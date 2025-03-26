How to Get Car Insurance in Florida (2025)

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Before getting on the road in the Sunshine State, drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. If the authorities catch you driving without enough coverage, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) might suspend your driving privileges.[1]
Florida drivers who don’t comply with the state’s auto insurance laws risk significant consequences. Getting the best auto coverage for your situation should be every driver’s top priority. Here’s what you should know about getting car insurance in Florida.
Quick Facts
Florida has a no-fault system for drivers, which means that no one is assigned fault during an accident for insurance purposes.
To legally drive on public roads, Florida drivers must have at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL).
Although Florida drivers can stick with a minimum coverage policy, sometimes it makes sense to opt for a policy with more robust coverage.
1. Understand Florida’s insurance requirements
To drive on public roadways, Floridians must have auto insurance that meets the state’s minimum coverage requirements.
Personal injury protection (PIP): Drivers in Florida need a minimum of $10,000 in PIP coverage that covers 80% of all necessary and reasonable medical expenses up to $10,000 that happen due to a covered injury. This coverage kicks in regardless of who caused the car accident.
Property damage liability (PDL): If you cause damage to another person’s vehicle, PDL coverage helps pay for the damage up to the limit. Florida drivers need a minimum of $10,000 in property damage liability insurance coverage.
If you’re caught driving without this minimum amount of auto insurance coverage, the state might suspend your license for up to three years.
Notably, Florida operates as a no-fault state. Even if you didn’t cause an accident, you’ll lean on your insurance coverage to get back on the road.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Florida
Get liability insurance for as little as $69 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
2. Gather your information
Gathering some key documents before starting your insurance search can streamline the process. If possible, gather the following details ahead of time:
Driver’s license
Vehicle information, such as the make, model, year, and VIN
Vehicle safety features, such as anti-lock brakes
Driving history, such as accidents and tickets
Payment information
Current insurance policy details
An estimate of how many miles you drive annually[2]
Although you can pull this information together as you get quotes, having it on hand can make the process easier.
3. Compare car insurance quotes
With your information on hand, you can start to explore your policy options. Since every car insurance company evaluates your situation differently, you’ll find different rates across different companies. Comparing car insurance quotes gives you the best chance of finding an affordable option.
You can use free online tools to get quotes, work with an agent, or contact insurers directly. Generally, the most efficient option for shopping around is to use an online comparison-shopping tool.
Price is a critical factor, but it’s not the only factor to keep in mind. As you explore your options, consider coverage limits, customer reviews, and financial ratings of different insurers.
4. Determine how much coverage you need
Although you can stick with a minimum-coverage auto insurance policy, that’s not always the best option. A minimum-coverage policy is a bare-bones option, which could leave you financially vulnerable after an accident.
If you cause damage or injuries, you might be on the hook for costs beyond your policy’s liability limit. Since the costs after an accident can spiral out of control, opting to purchase property damage liability coverage and bodily injury liability coverage with higher limits could better protect your finances.
A full-coverage car insurance policy offers more robust financial protection for your wallet. In addition to liability coverage, this type of policy includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. After an incident, this coverage can help you pay for repairs to your vehicle.[3]
For example, since Florida is a hurricane-prone state, comprehensive insurance coverage might help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle after a hurricane damages it. Additionally, collision insurance might help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who caused it.
Good to Know
If you leased or financed your vehicle, the lender will likely require you to carry a full-coverage policy. But even if you own your vehicle outright, a full-coverage policy might be the right option if you’ll need help paying for repairs to get back on the road after an accident.
5. Purchase an insurance policy
After exploring your options, it’s time to purchase your auto insurance policy. Here are some important things to keep in mind.
As you compare your options across insurance companies, consider discounts, like a multi-policy discount or safe driver insurance discount, to help lower your costs. Raising your deductible offers another opportunity to potentially tap into lower rates, which might make sense if you can comfortably cover a higher deductible during an emergency.
Once you find a policy with the coverage you want at a price point you’re comfortable with, read through the policy carefully. Make sure you understand all the terms and conditions before proceeding.
To finalize your policy, you’ll need to make your first payment. Don’t forget to save proof of insurance in a convenient spot for registration and emergency purposes.
Shop for Car Insurance in Florida
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to get car insurance in Florida FAQs
If you have questions about getting Florida car insurance coverage, check out the helpful answers below.
What’s the cheapest car insurance company in Florida?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Florida, according to Insurify data, with liability coverage averaging $69 per month. Another option for cheap insurance is GEICO, which has average rates of $69 per month.
What’s the best way to compare car insurance quotes?
The best way to compare auto insurance quotes is to shop around and compare multiple companies. An online comparison-shopping tool, like Insurify, is the most efficient way to compare car insurance quotes.
How can you get cheaper car insurance in Florida?
You can find cheaper car insurance in Florida by comparing quotes across multiple companies, looking for discounts, raising your deductible, or choosing a minimum-coverage policy if it’s right for your situation.
What’s the best car insurance company in Florida?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Florida, according to Insurify data. Other top companies include GEICO, Allstate, and Progressive. But these companies may not necessarily be the best for you since insurers will base your auto insurance rates on your unique driver profile.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.