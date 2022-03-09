South Dakota SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in South Dakota (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in South Dakota, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in South Dakota. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in South Dakota.
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in South Dakota?
You can expect to pay $25 to the insurance company for filing the SR-22 on your behalf. There is also a reinstatement fee of up to $200. After you do the math, you find the total is $225, but that's not all.
South Dakota just so happens to have the 10th-cheapest car insurance in the country, so even after the SR-22 price jump, your rates are far better than what people without violations spend in most other states. With no violations, you hand over on average $147 per month, and an SR-22 kicks that up by a mere $6, or 4 percent, to $153.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in South Dakota?
Drivers in South Dakota are required to get SR-22 insurance after a ticket for driving without insurance, a DUI, or another serious offense, or the state could take away your driving privileges. To get back on the road, you'll need an SR-22. It's a form that the insurance company files on your behalf with the state to prove you have insurance meeting the minimum coverage the law requires.
The SR-22 is paperwork, not insurance, and the related conviction itself is what raises your rate. If you know you'll likely pay a bit more, you should limit the increase by finding the right coverage and price from a company friendly to SR-22 drivers.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in South Dakota?
In South Dakota, the state says it's perfectly fine for insurance companies to rate you based on your credit. Generally, the drivers with the best credit pay the least. On average, an SR-22 kicks the price up by about $35. Even with the SR-22, moving from poor to excellent credit could save you over $30 a month, or $360 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$123
|$152
|$29
|Good
|$137
|$170
|$33
|Average
|$138
|$171
|$33
|Poor
|$150
|$186
|$36
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in South Dakota
For most people, buying car insurance with an SR-22 means countless hours visiting insurance agents, calling salespeople, or scouring the web. But you can skip all that hassle and headache when you use Insurify to compare quotes and coverages for your unique driver profile. It's a free online tool to help you do the first step, which is finding the right company, and then you can let that company file the paperwork on your behalf.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in South Dakota
Still need to drive but don't own a car? A non-owner policy allows you to meet the SR-22 requirement without breaking the bank. It costs far less than traditional car insurance and protects you when you drive any car that doesn't belong to a household member. Also, it's built for rentals and other occasional driving, so you may need traditional insurance if you regularly borrow a vehicle.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in South Dakota
Do you have an extra $25,000 that you could hand over to the state? Because that's how much it will cost to get "proof of financial responsibility" in South Dakota. Just let them keep your cash for the three years required by the SR-22 process. If that's more than you're willing to pay up front, you can always buy an insurance policy and let the company file the paperwork on your behalf.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in South Dakota
It all starts with locking in the right price. Once you find the best company and coverage, you can let them file the SR-22 for you. Use Insurify's highly rated, free quote-comparison tool to find the best premium in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
After an offense, the state will let you know how long you'll need the SR-22. Typically, it's three years, but for some convictions, the requirement can be extended.
The SR-22 effectively hops in your suitcase and travels with you to the new state. Once you fulfill your required time, you'll be good to go. In the meantime, because states have different minimum coverage requirements, you should shop around for the best price in your new state.
Yes, the state will require you to have an SR-22 if you want to drive legally. Fortunately, you can buy a relatively inexpensive non-owner policy that meets the state's requirements. Just be aware the policy's built for occasional driving and won't cover vehicles that belong to someone in your household.
