South Dakota SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in South Dakota?

You can expect to pay $25 to the insurance company for filing the SR-22 on your behalf. There is also a reinstatement fee of up to $200. After you do the math, you find the total is $225, but that's not all.

South Dakota just so happens to have the 10th-cheapest car insurance in the country, so even after the SR-22 price jump, your rates are far better than what people without violations spend in most other states. With no violations, you hand over on average $147 per month, and an SR-22 kicks that up by a mere $6, or 4 percent, to $153.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $147 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $153 $6 ▴ 4.08% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

