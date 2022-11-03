Cheap Car Insurance in South Dakota (2022)

South Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Every insurance company takes a look at your driving record when they set your auto insurance rates. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other citations on your record can get you flagged as high-risk, and you’ll be charged higher rates. It makes shopping around very important. Some car insurance companies will respond to your driving history more favorably.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in South Dakota

Car insurance companies consider you a good driver if your driving record doesn’t show any violations such as speeding tickets, DUIs, or at-fault accidents in the last three to five years. Check out these car insurance quotes for good drivers, and you’ll see that a clean driving record can save you a lot of money.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Midvale Home & Auto $118 Safeco $140 Dairyland $143 State Auto $147 Nationwide $149 Acuity $211

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in South Dakota

A DUI is a serious offense with serious costs. And one of those costs is almost always higher car insurance rates. That said, every insurance company treats DUIs slightly differently. Here are the best car insurance companies for South Dakota drivers with DUIs:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Dairyland $128 Midvale Home & Auto $129 Safeco $173 Nationwide $312 State Auto $332

SR-22 Insurance in South Dakota

If you lose your driver’s license in South Dakota from a DUI or a similar offense, you might need SR-22 insurance, which the state requires for high-risk drivers. You assume greater financial responsibility with higher coverage limits. Not every insurer sells SR-22 policies, but these do, and if you’re a renter or homeowner, you can likely bundle to weather the extra cost:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in South Dakota

When insurance companies look at your driving history and find an at-fault accident in your recent past, they tend to charge higher premiums. But you might have good luck with the insurance options listed in this table, which provide the cheapest South Dakota car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Nationwide $179 Dairyland $201 Midvale Home & Auto $204 Safeco $216 Acuity $217 State Auto $253

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in South Dakota

Your car insurance rates will definitely be higher with a speeding ticket than they would be with a clean driving record. It just makes the effort of finding the cheapest rates for you all the more worth it. Plenty of companies are forgiving of speeding tickets. Here’s a list to get you started:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Nationwide $178 Acuity $178 Midvale Home & Auto $178 Dairyland $192 Safeco $209 State Auto $289

