Best Car Insurance in South Dakota (2025)

Today, I tried to get information and ended up talking to several different agents. I received different answers on the same subjects. Their excuse was that they had new people, which is why the answers varied. I spent a lot of time on the phone without any satisfaction. My policy cost increased by about 25%. Part of the reason for the increase was that they raised my dwelling (replacement cost). They had the highest dwelling replacement cost compared to any other company I've worked with. I even talked to one of their supervisors. He was apologetic, but I still didn't get any satisfaction.

