Insurify’s AI Report: 86% of Americans Would Trust AI to Help Them Buy Car Insurance

And more than two-thirds of drivers (68%) would let AI secure them a policy with a new insurer if doing so could save them $1,000 annually, according to Insurify’s inaugural AI Insurance Report.

Matt Brannon
Written byMatt Brannon
Matt Brannon
Matt BrannonData Journalist

Matt is a data journalist at Insurify. His journalism background spans 10 years, beginning as a newspaper reporter before moving into online data journalism. While working at the Redding Record Searchlight, Matt’s writing and reporting earned multiple awards from the California News Publishers Association.

Since moving into online content, Matt has specialized in personal finance topics. His writing emphasizes data and trends, highlighting takeaways that help consumers make informed decisions. He has been cited as a personal finance expert by the Associated Press. His research has been featured in Business Insider, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal.

Matt holds a B.S. in journalism from the University of Florida and resides in St. Petersburg, Florida. Outside of work, Matt enjoys exploring new cities, reading about history, and grumbling over his fantasy football team.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Published

It’s no secret that car insurance is expensive for many Americans. The average driver pays $2,310 per year for full-coverage car insurance, according to Insurify data. And picking the wrong policy could leave them overpaying or underprotected. Insurify’s inaugural AI Insurance Report reveals that many drivers now trust AI-powered policy comparisons to find savings and better understand key policy decisions.

More than 2 in 5 drivers (42%) said they’ve used AI assistants to help shop for car insurance, including 60% of Gen Z, according to Insurify’s survey of 3,002 American drivers.

More than three-quarters of Americans surveyed (76%) believe AI can simplify the process of shopping for car insurance. And 86% would trust AI to help them buy car insurance in one way or another, such as comparing quotes or explaining coverage in plain language.

Some drivers are willing to hand the wheel over to AI entirely when it comes to car insurance — 39% of drivers say they would trust AI to secure them a policy with a new insurance company if it finds a lower price. That figure rises to 68% if it could save them $1,000 a year on car insurance.

Although Americans are willing to trust AI for certain tasks, 53% would still prefer advice from human insurance agents over AI assistants. Of those who haven’t tried using AI to compare car insurance, 50% said they prefer a human agent, and 29% said they want to protect their personal data and privacy.

Key findings

  • Six in seven Americans (86%) would trust AI to help them buy car insurance in one way or another, including comparing quotes across insurers (76%) and creating a customized policy for purchase (54%).

  • Three in five Gen Z drivers (60%) say they’ve used AI assistants to shop for car insurance. Among all drivers, 42% have used AI assistants to shop for car insurance.

  • Two in five drivers (39%) would allow AI to secure them a policy with a new insurance company if it finds a cheaper rate. More than two-thirds (68%) would trust AI to secure a policy with another insurer if doing so could save them $1,000 on their annual insurance costs.

  • Nearly half (49%) of Americans are willing to share personal or driving data if AI could save them $1,000 on their annual insurance. That includes 59% of men and 42% of women.

  • About 38% of Americans would trust AI to determine which driver was at fault in an accident, including 58% of Gen Z drivers and 47% of male drivers.

  • Two in five drivers (40%) would trust AI to approve or deny car insurance claims.

  • Three-quarters of Americans (73%) are open to using AI for some type of financial decision-making. Shopping for car insurance ranked highest, at 51% — more than double the number of respondents open to using it to apply for a mortgage (25%).

86% of Americans would trust AI to help them buy car insurance

Average full-coverage car insurance prices have risen more than 40% — $700 per year — since 2022. Amid these rising costs, many Americans are comparing prices and turning to new tools to find better rates. AI has emerged as a new front door for comparison and is gaining insurance shoppers’ trust.

As drivers look for rate relief, 6 in 7 (86%) say they would trust AI to help them buy car insurance in one way or another. More than half (54%) would trust AI to create a custom car insurance policy for them.

Some would give AI even more control over their insurance: 39% of drivers would trust AI to secure them a policy with a new insurance company if it finds a lower price.

Trust remains surprisingly strong even among drivers who haven’t used an AI assistant recently. Among those who haven’t used an AI assistant in the past six months, 71% would trust AI to help them with at least one task related to buying car insurance. Trust increases among those familiar with AI, with 93% of those who have used AI in the past six months saying they’d trust it to help them with at least one of the following tasks:

  • Comparing quotes across insurers

  • Explaining coverage in plain language

  • Actively monitoring their rate and alerting them to better insurance prices

  • Creating a customized insurance policy to purchase

  • Secure them a policy with a new insurer if it finds a lower rate

About 14% of drivers say they wouldn’t trust AI with any of the tasks suggested. Gen Z drivers are nearly three times as likely as baby boomers to say they’d allow an AI to secure them a policy with a new insurer if it finds a lower rate (59% vs. 22%).

42% of Americans have used AI to shop for car insurance already

The findings suggest Gen Z drivers and male drivers trust AI more than women and older drivers. About 60% of Gen Zers have already used AI assistants to shop for insurance, compared to 20% of baby boomers. More than half of men (52%) have used AI for car insurance shopping, compared to one-third of women (33%).

Insurify’s survey also found that some parts of the country are embracing AI in insurance more than others. Results from the 10 largest states show that drivers in states with higher-than-average premiums are more likely to try using AI to shop for insurance.

About 55% of California drivers said they’ve used AI to shop for car insurance, compared to 34% in Illinois, the lowest share of any large state surveyed. The four large states with the highest rate of AI adoption — California, New York, Florida, and Texas — have car insurance premiums $200 to $1,400 above the national average. In Illinois, full-coverage premiums are about $300 under the national average.

State
Share of Drivers Who Have Used AI to Shop for Car Insurance
Average Annual Cost of Full-Coverage Car Insurance
United States42%$2,310
California55%$2,525
New York49%$3,724
Florida45%$2,912
Texas45%$2,673
Pennsylvania41%$2,082
Ohio41%$1,472
Georgia39%$3,025
North Carolina38%$1,250
Michigan36%$3,131
Illinois34%$1,950
States with at least 99 respondents.

Two-thirds of drivers would let AI secure them a policy with a new insurer if it saved $1,000 a year

Insurify’s survey showed drivers would be willing to give AI more control over their insurance coverage for significant savings. While 39% of drivers would let AI secure them a policy with a new insurer for a lower rate, that figure increases to 68% if doing so could save them $1,000 a year on car insurance.

Four in five Gen Z drivers (81%) would let AI secure them a policy with a new insurer if it meant $1,000 in annual savings. And although baby boomers are generally the most hesitant regarding AI, the share who would let AI secure a policy with a new insurer more than doubled at the possibility of saving $1,000 per year, from 22% to 53%.

Additionally, Insurify’s survey found that, in exchange for $1,000 in insurance savings, 49% of drivers would agree to share either their driving data or personal contact information. That includes one-third of Americans (34%) who would agree to share their driving and location data and 32% who would agree to share their contact information with multiple insurers.

Some reported they would give up customer service benefits for savings, with 29% saying they’d be willing to give up the ability to talk to a human customer service agent if AI could save them $1,000.

Nearly half of Gen Z drivers (45%) reported they would be willing to give up speaking with a human customer service agent to secure those savings, more so than other generations. In fact, 42% of Gen Z believe AI could do a better job of handling customer service than a human agent.

For baby boomers, that figure was just 10%.

About 2 in 5 drivers would let their insurer use AI to decide who is to blame in a crash

Although 86% of drivers would trust AI to handle at least some insurance tasks for them, Insurify’s survey also found that drivers would accept AI automation from their current car insurance company. More than half would trust their insurer to use AI to determine their insurance rate (53%) or process their claims (55%).

A smaller but sizable group would trust their insurer to use AI to approve and deny claims (40%) or determine which driver is at fault in an accident (38%).

Nearly half of male drivers (47%) said they’d trust their insurer to use AI to determine fault in an accident, compared to less than one-third of female drivers (31%). Gen Z drivers — relatively comfortable with AI but new to car insurance — are about three times as likely as baby boomers to allow AI to approve or deny claims (60% vs. 20%). Gen Z is also the only generation where a majority would trust AI to determine fault (58%) and approve or deny claims (60%).

AI vs. human insurance agents: Despite trusting AI for some tasks, drivers believe human agents are more credible

Drivers are relatively comfortable trusting AI to handle certain aspects of car insurance, but most still say they’d prefer the expertise of an insurance professional. Overall, about 53% of drivers said a human agent would offer more credible advice than an AI assistant (16%) or a blend of AI tools and a human agent (31%).

Gen Z drivers were twice as likely as the average American (30% vs. 16%) and nearly eight times as likely as baby boomers (30% vs. 4%) to say they’d most trust an AI assistant for insurance advice.

Broken down on a task-by-task basis, drivers are willing to give AI more credit. About 52% of Americans believe an AI assistant can handle comparing insurance quotes better than an agent, while 36% believe it can determine fair prices better than an agent.

At the other end of the scale, only 16% say AI could assess accident fault and damage better than a human agent, and just 25% believe AI could handle customer service better than an agent. Female drivers in particular are nearly twice as likely as male drivers to say a human agent could handle each task listed better than AI (27% vs. 16%).

3 in 4 Americans believe AI can simplify the insurance-shopping process — but some have reservations

The vast majority (76%) of Americans believe AI can simplify the insurance shopping process. More than half of those drivers haven’t tried using an AI assistant before (53%), suggesting that the share of drivers using AI for car insurance shopping has room to grow.

Still, many Americans have lingering doubts about the effectiveness and trustworthiness of AI assistance.

Among those who haven’t used AI to shop for car insurance, the most common reasons are a preference for working with human agents (50%) and wanting to protect personal data (29%). More than one-third of Gen Z respondents who haven’t tried AI for insurance shopping said it’s because they want to protect their personal data and privacy (35%) — the highest share of any generation.

Only 12% of drivers who haven’t tried it said they doubt AI could get them a better deal, suggesting most drivers believe it could save them money.

Insurify’s findings also suggest Americans are more comfortable using AI for car insurance than for other financial decisions. About 51% said they’d be open to using AI for car insurance shopping, ahead of credit card recommendations (47%), home insurance shopping (42%), and investing/financial planning (32%), among other tasks. Overall, about 73% of Americans are open to using AI for some financial decision-making, including 86% of Gen Z.

Tips: How drivers can use AI and other tools to save on car insurance

Many factors influence a driver’s car insurance rate, including driving history, age, gender, and location. But as car insurance rates remain stubbornly high, all drivers have a few ways to cut down on costs.

  • Compare rates among different insurance companies. Companies compete against each other for policies, so drivers who review quotes from various companies could find one that offers similar coverage for a lower price. Some online comparison websites use AI to help drivers compare various relevant quotes quickly and conveniently. Drivers who compare quotes can save as much as 50% on annual costs.

  • Ask for discounts. Drivers shouldn’t underestimate the range of discounts insurers make available. Those who take defensive driving courses, bundle their auto policy with other insurance plans, or use telematics devices that monitor driving behavior earn savings ranging from 5% to 30%.

  • Practice safe driving habits. A person’s driving record is generally the biggest factor insurers consider when setting car insurance rates. Virtually nothing will save drivers as much money as being an alert, risk-averse driver who practices responsible driving habits and maintains a clean record.

Methodology

The proprietary data featured in this study comes from an online survey that Insurify commissioned. The survey’s respondents consisted of 3,002 U.S. drivers between 22 and 70 years old. Respondents were asked up to 15 questions about their views on AI and insurance. The survey fieldwork took place from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2025.

