Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sioux Falls, SD (2022)

auto insurance

Car InsurancedelimiterSouth DakotadelimiterSioux Falls

Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

With over 180,000 residents, Sioux Falls is the most populous city in South Dakota. And with Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 passing through town, it’s no surprise that cars are residents’ main mode of transportation.

That’s why whether you live in Sioux Falls or are planning to move there, you should be sure to equip yourself with robust car insurance. Comparing your car insurance options with Insurify makes it easy to find a policy that will protect you and your car without breaking the bank.

Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD

The average cost of South Dakota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Sioux Falls, SD to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Sioux Falls is $156 per month, or $1872 annually.

  • Car insurance in Sioux Falls is $8 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Sioux Falls on average is CSAA, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Allstate
$46
State Farm
$82
GEICO
$90
Progressive
$101
The General
$145

Cheapest Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Sioux FallsQuotes
Allstate$46 /mo
State Farm$82 /mo
GEICO$90 /mo
Progressive$101 /mo
The General$145 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Sioux Falls, SD

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Sioux Falls. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes
American Family89$158 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

South Dakota Cities
Rapid City$84/mo
Aberdeen$92/mo
Brookings$86/mo
Watertown$101/mo
Sioux Falls$103/mo
South Dakota$93/mo
Rapid City
$84
Brookings
$86
Aberdeen
$92
Average for SD
$93
Watertown
$101
Sioux Falls
$103

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Dakota

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Dakota[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Dakota is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Dakota, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.

Sioux Falls Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Even though Sioux Falls teenage drivers are the most expensive group to insure in the city, their average premium of $267.47 is much lower than rates in other cities. Older drivers in their 60s and 70s will be happy to know that they will have access to the lowest rates, at $137.10 and $129.68, respectively. Ultimately, all age groups, apart from teenage drivers, can expect to pay an average monthly premium of less than $200.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost
teens$268
20s$168
30s$160
40s$193
50s$164
60s$138
70s$130
80s$146

Sioux Falls Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Being responsible with your vehicle is not only important when it comes to keeping yourself and others safe, but it can impact your average auto insurance premium as well. This is especially true for drivers in Sioux Falls with no violation history. On average, motorists with a clean driving record only pay about $160.43 for their monthly premiums. Compare this to others with a history of speeding or at-fault accidents, and it is easy to see why being a responsible driver is important.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost
No Violation$161
Speeding Ticket$190
At-Fault Accident$204
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$144

Sioux Falls Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Insurance companies, including the ones in Sioux Falls, use credit scores to help determine your risk factor as a driver. Often, the better your credit rating, the better the average premium price you will receive on your auto insurance. Drivers who currently have an excellent rating should expect to pay around $141.23 for their monthly premium. Compared to individuals with a poor rating, who pay $189.91 for coverage.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost
Excellent$142
Good$168
Average$183
Poor$190

Find local Sioux Falls agents

  • Prins Insurance of Sioux Falls, Inc.

    4101 S Southeastern Ave,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57103

  • McKinneyOlson Insurance

    7001 S Lyncrest Place,
    Suite 102, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

  • Central States Insurance, LLC

    4305 S Louise Ave \#106,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57106

  • Platinum Insurance Group, LLC

    4009 W 49th Street,
    Suite 103, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

  • Providence Financial, Inc.

    3208 E. 26th St,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57103

  • Great Lakes Insurance

    3500 S Sheldon Lane Ste 103,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57105

  • Sperling Agency, Inc.

    220 S Bahnson Ave Ste 1,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57103-2192

  • CorInsurance

    1801 S Marion Rd,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57106

  • Garza Insurance Agency

    900 East 10th Street,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57103

  • Graber & Associates

    4310 S Technology Drive,
    Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Sioux Falls, SD DMV Information

The Sioux Falls Driver Exam Station can help you with all of your road test and licensing needs, while the County Treasurer’s office can help you with registration and title services. Hours are limited at both facilities, so be sure to call ahead at 1 (605) 773-6883 and set up an appointment.

Public Transportation in Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Area Metro operates 16 bus lines in Sioux Falls, making it easy for residents to get from point A to point B by public transit. If you’re trying to go out of town, the Jefferson Lines can get you to Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Omaha. Add in Sioux Falls’ taxi service, and you can say with certainty that residents have plenty of reliable ways to get around the city.

For more detailed South Dakota city level guides, check out these below.

Most Patriotic City

Sioux Falls

Beginning in 2018, Insurify launched the Most Patriotic Cities Awards, which salute the community in each state with the highest percentage of individuals who currently serve in the military or identify as armed service veterans.

Sioux Falls won Insurify's Most Patriotic Cities Award for the state of South Dakota.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Sioux Falls, SD

While Sioux Falls offers a decent mixture of public transit options, cars are still the primary way of getting around in South Dakota’s largest city. To make sure you’re getting the best deal on car insurance, compare free auto insurance quotes side by side with Insurify.

FAQs - Sioux Falls, SD Car Insurance

  • State Farm has several agents in Sioux Falls, making it one of the primary car insurance options in the region. Additionally, several smaller regional carriers like McKinneyOlson have set up shop around Sioux Falls, giving drivers in the area plenty of choices.

  • Most auto insurance carriers in most states will take a look at your credit score before determining your rates. As a Sioux Falls driver, you’ll want to keep your credit score in good shape so that you can avoid paying high premiums on car insurance.

  • Car insurance is a dynamic market, with prices always changing for a variety of reasons. That’s why you’ll want to use Insurify to help you find the right car insurance for your budget. Just enter some information about your vehicle and driving history, and Insurify will give you 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.

Insurify Insights

How Sioux Falls Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sioux Falls, South Dakota below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sioux Falls drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Dakota in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

dodge

Dodge Dakota

Most Popular Car in Sioux Falls

#3

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Dakota

#3

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Dakota

#3

City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Dakota

#3

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Dakota

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Dakota.

    • Rank within state: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with an accident: 8.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Dakota.

    • Rank within state: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a DUI: 2.3%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Dakota, Sioux Falls drivers rank 2 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Dakota, Sioux Falls drivers rank 2 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Dakota, Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a speeding ticket: 7.8%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sioux Falls drivers rank 1 in clean driving records across all cities in South Dakota.

    • Rank within state: #1
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with clean record: 80.7%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sioux Falls drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Dakota.

    • Rank within state: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Sioux Falls with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.55%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
