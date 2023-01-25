Drivers searching for minimum-coverage car insurance in Minneapolis will find average rates of $109 per month — $71 less than the Minnesota average of $180 per month. Quotes will vary, however, based on each driver’s vehicle, driving history, age, and other factors.
Comparing multiple quotes from different insurers is one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance policies in Minneapolis.
- How much does car insurance cost in Minneapolis?
- Cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis: State Farm
- Average cost of auto insurance in Minneapolis
- How much car insurance do you need in Minneapolis?
- Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Minneapolis
- How age affects car insurance rates in Minneapolis
- How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Minneapolis
- The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Minneapolis
- How to save on car insurance in Minneapolis
- Minneapolis driving conditions
- Find local Minneapolis agents
- Minneapolis car insurance FAQs
How much does car insurance cost in Minneapolis?
Auto insurance rates can vary in Minneapolis, even for drivers with similar vehicles and coverage needs. Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in Minneapolis to identify the cheapest quotes. Average monthly rates for full-coverage policies range from $74 to $363, while average monthly rates for liability-only policies range from $109 to $229.
Some drivers may receive quotes above or below these averages, as a number of driver-specific factors, like age and gender, will influence insurer rates. By comparing quotes from multiple insurers, you can find the best deal for your coverage needs.
Liberty Mutual offers the cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Minneapolis, with average monthly premiums of $109.
State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Minneapolis, with average monthly premiums of $74.
Kemper Preferred offers the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in Minneapolis, with average monthly premiums of $154.
Cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis: State Farm
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis, with average policy rates of $61 per month. Its liability-only policies average $48 per month, while its full-coverage policies average $74 per month.
A variety of factors influence car insurance rates, including location. Rural areas tend to have lower rates of vehicular theft, accidents, and vandalism compared to urban areas. Weather can also impact rates, as precipitation and fog can affect visibility and control on roadways.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance rates in Minneapolis for liability-only and full-coverage policies.
|Insurance Company
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|Liability Only
|Full Coverage
|State Farm
|88
|$48
|$74
|USAA
|96
|$59
|$91
|GEICO
|88
|$90
|$138
|Nationwide
|89
|$92
|$141
|Travelers
|80
|$97
|$148
|Allstate
|85
|$103
|$158
|Safeco
|86
|$108
|$166
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$109
|$180
|Midvale Home & Auto
|N/A
|$114
|$175
|Farmers
|85
|$136
|$209
|State Auto
|76
|$162
|$248
|Bristol West
|N/A
|$230
|$363
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Average cost of auto insurance in Minneapolis
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Minneapolis is $143 per month, with rates from State Farm averaging $61 per month and rates from Bristol West averaging $296 per month.
The following table shows the average range of monthly rates by insurer for drivers in Minneapolis.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|State Farm
|$61
|USAA
|$75
|GEICO
|$114
|Nationwide
|$117
|Travelers
|$122
|Allstate
|$130
|Safeco
|$137
|Liberty Mutual
|$144
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$144
|Farmers
|$173
|State Auto
|$205
|Bristol West
|$296
Average car insurance premiums in Minneapolis by marital status
Although it’s common for married drivers to share auto insurance, it’s important to understand how these partnerships affect rates. Technically, a marriage doesn’t affect rates alone. Rather, rates can be impacted based on your partner’s specific factors, such as their credit score and driving history.[1]
For example, a single driver with a clean record may see their rates rise if they add a partner to their policy who has a poor driving record. Similarly, a single driver with a poor credit score may be eligible for lower rates by adding a partner to their policy who has an excellent credit score.
Rates will differ for couples and single drivers depending on the insurer, but it’s good to consider any potential savings offered when two drivers share the same policy.
How much car insurance do you need in Minneapolis?
All vehicles in Minnesota, both operated and parked on state roadways, must be insured. The minimum insurance requirements are:[2]
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury
$10,000 per accident for property damage
$40,000 per person per accident for PIP
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
It’s important to note that Minnesota is a no-fault state, which means that both parties’ insurance providers will pay for their own bodily injuries after an accident.
Drivers will need to provide proof of insurance in a variety of contexts, including:
When the vehicle is involved in a car accident
When requested by law enforcement
When renewing vehicle registration
Minnesota DMV information
DMV services in Minnesota are offered by the Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services. In-person services include state vehicle inspections and road tests, while their website offers services like renewing vehicle registration, requesting a disability parking certificate, and paying reinstatement fees.
Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Minneapolis
To find the cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis, it’s important to first understand that each insurer may offer unique incentives for specific drivers. For example, insurers who also offer policies for homeowners insurance or motorcycle insurance may provide a discount when multiple coverage policies are purchased.
The Insurance Information Institute encourages drivers to investigate discount programs and request quotes from multiple insurers, including independent agents and online insurers. Once you identify the discounts available, as well as average quotes, you can compare the benefits and drawbacks of each insurer.
Keep in mind that comparison shopping is most effective when seeking out the best policy, not the cheapest. A low-cost policy may not provide the coverage you need, while a more expensive policy may meet your coverage needs and offer you additional opportunities to reduce your premium throughout the lifetime of your policy.
How age affects car insurance rates in Minneapolis
Age is an important factor that affects insurance premiums because older drivers statistically are involved in fewer traffic accidents than drivers younger than 20.[3] Even while maintaining a clean driving record, many insurers quote drivers younger than 30 higher rates than drivers older than 30.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$554
|Under 25
|$295
|25–29
|$229
|30s
|$226
|40s
|$214
|50s
|$167
|60s
|$175
|70s
|$174
|80+
|$105
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Minneapolis
The cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Minneapolis is Kemper Preferred, at an average of $154 per month. Young drivers and their parents should investigate rate reduction opportunities, such as discounts for maintaining good grades and for taking defensive driving courses.
The following table displays average monthly quotes for full-coverage policies for young drivers in Minneapolis.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bristol West
|$447
|Kemper Preferred
|$154
|Liberty Mutual
|$219
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$212
|Nationwide
|$164
|Progressive
|$294
|Safeco
|$224
|State Auto
|$319
|Travelers
|$168
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Minneapolis
The cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Minneapolis is available through Stillwater, at an average of $106 per month. Middle-aged drivers could potentially lower their rates by seeking out multi-car discounts or maintaining a favorable credit score.
The following table displays average monthly quotes for full-coverage policies for middle-aged drivers in Minneapolis.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bristol West
|$339
|Kemper Preferred
|$138
|Liberty Mutual
|$172
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$154
|Nationwide
|$154
|Progressive
|$196
|Safeco
|$147
|State Auto
|$222
|Stillwater
|$106
|Travelers
|$145
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Minneapolis
The cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Minneapolis is available through Stillwater at an average of $74 per month. Senior drivers, particularly those who don’t drive often, can potentially lower their rates by raising their deductibles, earning low-mileage discounts, or reducing optional insurance coverages.
The following table displays average monthly quotes for full-coverage policies for senior drivers in Minneapolis.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bristol West
|$250
|Kemper Preferred
|$216
|Liberty Mutual
|$139
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$157
|Nationwide
|$98
|Progressive
|$160
|Safeco
|$127
|State Auto
|$207
|Stillwater
|$74
|Travelers
|$165
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Minneapolis
Minnesota, like the majority of other states, allows insurers to use a credit-based insurance score to determine policyholder rates. This allows an insurer to consider a driver’s credit history, alongside other factors like driving history, to set a premium. Credit scores are part of everyone’s credit history and can affect insurance rates.
According to the FICO model, credit scores may range from poor (300 to 579) and fair (580 to 669) to good (670 to 739), very good (740 to 799), and excellent (800+).[4] The following table lists the average monthly quotes for full-coverage policies based on a driver’s credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$197
|Good
|$232
|Fair
|$255
|Poor
|$395
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Minneapolis
Driving habits have a significant impact on car insurance rates in Minneapolis. Both accidents and traffic violations may raise your premium. Even when switching to a new coverage provider, a prior history of driving accidents and infractions may influence your new rate. Speeding and driving under the influence can increase the likelihood of an accident or incident.
Cheapest car insurance with a clean record in Minneapolis: State Farm
State Farm offers the lowest average rates for drivers with clean records in Minneapolis, at $74 per month. Maintaining a clean driving record, including an absence of all accidents and traffic violations, is an ideal scenario for many insurers. Some may also offer discounts to drivers who maintain a clean record for a certain period of time.
Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Minneapolis: State Farm
State Farm offers the lowest car insurance for Minneapolis drivers who’ve been involved in an accident, at an average of $106 per month. Because Minnesota is a no-fault state, it’s especially important to avoid accidents. Any claim filed may increase your rates, and these claims may impact your premiums for as long as three years after the incident.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|At-Fault Accident
|Difference
|State Farm
|$74
|$106
|$72
|USAA
|$91
|$130
|$39
|GEICO
|$138
|$198
|$60
|Nationwide
|$141
|$202
|$61
|Travelers
|$148
|$212
|$64
|Allstate
|$158
|$226
|$68
|Safeco
|$166
|$237
|$71
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
|$250
|$75
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
|$257
|$77
|Farmers
|$209
|$299
|$90
|State Auto
|$248
|$355
|$107
|Bristol West
|$363
|$520
|$157
Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Minneapolis: State Farm
State Farm offers the lowest car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in Minneapolis, with average monthly rates of $147. Driving under the influence is a serious infraction, and the consequences for driving impaired can include jail time, a license suspension, substantial fines, and an increase in insurance rates.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|DUI
|Difference
|State Farm
|$74
|$147
|$73
|USAA
|$91
|$180
|$89
|GEICO
|$138
|$275
|$137
|Nationwide
|$141
|$281
|$140
|Travelers
|$148
|$295
|$147
|Allstate
|$158
|$314
|$156
|Safeco
|$166
|$329
|$163
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
|$347
|$172
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
|$357
|$177
|Farmers
|$209
|$415
|$206
|State Auto
|$248
|$493
|$245
|Bristol West
|$363
|$721
|$358
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Minneapolis: State Farm
State Farm offers the lowest rates for drivers with speeding tickets, at an average of $99 per month. Receiving a speeding ticket, even when it doesn’t result in any damages or accidents, is one factor that can significantly increase your premiums. Speed is a contributing factor in one-third of traffic fatalities, according to the NHTSA.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|Speeding Ticket
|Difference
|State Farm
|$74
|$99
|$25
|USAA
|$91
|$122
|$31
|GEICO
|$138
|$185
|$47
|Nationwide
|$141
|$189
|$48
|Travelers
|$148
|$199
|$51
|Allstate
|$158
|$212
|$54
|Safeco
|$166
|$222
|$56
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
|$234
|$59
|Liberty Mutual
|$180
|$241
|$61
|Farmers
|$209
|$280
|$71
|State Auto
|$248
|$332
|$84
|Bristol West
|$363
|$487
|$124
Car insurance in other Minnesota cities
Here’s a look at car insurance rates in some other Minnesota cities:
How to save on car insurance in Minneapolis
You have plenty of ways to save on your car insurance in Minneapolis, although certain methods may work well for specific drivers. For example, a policyholder with teenage drivers on their policy may encourage them to take defensive driving courses to lower their rates.
Here are three additional tips drivers should consider to potentially save on car insurance costs:
Inquire about discounts. Many insurers offer discounts that cater to a variety of driver habits, needs, and lifestyles. For instance, multi-car discounts, low-mileage discounts, and holding multiple policies under one account may lower your rate.
Compare rates before purchasing a car. Vehicles with better safety ratings tend to receive lower rates than vehicles like sports cars. Because risky driving conditions in Minneapolis may increase in winter, a vehicle equipped to navigate uncertain terrain, and those that include enhanced safety features, might be cheaper to insure.
Compare rates annually. Comparing rates from multiple insurers is one way to find the cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis. However, insurers may adjust their rates or incentive programs over time, which is why it’s useful to compare similar policies annually. You might qualify for discounts through your current insurer; you might also get a lower rate simply by switching to another insurer.
Minneapolis driving conditions
Minneapolis ranks as the 32nd most-congested city in the United States, according to the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard Report. Between 2014 and 2018, there were a total of 118,302 crashes reported in Hennepin County, an average of 23,660 per year. In 2018, there were 24,371 total crashes, and in 2020, 15,568.[5]
Reported crash data also sheds light on road risks and driving habits. For instance, Hennepin County was one of the counties with the highest number of deer crashes by motor vehicles in 2020. It led the state in speed-related vehicular fatalities between 2016 and 2020, as well as serious injuries due to impaired driving.
Although the data only cites reported incidents, it’s clear that drivers in Hennepin County are at a greater risk for traffic accidents compared to surrounding counties.
Auto theft statistics in Minneapolis
Motor vehicle thefts are exceedingly high in Minneapolis and Saint Paul compared to all other Minnesota cities, according to the FBI’s most recent Uniform Crime Reporting Program data. Minneapolis had 2,388 cases reported in 2017, 2,190 in 2018, and 2,900 in 2019.[6][7]
Although data for 2020 through 2022 is not listed, it’s clear that Minneapolis and Saint Paul will typically see a higher rate of motor vehicle theft compared to other cities in Minnesota. This is likely due to the area’s higher population density.
Minneapolis car insurance FAQs
Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in Minneapolis.
The average cost of liability-only coverage in Minneapolis is $169 per month, or $2,028 per year. The average cost of full-coverage auto policies in Minneapolis is $174 per month, or $2,091 per year.
Drivers must meet the minimum state-required insurance limits of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury and $10,000 for property damage, as well PIP coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and underinsured motorist coverage.
If a driver can’t provide proof of insurance in Minneapolis, they’ll be cited with a misdemeanor offense which can be penalized with a fine of at least $200, license suspension for up to one year, and jail time.[8]
In Minneapolis, State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policy, at an average of $576 per year, and the cheapest full-coverage policy, at an average of $888 per year. USAA offers the second-lowest rates in Minneapolis, with an annual average of $708 for liability-only coverage and $1,092 for full-coverage policies. For senior drivers, Stillwater offers the cheapest annual rates at an average of $888.
USAA has an Insurify Composite Score of 96, ranking highest against other insurers in Minneapolis. USAA’s liability-only policy can be as low as $59 per month, while its full-coverage policy may be as low as $91 per month. Its average rate when including both policies is $75 per month.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.
