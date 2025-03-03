How Much Is Car Insurance for an 18-Year-Old in Florida?

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
With Florida’s rapidly growing population, more teen drivers are on the road. As of 2024, the Sunshine State had more than 900,000 drivers between the ages of 15 and 19 — a number that’s more than doubled since 2021.[1]
Teen drivers are more likely to be in severe accidents than other age groups, so it’s no surprise that they have higher car insurance rates. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance for teens in Florida is $392 per month, compared to the state’s full-coverage average of $232, according to Insurify data.
But teen drivers may be able to save money by adjusting their coverage, taking a safe driving course, or asking about other discount programs.
Here’s what Florida teens need to know about the cost of coverage and how to find cheap car insurance.
Quick Facts
In Florida, 18- and 19-year-old drivers have the highest crash rates.
The average annual premium for 18-year-olds is $3,096 for state-minimum liability coverage in Florida.
GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate are among the cheapest insurers for Florida teen drivers.
Cost of insurance for 18-year-olds in Florida
Florida is one of the most expensive states for car insurance among all age groups, and the average annual premium is particularly pricey for teens. But rates can vary significantly between insurers. Shopping around can help teen drivers find lower rates for their policies.
Below is a look at the average rates from some of the top insurers:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
$149
$116
State Farm
$155
$121
Allstate
$281
$221
Mile Auto
$282
$221
Travelers
$336
$265
Mercury
$367
$286
Root
$403
$262
Progressive
$478
$319
Infinity
$485
$346
National General
$538
$524
Direct Auto
$550
$289
Bristol West
$554
$398
Foremost
$565
$371
The General
$605
$462
GAINSCO
$607
$398
Dairyland
$673
$381
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cost of adding a teen to parent’s policy vs. their own policy
Unlike some types of insurance, there’s no age limit for car insurance. If you have a teen or young adult living in your home, you can add them to your car insurance policy.
For parents of teen drivers, it can be more cost-effective to add the teen to an existing policy than to purchase a stand-alone policy. In general, although adding a teen will increase your insurance rate, it’s cheaper than purchasing separate coverage.
For example: Two parents pay a total of $316 per month for full coverage. If they add a teen driver, their monthly cost would rise to $599 — a difference of $283. By contrast, a teen buying full-coverage insurance on their own would pay $372, or $89 more than if they were added to an existing insurance policy.
But this may not be a good approach if the parent doesn’t have an existing policy or has a history of driving issues or claims. In that case, it may be better to purchase a separate policy.
The table below shows how the policy average fluctuates based on parents and teens.
Drivers
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Two parents + a teen driver
$296
$599
Two parents
$157
$316
Teen driver on their own policy
$184
$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Factors affecting insurance rates for 18-year-olds in Florida
In Florida, insurers take several factors into account to determine car insurance premiums. The following factors can affect an 18-year-old’s rates:[2]
Age and gender
Statistically, young men are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors and be involved in accidents, so they tend to pay higher rates than women.
Driving experience
New drivers, regardless of age, will pay a higher rate than more experienced drivers. Teens who have a limited driving history will have higher premiums. And if they have a record of tickets or accidents, drivers will pay even higher rates.
Vehicle make and model
The make, model, and cost of your car affect your rates. Cars that are more expensive to repair and replace will usually cause you to have higher insurance costs, so a cheap car can make more sense for teen drivers.
Location
Insurers consider where you live and commute when deciding your rates. People who live and work in areas with a lot of traffic or higher crime rates will pay higher premiums since they’re more likely to file a claim. In Florida, teen drivers in Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale pay much more for coverage than drivers in other cities.
Credit
Although some states prohibit the use of credit reports in setting car insurance rates, Florida doesn’t. In Florida, insurers can review drivers’ credit reports, and drivers with poor credit will pay a higher rate for coverage.
Discounts and bundles
If you qualify for discounts, you could reduce your premiums. Drivers may qualify for good student discounts, accident-free discounts, and more.
Coverage amounts
In Florida, the state requires drivers to maintain liability coverage (drivers carry property damage and bodily injury liability), but the state’s requirements are low. If you opt for higher coverage limits or add comprehensive or collision coverage, your premiums will be higher.
Comparing teen driver rates in Florida with other age groups
In Florida, drivers in their teens and 20s pay substantially more for car insurance. Rates decline as drivers age. For example, older drivers in their 50s pay $211 per month for full-coverage policies — compared to 18-year-olds, who pay $329 per month.
Average Monthly Quote by Age Group
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to reduce insurance costs for 18-year-olds
Teens in the Sunshine State may pay higher rates for car insurance, but several discount programs and options are available to lower your premiums:
Good student discounts: If a teen is enrolled in high school or college and maintains good grades — usually a “B” average or its equivalent — they may be eligible for a discount. The discount varies by insurer, but drivers cantypically save 10%.
Defensive driving courses: Several insurers offer discounts to teen drivers who complete approved safe driving courses.
Choosing a higher deductible: The deductible is how much the policyholder has to pay before the insurer begins paying out a claim. Raising the deductiblewill decrease your premiums, but you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
Choosing the right car: For teen drivers, an older, inexpensive car is likely a better choice — and cheaper to insure — than a newer or pricey vehicle. Insurify research found the Subaru Forester, Honda Odyssey, and Ford Ranger among thecheapest vehicles to insure.
Bundling policies or joining a parent’s policy: If a teen rents an apartment, bundlingtheir car insurance with an existing renters insurance policy could help them save money. Or, if their parents have a policy, getting added to the existing coverage can be cheaper than buying a separate auto insurance policy.
Telematics: Usage-based insurance policies that use mobile apps or telematics devices base premiums on driving habits. People who maintain safe driving habits can save money.
Cost of insurance for an 18-year-old in Florida FAQs
Florida car insurance policies can be pricey — particularly for teens. Preparing yourself with information from these commonly asked questions can help reduce the cost.
What is the cheapest car insurance for an 18-year-old in Florida?
For teen drivers, GEICO offers the cheapest liability-only policies that meet the state-minimum coverage requirements, with premiums averaging $115 per month. For full coverage, GEICO is also the cheapest option, at $143 per month, followed by State Farm, at $148 per month.
Why is car insurance so expensive for an 18-year-old?
In Florida, teens ages 18 and 19 had the highest crash rates. Since they’re more likely to be in accidents, their car insurance premiums tend to be more expensive.[3]
Can a minor get their own car insurance in Florida?
Generally speaking, drivers must be 18 years old or older to enter into a contract, including the purchase of a car insurance policy.[4] Drivers younger than 18 can get coverage if they’re added to an existing policy or if a guardian co-signs the insurance agreement.
Are there discounts available for 18-year-old drivers in Florida to lower their insurance costs?
Yes. Teens can qualify for several discounts to reduce their premiums, such as good student discounts and driver training discounts.
Does the type of car an 18-year-old drives affect the insurance cost in Florida?
The make and model of the car the teen drives affect their premiums. Models that are relatively inexpensive to repair or replace will be cheaper to insure than higher-value vehicles or new cars.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
The Florida Senate. "Rights, privileges, and obligations of persons 18 years of age or older.."
