How Long Does an Accident Affect Your Insurance Rates?

What happens to my insurance after an accident?

Unlike some types of records, car accidents and other motor vehicle-related incidents don’t automatically disappear from your driving record after a set length of time. Instead, different factors can be responsible for determining how long an accident stays on your record.

You already know that car insurance companies look at your driving record when offering you a quote or even when they reevaluate your insurance rates. Typically, you can expect that an accident on your record—whether or not you were at fault—will affect your rates for at least three years.

This higher premium will be the result of what’s called a surcharge. Over those three years or so, your rates will spike and then steadily decline. But if you’ve had a streak of accidents, be prepared for those rate changes to last even longer than that.

After a major accident, regardless of whose fault it was, it’s a good idea to do your best to avoid additional accidents or citations for at least six years. This reduces the risk of an additional rate increase and improves the odds of that accident being erased after the default three years.

