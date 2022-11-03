Cheap Car Insurance in South Dakota (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in South Dakota
On any of those long stretches across the prairie where the speed limit is 85 mph, have you thought of your auto insurance policy? The good news is that in South Dakota, car insurance is pretty cheap: $160 per month, on average. However, lower rates are possible. Use Insurify to find your best rate, and read on for our breakdown of cheap car insurance in South Dakota.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in South Dakota is $160 per month, or $1,918 annually.
Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest provider we found in South Dakota, with average premiums of $137 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in South Dakota
How much is car insurance in South Dakota?
The average cost of car insurance in South Dakota is $160 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Looking for the cheapest rates bar none? These insurance companies are offering the lowest bids in South Dakota. Remember: not every insurance provider will show its best rates right off the bat. Sometimes, you need to watch the discounts line up to see which company is the best match for you. But low car insurance quotes never hurt, and these sure are looking good:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$137
|Nationwide
|$153
|Dairyland
|$155
|Safeco
|$159
|State Auto
|$188
|Acuity
|$207
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in South Dakota
Liability insurance protects you from bills you owe other people if you’re in an at-fault accident. Bodily injury liability insurance covers medical payments to people who get hurt, and property damage liability insurance covers costs of repairs and replacements if you damage someone’s car. State minimum coverage only includes liability coverage, and it can be cheap:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$64
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$75
|Dairyland
|$82
|Safeco
|$84
|Nationwide
|$158
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in South Dakota
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance as well as comprehensive coverage, which protects your car from vandalism, theft, and weather damage (like hail), and collision coverage, which covers your car repairs and medical payments no matter who is at fault in an accident. Here are the cheapest auto insurance rates for full coverage in SD:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$152
|Nationwide
|$153
|Safeco
|$178
|Dairyland
|$207
|Acuity
|$211
|State Auto
|$221
Best Car Insurance in South Dakota
The cheapest auto insurance isn’t always your best insurance option. In this table, you can compare car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in South Dakota based on their ICS, a rating that goes beyond the cheapest rates to assess financial stability and customer satisfaction ratings:
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$153
|Safeco
|86
|$159
|State Auto
|76
|$188
South Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Every insurance company takes a look at your driving record when they set your auto insurance rates. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other citations on your record can get you flagged as high-risk, and you’ll be charged higher rates. It makes shopping around very important. Some car insurance companies will respond to your driving history more favorably.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in South Dakota
Car insurance companies consider you a good driver if your driving record doesn’t show any violations such as speeding tickets, DUIs, or at-fault accidents in the last three to five years. Check out these car insurance quotes for good drivers, and you’ll see that a clean driving record can save you a lot of money.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$118
|Safeco
|$140
|Dairyland
|$143
|State Auto
|$147
|Nationwide
|$149
|Acuity
|$211
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in South Dakota
A DUI is a serious offense with serious costs. And one of those costs is almost always higher car insurance rates. That said, every insurance company treats DUIs slightly differently. Here are the best car insurance companies for South Dakota drivers with DUIs:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Dairyland
|$128
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$129
|Safeco
|$173
|Nationwide
|$312
|State Auto
|$332
SR-22 Insurance in South Dakota
If you lose your driver’s license in South Dakota from a DUI or a similar offense, you might need SR-22 insurance, which the state requires for high-risk drivers. You assume greater financial responsibility with higher coverage limits. Not every insurer sells SR-22 policies, but these do, and if you’re a renter or homeowner, you can likely bundle to weather the extra cost:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in South Dakota
When insurance companies look at your driving history and find an at-fault accident in your recent past, they tend to charge higher premiums. But you might have good luck with the insurance options listed in this table, which provide the cheapest South Dakota car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|$179
|Dairyland
|$201
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$204
|Safeco
|$216
|Acuity
|$217
|State Auto
|$253
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in South Dakota
Your car insurance rates will definitely be higher with a speeding ticket than they would be with a clean driving record. It just makes the effort of finding the cheapest rates for you all the more worth it. Plenty of companies are forgiving of speeding tickets. Here’s a list to get you started:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|$178
|Acuity
|$178
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$178
|Dairyland
|$192
|Safeco
|$209
|State Auto
|$289
South Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You’ve heard that your credit score can make an important difference in your car insurance premiums. And that’s true. But in South Dakota, insurance companies are limited in how they can use your credit score to set your insurance premiums, so auto-owners with poor credit don’t have a hard time finding cheap car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$144
|Good
|$153
|Average
|$179
|Poor
|$223
South Dakota Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In South Dakota, you can enjoy your cheapest auto insurance rates during your 60s. How nice! Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 can expect to pay double the insurance premiums of middle-aged South Dakotans, and in the case of teen drivers, nearly triple. Bummer.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$271
|Under 25
|$217
|20s
|$163
|30s
|$139
|40s
|$143
|50s
|$124
|60s
|$105
|70s
|$121
|80+
|$135
Car Insurance Rates in South Dakota Cities
While Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Brookings are the most expensive South Dakota cities for auto insurance rates, the variation among cities is not very high. However, since traffic makes for more accidents and thus higher premiums, rural drivers pay less.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sioux Falls
|$159
|Rapid City
|$166
|Aberdeen
|$126
|Box Elder
|$150
|Brookings
|$153
|Mitchell
|$124
|Watertown
|$145
|Spearfish
|$163
|Sturgis
|$142
|Huron
|$122
|Yankton
|$151
|Vermillion
|$139
South Dakota Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and South Dakota is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in South Dakota will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in South Dakota.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Dakota is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Dakota, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
South Dakota DMV Information
Headquartered in Pierre, the South Dakota DMV offers teen driver permits, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration and titles, motorcycle and CDL licenses, accident records, and other crucial services that keep South Dakota drivers insured, licensed, informed, and safe. You can often renew your driver’s license online or visit a location throughout the state.
Public Transportation in South Dakota
South Dakota contracts with transit providers to offer transportation in various regions of the state. Aberdeen, Rapid City, Mitchell, Sioux Falls, and a handful of other hubs have their own city transit. Rosebud and Standing Rock operate bus systems as well.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in South Dakota
Cheap car insurance is a game of numbers. To find the lowest insurance premiums for your situation, you have to discover who has the discounts that best match your desired coverage options with your driving history, credit score, and other attributes.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in South Dakota
Yes. South Dakota drivers are required to carry minimum liability insurance: $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person ($50,000 per accident) and $25,000 in property damage liability per accident. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage is also part of minimum coverage for every insurance policy.
The way to find the cheapest car insurance in the Mount Rushmore State is to get all the car insurance quotes you can find from as many insurance providers as you can manage. It’ll give you the best chance of matching the most discounts with the particularities of your driving history, credit score, marital status, and other attributes. To do that, we recommend Insurify.
It always depends on your situation, not to mention your deductible, coverage limits, and whether you need minimum coverage or a full-coverage car insurance policy. But on average, South Dakota car insurance rates are lower than the national average.
Having a checkered driving history with at-fault accidents or DUIs along with speeding tickets makes it harder to find cheap car insurance in South Dakota. Cities are a bit more expensive, but location doesn’t matter so much. As always, minimum coverage is more affordable than a full-coverage policy, and the cheapest auto insurance goes to drivers with clean driving records.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is not part of minimum coverage in South Dakota. This makes a full-coverage policy that includes collision coverage even more beneficial because with only liability coverage, you’re on the hook for all your medical payments if you’re hurt in an at-fault accident.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
