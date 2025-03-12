Home>Car Insurance>South Dakota

Best Car Insurance in South Dakota (2025)

State Farm, Progressive, and North Star are some of the best car insurance companies in South Dakota.

Nick Dauk
Written byNick Dauk
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

  • 6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances

  • Contributor to brands like Credible

In addition to insurance, Nick specializes in writing about business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. He’s been featured in myriad web publications, including Fox Business.

Featured in

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Shopping for car insurance in South Dakota can feel overwhelming. Every driver has their own coverage needs, budget, and profile. Insurify evaluated 50 car insurance companies to help identify the best insurers for South Dakota drivers. Due to the state’s low population density and subsequently low numbers of speeding tickets and traffic fatalities, drivers can benefit from policies offering accident forgiveness and safe driver discounts.

Here’s what you need to know about the best car insurance companies in the Mount Rushmore State.

Best car insurance companies in South Dakota

Shopping for car insurance in South Dakota means reviewing major industry insurers like State Farm and GEICO and local insurers like North Star to find the best company for you. Below are Insurify’s top picks for South Dakota drivers.

State Farm: Best overall

State Farm logobest overall
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,861 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,430)

Samantha

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Everything has been great, but the payments keep increasing even though neither my spouse nor I have had any accidents.

Everything has been great, but the payments keep increasing even though neither my spouse nor I have had any accidents.

James

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Ungrateful Agents

I've been insured with State Farm for almost sixty years. I never had an accident until last year, and they raised my rates. Sixty years of premiums should more than compensate for one accident.

Lucille

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

State Farm is a Good Company

I've been pleased with my experience with State Farm. My agent always works with me and is very responsive to my queries. The only thing I would like is a lower cost.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

With the highest market share in the insurance industry, State Farm checks many boxes as one of the best overall car insurance companies for South Dakota drivers. State Farm offers policy bundling, rideshare coverage, a convenient mobile app for filing claims, and safe driving discount programs that cater to South Dakota drivers of diverse ages, driving habits, and coverage needs.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Offices in South Dakota

  • Diverse coverages, discounts, and options for drivers

Cons

  • Poor Trustpilot score

  • Accident forgiveness and gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Progressive: Best for reliability

Progressive logoreliability
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
820
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$146/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,253)

John

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Lack of Response

I have sent three emails regarding adjustments to my policy coverage and prices, but I have received no responses.

John

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Today, I tried to get information and ended up talking to several different agents. I received different answers on the same subjects. Their excuse was that they had new people, which is why the answers varied. I spent a lot of time on the phone without any satisfaction. My policy cost increased by about 25%. Part of the reason for the increase was that they raised my dwelling (replacement cost). They had the highest dwelling replacement cost compared to any other company I've worked with. I even talked to one of their supervisors. He was apologetic, but I still didn't get any satisfaction.

Today, I tried to get information and ended up talking to several different agents. I received different answers on the same subjects. Their excuse was that they had new people, which is why the answers varied. I spent a lot of time on the phone without any satisfaction. My policy cost increased by about 25%. Part of the reason for the increase was that they raised my dwelling (replacement cost). They had the highest dwelling replacement cost compared to any other company I've worked with. I even talked to one of their supervisors. He was apologetic, but I still didn't get any satisfaction.

Jill

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Goodbye Progressive

I was insured with Progressive for over 10 years. I changed my car from a Genesis GV70 2022 to a Genesis GV70 2025, which actually has more anti-theft and safety features. Despite this, Progressive increased the cost of my policy by over 30%. I have no tickets, no accidents. Consequently, I have changed providers.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
820
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

If you prefer an in-person experience, Progressive has offices and agents across South Dakota. The company also writes a majority of policies in the state. This vote of confidence is reinforced by the company’s lower-than-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index, indicating that drivers are largely satisfied with Progressive’s service. 

But across the board, Progressive scored lower than average in J.D. Power surveys measuring customer claims satisfaction and overall customer satisfaction.

Pros

  • Strong presence in South Dakota

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Similar discounts and availability to competitors

Cons

  • Low J.D. Power scores for claims handling and customer satisfaction

  • Low ratings on Trustpilot

  • Snapshot program could increase rates for high-risk drivers

North Star: Best for farmers

North Star logofarmers
User ReviewsNR
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company

Agriculture is a leading industry in South Dakota, and North Star Mutual Insurance Company is prepared to insure farmers and their cars. This regional South Dakota auto insurance company operates in only eight states, potentially giving it a unique perspective on small business and farming insurance matters. With multiple insurance products available, North Star offers an opportunity to secure all your insurance needs from pasture to passenger seat under one company.

Pros

  • Regional company with local, independent agents

  • Offers farm, car, business, and homeowners insurance

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (excellent)

Cons

  • Limited discounts

  • Fewer optional coverages than competitors

  • Must call to file claims

American Family: Best for customer satisfaction

American Family logocustomer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$155/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 419 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (221)

Allison

March 10, 2025

Verified Review

Expensive for Seniors

It's too expensive for seniors with good driving records.

Estevan

March 6, 2025

Verified Review

Not Recommended

I've been with American Family for 7 years. They increased my premium without notifying me. When I actually needed to use their service and filed a claim, I had to jump through more hoops than I could have imagined. I hit a deer and they wouldn't cover the windshield, even though the police report stated it was involved. It's just not worth it.

Paul

March 5, 2025

Verified Review

Good

It's a good insurance company, but it's expensive.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

American Family ranks highly in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for overall customer satisfaction in the Central region. The company also has a low number of NAIC complaints in South Dakota compared to its complaints in other states. American Family also has one of the highest Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Pros

  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating

  • High J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction in the Central region

  • Bundling options for home, renters, auto, and motorcycle

Cons

  • Rates may be higher than competitors

  • Lower AM Best financial strength rating than competitors

  • No rideshare coverage available

GEICO: Best for incidents

GEICO logoincidents
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,931 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,989)

Gary

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

High Price

Expensive.

John

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

The Best There Is!

It's the best one out there, especially if you're a veteran.

Dan

March 11, 2025

Verified Review

Confused

They are quite expensive and the rates constantly increase without any email or notice. They seem to raise my rate at will. I have a super clean record and an older vehicle, a 2004 Tacoma. I don't understand why my rates are rising.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

South Dakota has a low number of traffic fatalities per mile driven, though a car accident like a fender bender is still quite common. Regardless of the severity of a traffic accident, your insurance will likely increase afterward. GEICO is a good choice for drivers in South Dakota who accidentally cause their first at-fault accident. Its free and upgraded accident forgiveness programs won’t increase premium rates after you experience your first accident.

Pros

  • Competitive rates for drivers with incidents

  • No premium increases for drivers with accident forgiveness

  • More discounts than competitors for additional savings

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness requires five years of accident-free driving

  • Drivers younger than 21 can’t qualify for accident forgiveness

  • May not be the cheapest for drivers with clean records

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in South Dakota to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in South Dakota

Finding the best car insurance in South Dakota is easier when you know what to look for. Use these tips to keep your premiums as low as possible without sacrificing the coverage levels you want.[1] [2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    1. Consider how much coverage you need

    As long as you maintain the minimum liability coverage required in South Dakota, any additional coverage is entirely up to you. If you have an older vehicle, consider reducing optional coverage. Reported motor vehicle thefts and the percentage of uninsured drivers are lower in South Dakota than in most other states. You may not need certain coverages for problems you’re unlikely to encounter.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    2. Look up customer service scores

    Customer reviews and rankings can offer insight into the advantages and drawbacks of being a policyholder. Companies like J.D. Power conduct customer satisfaction surveys each year. The Better Business Bureau allows customers to file complaints. Third-party review sites like Trustpilot provide comprehensive ratings based on real customer reviews. Use these resources to learn more about each car insurance company from current and former policyholders.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/d980bd9cc4/membership.svg

    3. Search for discounts as your lifestyle changes

    Your driving habits and eligibility for car insurance discounts change with your lifestyle and age. While most people take advantage of discounts when they secure a new policy, many drivers forget to ask about additional discounts as they stay with their policies. For example, your teens may qualify for good grade discounts or student-away-at-school discounts when they move to college.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7485bbf2c2/protection-and-security-96x96-green_025-spy.svg

    4. Pay attention to insurance during car shopping

    Don’t purchase a new or used car until you’ve investigated its insurance prices. Insuring a new car, such as an EV with specific repair requirements, will likely raise your rates. You may also see significant savings when choosing between two similar cars of different makes, models, and years. Look into the average car insurance prices for the vehicles you’re considering to get a sense of how much you could pay.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    5. Compare quotes annually

    The auto insurance industry is oversaturated, which is good for policyholders. Insurance companies may offer more competitive rates, new discounts, or additional policyholder perks since you’ve looked into them last. That’s why it’s so important to compare quotes either every six months or annually. Don’t leave money on the table; get new quotes each year to ensure you’re paying the lowest price for the coverage you need.

Average cost of car insurance in South Dakota

The average cost of car insurance in South Dakota is $93, which is lower than the national average of $151. 

In neighboring North Dakota, the average rate is $109. The Roughrider State had more speeding tickets than any other state in 2024. Conversely, South Dakota’s low numbers of accidents and people per square mile may be why the Mount Rushmore State has a lower average car insurance rate.[3]

Best car insurance in South Dakota FAQs

You can find the right South Dakota insurance policy for your needs with help from the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in South Dakota?

    In South Dakota, the average cost for liability-only car insurance is $56 per month. The average cost for full-coverage insurance is $129 per month.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in South Dakota?

    The best car insurance companies in South Dakota include nationwide companies like State Farm and Progressive, as well as regional insurers like North Star. To find the right car insurance company for you, compare at least three companies and look at their rates, coverage amounts, and discounts.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in South Dakota?

    All drivers in the state of South Dakota must have the following liability coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, $25,000 in property damage liability insurance, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM). The law requires these coverages as well as an SR-22 financial responsibility form for any applicable drivers.[4]

Sources

  1. III. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  3. U.S. Census. "Population Density."
  4. Automobile Insurance. "Division of Insurance Consumer Information."
