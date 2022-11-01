4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, Rapid City is a popular place for tourists to stay. Residents only number roughly 75,000, and the city is rather sparse in some areas. Roads can become busy near the downtown area, but by and large, highways are easy to travel. Perhaps the most dangerous consideration in Rapid City is the winter weather, which can provide quite a challenge to those new to the area. It’s smart to make sure you have robust car insurance here in the event of an accident, as snow-covered streets are tough to navigate.
Car Insurance in Rapid City, SD
The average cost of South Dakota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rapid City, SD to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rapid City is $190 per month, or $2280 annually.
Car insurance in Rapid City is $42 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Rapid City on average is Midvale Home & Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rapid City, SD
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Rapid City
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$40 /mo
|Allstate
|$50 /mo
|State Farm
|$58 /mo
|GEICO
|$101 /mo
|The General
|$171 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Dakota Cities
|Sioux Falls
|$103/mo
|Aberdeen
|$92/mo
|Brookings
|$86/mo
|Watertown
|$101/mo
|Rapid City
|$84/mo
|South Dakota
|$93/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Dakota is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Dakota, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Rapid City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance rates drop as you enter middle age in Rapid City. The reason? Mature drivers have acquired years of driving experience and loyalty discounts. Rapid City drivers in their 30s pay $130 for car insurance, while rates for drivers in their 60s drop to $118. Higher rates for younger drivers are typical in this town, with teen drivers paying the most in premiums, at an average of $277 per month.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$278
|20s
|$171
|30s
|$131
|40s
|$231
|50s
|$211
|60s
|$119
|70s
|$144
|80s
|$138
Rapid City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Getting your insurance rates as low as possible and avoiding increases is the name of the game for drivers in Rapid City. While you can’t control every variable that goes into setting your policy rate, you can drive responsibly and keep your driving record clean. Driving offenses indicate risk to the insurance company and cause rates to increase. In Rapid City, a motorist with no violation pays an average of $210 in monthly insurance premiums. Should you have an at-fault accident, however, rates increase by as much as 24 percent.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$211
|Speeding Ticket
|$178
|At-Fault Accident
|$261
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$173
See More:
Rapid City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You can’t control everything that insurance companies consider when making rate calculations. Age is one example. However, making improvements to your credit score could save you money over time. Because how well you do at managing your money can be an indicator of risk, underwriters use insurance-based credit scores to help them set rates. If you haven’t been actively working on your credit score, now may be the time. The better your insurance score, the easier it is for you to get a reasonable rate. Rapid City drivers with an excellent credit score pay $141 on average for car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$239
|Good
|$242
|Average
|$187
|Poor
|$138
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance South Dakota
Find local Rapid City agents
Agents of Insurance IncPO Box 410,
Rapid City, SD 57709
Western Dakota Insurors, Inc816 Fifth St,
Rapid City, SD 57701-3708
Black Hills Insurance Agency Inc820 Saint Joseph Street,
Rapid City, SD 57701
Farmers Union Insurance Agency3312 Jackson Blvd,
Rapid City, SD 57702
Herrmann Insurance Agencies821 Mount Rushmore Road,
Rapid City, SD 57701
BHFCU Insurance Services, LLC200 Main Street,
Rapid City, SD 57701
Black Hills Insurance Agency3202 W Main St STE B,
Rapid City, SD 57702
KLM Ventures LLC dba Mountain Plains Insurance4020 Danley Drive,
Rapid City, SD 57702
HUB International Mountain States Limited2919 Harvard Ave,
Rapid City, SD 57702
Farmers Union Insurance Agency2906 W Omaha \#2,
Rapid City, SD 57702
Rapid City, SD DMV Information
Wait times at the Rapid City DMV are typically quite quick, as the office provides extended hours to serve residents. Situated in the northern part of the city, the DMV is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Individuals who need to take a license exam are encouraged to visit a separate office just south of Rapid City.
Public Transportation in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City is committed to offering residents alternative options to driving and features several public transportation systems to choose from. Rapid Ride functions similarly to a traditional bus system, while Dial-A-Ride can be utilized on an as-needed basis. The City View Trolley can be used for commuting although it’s designed more for sight-seeing, with its last departure at 4 p.m. each day. Rideshare options like Uber or Lyft are common here, too.
For more detailed South Dakota city level guides, check out these below.
Green Driving in Rapid City SD
The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.
The state of South Dakota offers many green driver incentives, including federal tax credits and discounts through some car insurance carriers.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City streets can be busy with visitors driving to and from Mount Rushmore, so it’s smart to plan your trips around rush hour if you can. Commuters who must travel during busy times may want to rely on public transportation from time to time to take the stress out of driving. No matter when you choose to get behind the wheel, it’s imperative that you have adequate auto insurance to cover you in the event of an accident.
Motorists who want to save money on their premiums can compare real-time quotes quickly and easily with Insurify. Simply answer a few questions and you’ll be able to uncover a range of discounts and can even enroll in a new policy online.
FAQs - Rapid City, SD Car Insurance
Yes, South Dakota drivers are only responsible for enrolling in this type of coverage. Many motorists choose to purchase additional options to offer better protection and greater peace of mind when driving.
The state considers this to be a Class 2 misdemeanor and may enforce a $100 fine, require that you spend 30 days in jail, or both. Your license will be suspended for at least 30 days and could be revoked for up to one year.
Most residents find that they pay rates similar to the national average for auto insurance. Keep in mind that your individual premium will be determined by a number of factors, including your driving history and even your credit score.
Insurify Insights
How Rapid City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rapid City, South Dakota below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rapid City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Dakota in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Rapid City
#2
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Dakota
#2
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Dakota
#1
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Dakota
#2
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Dakota
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rapid City drivers rank 2 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with an accident: 8.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rapid City drivers rank 1 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with a DUI: 3.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Dakota, Rapid City drivers rank 3 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Dakota, Rapid City drivers rank 3 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Dakota, Rapid City drivers rank 2 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with a speeding ticket: 9.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rapid City drivers rank 2 in clean driving records across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with clean record: 74%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rapid City drivers rank 1 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Rapid City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.63%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022