts for safe driving, good grades (for students), installing anti-theft devices, or enrolling in defensive driving courses. Ask about available discounts when getting an insurance quote.
Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible can lower the cost of comprehensive and collision coverage by 40% or more, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[5] But be sure you can afford to cover the deductible you choose.
Maintain a clean driving record. Avoiding accidents and tickets helps you qualify for lower rates.
Improve your credit. Insurance companies in Florida can use your credit history to determine rates, so paying your bills on time and reducing debt can help lower your premiums.[6]
Compare quotes from multiple companies. Rates vary from company to company. Shopping around and getting an insurance quote from at least three companies can help you find the best price.
Full-coverage car insurance Florida FAQs
Full-coverage car insurance can provide Florida drivers with more protection and peace of mind. Here are answers to some common questions about full coverage to help you choose the right policy for you.
Is full-coverage car insurance required in Florida?
No, Florida doesn’t require drivers to have full-coverage car insurance. But if you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender likely requires full coverage to protect its investment. Florida insurance laws only mandate minimum coverage requirements, which include personal injury protection and property damage liability insurance coverage.[1]
Is Florida a no-fault state?
Yes, Florida has a no-fault car insurance system. That means your own insurance policy will cover medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of who caused it. Bodily injury liability coverage isn’t a part of Florida’s minimum coverage requirements.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Florida?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Florida is $237 per month, according to Insurify data. But your insurance premium depends on your driver profile, which includes factors like driver age, ZIP code, driving history, and the type of vehicle you drive. For example, a newly licensed 16-year-old driver will pay more for car insurance than an older driver with more experience behind the wheel.
Does Florida require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
No, Florida doesn’t require uninsured/underinsured motorists as part of its minimum coverage requirements. That said, it’s a good idea to add this insurance coverage, as roughly 20% of drivers in the state are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
