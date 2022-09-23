Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Minnesota drivers pay some of the most affordable average car insurance rates in the country. Drivers who opt for full-coverage insurance in the North Star State pay around $179 per month on average, which is nearly identical to the national average rate. Liability insurance costs less than the national average, at $89 per month.
Because various factors affect the average cost of car insurance in each state, drivers pay different premiums depending on where they live. Minnesota has a relatively low population density, at 71.7 people per square mile.[1] Generally, coverage is the most expensive in states with high minimum-coverage amounts, large populations, and higher crime rates.
Teen drivers in Minnesota pay $244 for car insurance, on average.
Insurers in Minnesota can consider your credit information when determining your car insurance premium.[2]
Minnesota is a no-fault state, which means each driver must file a claim after an accident to recover certain losses, regardless of fault.[3]
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Minnesota?
Car insurance is relatively affordable for Minnesota drivers compared to the national average. However, some car insurance companies offer cheaper policies than others. Factors such as your driving record, age, vehicle type, and chosen coverage will also influence the cost of your coverage.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Minnesota is $134 per month. Here are the average quotes for liability-only and full-coverage policies from some companies offering inexpensive car insurance in Minnesota.
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by city
Car insurance prices can fluctuate depending on where you live in Minnesota. In general, if you live in a more populous area, you’ll pay higher rates for car insurance. For instance, drivers in Saint Paul, the second-largest city in Minnesota, pay around $147 per month for a full-coverage policy, while people in the smaller city of Andover pay $103 per month on average.
Drivers who live in a high-crime area relative to the rest of the state may also pay higher insurance rates.
Here’s a look at average car insurance quotes in Minnesota by city.
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by age
Your age will also affect your car insurance rates. Teens and young drivers typically pay the highest rates for coverage, while middle-aged and senior drivers typically pay the lowest rates. Car insurance companies often view younger drivers as a high risk to insure because they don’t have much experience on the road.[4]
Here’s how car insurance costs compare in Minnesota by driver age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Minnesota
Men in Minnesota will likely pay higher car insurance rates than women. Insurance companies often view men — particularly young men — as higher-risk drivers to insure than women due to an increased likelihood of demonstrating risky driving behavior. Each year, more men than women die in car accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[5]
Here’s how age and gender factor into the average cost of auto insurance in Minnesota.
Age
Male
Female
16
$259
$245
35
$129
$130
50
$112
$103
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Minnesota
Besides age and gender, auto insurance companies also look at your driving record when calculating car insurance premiums. If you have past incidents on your record, auto insurers may view you as a high-risk driver.
Good drivers with clean driving records can expect to pay the cheapest rates for auto insurance coverage. On average, drivers with a DUI pay the most for car insurance in Minnesota, followed by drivers with a past car accident or speeding ticket.
Here are the average liability and full-coverage car insurance costs in Minnesota based on driving history.
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by marital status
It may seem odd, but your marital status can have an effect on your auto insurance premiums. The difference in average costs for married and single people isn’t as dramatic as with other factors, like your age or driving history. Auto insurance companies tend to view married couples as a lower risk to insure than single drivers.
Here are the average quotes for car insurance by marital status in Minnesota.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$82
$163
Single
$86
$172
Average Minnesota car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit history can also factor into the cost of your car insurance coverage. Unlike some states that prohibit credit-based insurance scoring, Minnesota permits the use of credit scores as a factor when determining auto insurance rates. Drivers with poor credit may pay significantly more for a car insurance policy than people with excellent or good credit.
Here’s a closer look at what to expect in terms of costs.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$132
$264
Average
$85
$170
Good
$77
$155
Excellent
$65
$131
Minnesota car insurance FAQs
Before you renew or purchase auto coverage, you should shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the cheapest coverage for your insurance needs. Here’s what you should know about Minnesota car insurance costs.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Minnesota?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Minnesota is $134 per month. Drivers pay $179 per month for a full-coverage policy and $89 for liability coverage, on average. Your premium will depend on the amount of coverage you select, as well as your driving record, age, earned discounts, credit history, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Minnesota?
Safeco offers the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes in Minnesota, at $57 for liability coverage and $54 for full coverage. Liberty Mutual also provides affordable insurance, charging around $67 per month for liability and $62 per month for full coverage.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Minnesota?
Car insurance rates can vary by city, county, and ZIP code in Minnesota. Drivers in Minneapolis pay the most on average for car insurance, at around $151 per month for full coverage. Andover residents pay the least on average, at around $103 per month for full coverage. In general, drivers in less-populated areas tend to pay lower rates for car insurance.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Minnesota?
Based on their Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, which measure customer satisfaction ratings, average monthly premiums, financial strength, and more, Travelers and Progressive are the best car insurance companies in Minnesota. Travelers earned an IQ Score of 4.2 out of 5, and Progressive earned a 3.9.
Ultimately, the right car insurance policy for you will depend on a variety of factors, including your age, location, driving history, credit score, and more. You should compare car insurance quotes from different companies to find the best option for your situation.
What are the car insurance requirements in Minnesota?
Minnesota drivers need to carry a minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally, including the following coverages and limits:[6]
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.