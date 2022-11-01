4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
With over 180,000 residents, Sioux Falls is the most populous city in South Dakota. And with Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 passing through town, it’s no surprise that cars are residents’ main mode of transportation.
That’s why whether you live in Sioux Falls or are planning to move there, you should be sure to equip yourself with robust car insurance. Comparing your car insurance options with Insurify makes it easy to find a policy that will protect you and your car without breaking the bank.
Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD
The average cost of South Dakota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Sioux Falls, SD to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sioux Falls is $156 per month, or $1872 annually.
Car insurance in Sioux Falls is $8 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Sioux Falls on average is CSAA, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Sioux Falls
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$46 /mo
|State Farm
|$82 /mo
|GEICO
|$90 /mo
|Progressive
|$101 /mo
|The General
|$145 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Sioux Falls. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$158 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Dakota Cities
|Rapid City
|$84/mo
|Aberdeen
|$92/mo
|Brookings
|$86/mo
|Watertown
|$101/mo
|Sioux Falls
|$103/mo
|South Dakota
|$93/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Dakota is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Dakota, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Sioux Falls Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Even though Sioux Falls teenage drivers are the most expensive group to insure in the city, their average premium of $267.47 is much lower than rates in other cities. Older drivers in their 60s and 70s will be happy to know that they will have access to the lowest rates, at $137.10 and $129.68, respectively. Ultimately, all age groups, apart from teenage drivers, can expect to pay an average monthly premium of less than $200.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$268
|20s
|$168
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$193
|50s
|$164
|60s
|$138
|70s
|$130
|80s
|$146
Sioux Falls Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Being responsible with your vehicle is not only important when it comes to keeping yourself and others safe, but it can impact your average auto insurance premium as well. This is especially true for drivers in Sioux Falls with no violation history. On average, motorists with a clean driving record only pay about $160.43 for their monthly premiums. Compare this to others with a history of speeding or at-fault accidents, and it is easy to see why being a responsible driver is important.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$161
|Speeding Ticket
|$190
|At-Fault Accident
|$204
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$144
Sioux Falls Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies, including the ones in Sioux Falls, use credit scores to help determine your risk factor as a driver. Often, the better your credit rating, the better the average premium price you will receive on your auto insurance. Drivers who currently have an excellent rating should expect to pay around $141.23 for their monthly premium. Compared to individuals with a poor rating, who pay $189.91 for coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$142
|Good
|$168
|Average
|$183
|Poor
|$190
Find local Sioux Falls agents
Prins Insurance of Sioux Falls, Inc.4101 S Southeastern Ave,
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
McKinneyOlson Insurance7001 S Lyncrest Place,
Suite 102, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Central States Insurance, LLC4305 S Louise Ave \#106,
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Platinum Insurance Group, LLC4009 W 49th Street,
Suite 103, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Providence Financial, Inc.3208 E. 26th St,
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Great Lakes Insurance3500 S Sheldon Lane Ste 103,
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Sperling Agency, Inc.220 S Bahnson Ave Ste 1,
Sioux Falls, SD 57103-2192
CorInsurance1801 S Marion Rd,
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Garza Insurance Agency900 East 10th Street,
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Graber & Associates4310 S Technology Drive,
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Sioux Falls, SD DMV Information
The Sioux Falls Driver Exam Station can help you with all of your road test and licensing needs, while the County Treasurer’s office can help you with registration and title services. Hours are limited at both facilities, so be sure to call ahead at 1 (605) 773-6883 and set up an appointment.
Public Transportation in Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Area Metro operates 16 bus lines in Sioux Falls, making it easy for residents to get from point A to point B by public transit. If you’re trying to go out of town, the Jefferson Lines can get you to Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Omaha. Add in Sioux Falls’ taxi service, and you can say with certainty that residents have plenty of reliable ways to get around the city.
For more detailed South Dakota city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Sioux Falls, SD
While Sioux Falls offers a decent mixture of public transit options, cars are still the primary way of getting around in South Dakota’s largest city. To make sure you’re getting the best deal on car insurance, compare free auto insurance quotes side by side with Insurify.
FAQs - Sioux Falls, SD Car Insurance
State Farm has several agents in Sioux Falls, making it one of the primary car insurance options in the region. Additionally, several smaller regional carriers like McKinneyOlson have set up shop around Sioux Falls, giving drivers in the area plenty of choices.
Most auto insurance carriers in most states will take a look at your credit score before determining your rates. As a Sioux Falls driver, you’ll want to keep your credit score in good shape so that you can avoid paying high premiums on car insurance.
Car insurance is a dynamic market, with prices always changing for a variety of reasons. That’s why you’ll want to use Insurify to help you find the right car insurance for your budget. Just enter some information about your vehicle and driving history, and Insurify will give you 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.
Insurify Insights
How Sioux Falls Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sioux Falls, South Dakota below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sioux Falls drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Dakota in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Sioux Falls
#3
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Dakota
#3
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Dakota
#3
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Dakota
#3
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Dakota
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with an accident: 8.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a DUI: 2.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Dakota, Sioux Falls drivers rank 2 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Dakota, Sioux Falls drivers rank 2 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Dakota, Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a speeding ticket: 7.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sioux Falls drivers rank 1 in clean driving records across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with clean record: 80.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Dakota.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.55%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
