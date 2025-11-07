Insurify’s AI Report: 86% of Americans Would Trust AI to Help Them Buy Car Insurance

86% of Americans would trust AI to help them buy car insurance

Average full-coverage car insurance prices have risen more than 40% — $700 per year — since 2022. Amid these rising costs, many Americans are comparing prices and turning to new tools to find better rates. AI has emerged as a new front door for comparison and is gaining insurance shoppers’ trust.

As drivers look for rate relief, 6 in 7 (86%) say they would trust AI to help them buy car insurance in one way or another. More than half (54%) would trust AI to create a custom car insurance policy for them.

Some would give AI even more control over their insurance: 39% of drivers would trust AI to secure them a policy with a new insurance company if it finds a lower price.

Trust remains surprisingly strong even among drivers who haven’t used an AI assistant recently. Among those who haven’t used an AI assistant in the past six months, 71% would trust AI to help them with at least one task related to buying car insurance. Trust increases among those familiar with AI, with 93% of those who have used AI in the past six months saying they’d trust it to help them with at least one of the following tasks:

Comparing quotes across insurers

Explaining coverage in plain language

Actively monitoring their rate and alerting them to better insurance prices

Creating a customized insurance policy to purchase

Secure them a policy with a new insurer if it finds a lower rate

About 14% of drivers say they wouldn’t trust AI with any of the tasks suggested. Gen Z drivers are nearly three times as likely as baby boomers to say they’d allow an AI to secure them a policy with a new insurer if it finds a lower rate (59% vs. 22%).

42% of Americans have used AI to shop for car insurance already

The findings suggest Gen Z drivers and male drivers trust AI more than women and older drivers. About 60% of Gen Zers have already used AI assistants to shop for insurance, compared to 20% of baby boomers. More than half of men (52%) have used AI for car insurance shopping, compared to one-third of women (33%).

Insurify’s survey also found that some parts of the country are embracing AI in insurance more than others. Results from the 10 largest states show that drivers in states with higher-than-average premiums are more likely to try using AI to shop for insurance.

About 55% of California drivers said they’ve used AI to shop for car insurance, compared to 34% in Illinois, the lowest share of any large state surveyed. The four large states with the highest rate of AI adoption — California, New York, Florida, and Texas — have car insurance premiums $200 to $1,400 above the national average. In Illinois, full-coverage premiums are about $300 under the national average.