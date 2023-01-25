The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Minneapolis

Driving habits have a significant impact on car insurance rates in Minneapolis. Both accidents and traffic violations may raise your premium. Even when switching to a new coverage provider, a prior history of driving accidents and infractions may influence your new rate. Speeding and driving under the influence can increase the likelihood of an accident or incident.

Learn More: Cheapest Car Insurance by Driving Record

Cheapest car insurance with a clean record in Minneapolis: State Farm

State Farm offers the lowest average rates for drivers with clean records in Minneapolis, at $74 per month. Maintaining a clean driving record, including an absence of all accidents and traffic violations, is an ideal scenario for many insurers. Some may also offer discounts to drivers who maintain a clean record for a certain period of time.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Minneapolis: State Farm

State Farm offers the lowest car insurance for Minneapolis drivers who’ve been involved in an accident, at an average of $106 per month. Because Minnesota is a no-fault state, it’s especially important to avoid accidents. Any claim filed may increase your rates, and these claims may impact your premiums for as long as three years after the incident.

Insurance Company Clean Record At-Fault Accident Difference State Farm $74 $106 $72 USAA $91 $130 $39 GEICO $138 $198 $60 Nationwide $141 $202 $61 Travelers $148 $212 $64 Allstate $158 $226 $68 Safeco $166 $237 $71 Midvale Home & Auto $175 $250 $75 Liberty Mutual $180 $257 $77 Farmers $209 $299 $90 State Auto $248 $355 $107 Bristol West $363 $520 $157 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Minneapolis: State Farm

State Farm offers the lowest car insurance rates for drivers with a DUI in Minneapolis, with average monthly rates of $147. Driving under the influence is a serious infraction, and the consequences for driving impaired can include jail time, a license suspension, substantial fines, and an increase in insurance rates.

Insurance Company Clean Record DUI Difference State Farm $74 $147 $73 USAA $91 $180 $89 GEICO $138 $275 $137 Nationwide $141 $281 $140 Travelers $148 $295 $147 Allstate $158 $314 $156 Safeco $166 $329 $163 Midvale Home & Auto $175 $347 $172 Liberty Mutual $180 $357 $177 Farmers $209 $415 $206 State Auto $248 $493 $245 Bristol West $363 $721 $358 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Minneapolis: State Farm

State Farm offers the lowest rates for drivers with speeding tickets, at an average of $99 per month. Receiving a speeding ticket, even when it doesn’t result in any damages or accidents, is one factor that can significantly increase your premiums. Speed is a contributing factor in one-third of traffic fatalities, according to the NHTSA.

Insurance Company Clean Record Speeding Ticket Difference State Farm $74 $99 $25 USAA $91 $122 $31 GEICO $138 $185 $47 Nationwide $141 $189 $48 Travelers $148 $199 $51 Allstate $158 $212 $54 Safeco $166 $222 $56 Midvale Home & Auto $175 $234 $59 Liberty Mutual $180 $241 $61 Farmers $209 $280 $71 State Auto $248 $332 $84 Bristol West $363 $487 $124 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance in other Minnesota cities

Here’s a look at car insurance rates in some other Minnesota cities: