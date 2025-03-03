How Much Is Car Insurance for an 18-Year-Old in Florida?

Cost of adding a teen to parent’s policy vs. their own policy

Unlike some types of insurance, there’s no age limit for car insurance. If you have a teen or young adult living in your home, you can add them to your car insurance policy.

For parents of teen drivers, it can be more cost-effective to add the teen to an existing policy than to purchase a stand-alone policy. In general, although adding a teen will increase your insurance rate, it’s cheaper than purchasing separate coverage.

For example: Two parents pay a total of $316 per month for full coverage. If they add a teen driver, their monthly cost would rise to $599 — a difference of $283. By contrast, a teen buying full-coverage insurance on their own would pay $372, or $89 more than if they were added to an existing insurance policy.

But this may not be a good approach if the parent doesn’t have an existing policy or has a history of driving issues or claims. In that case, it may be better to purchase a separate policy.

The table below shows how the policy average fluctuates based on parents and teens.