4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
A small city located on the bank of the Missouri River, Yankton is home to about 15,000 people. Driving in this area is anything but stressful, as streets are organized in an easy-to-navigate grid-like fashion and traffic is rare. Yankton has several larger highways along with a handful of larger surface streets to offer a variety of routes for drivers. While Yankton’s roads are relatively calm, it’s important to always maintain adequate auto insurance.
Car Insurance in Yankton, SD
The average cost of South Dakota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Yankton, SD to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Yankton is $176 per month, or $2112 annually.
Car insurance in Yankton is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Yankton on average is Dairyland, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Yankton, SD
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Yankton
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$40 /mo
|Allstate
|$46 /mo
|State Farm
|$49 /mo
|The General
|$174 /mo
|American Family
|$184 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Dakota Cities
|Sioux Falls
|$103/mo
|Rapid City
|$84/mo
|Aberdeen
|$92/mo
|Brookings
|$86/mo
|Yankton
|$99/mo
|South Dakota
|$93/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Dakota
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Dakota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Dakota[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Dakota is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Dakota, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.
Yankton Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $171, most teens with a part-time job should be able to afford car insurance and still have time for good grades, sports, and extracurriculars. In the Mount Rushmore State, more years of experience mean cheaper premiums. For this reason, twentysomethings slice $70 off the price the youngest drivers pay. From then on, everyone stays below the state average of $160 per month. Those in their 40s lock in the best deal, with a price that’s less than half of what teen drivers shell out.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$171
|20s
|$101
|30s
|$139
|40s
|$75
|50s
|$104
|60s
|N/A
|70s
|N/A
|80s
|N/A
Yankton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Yankton’s drivers know the wisdom of safety and its benefits on and off the road. People get the peace of mind and security defensive driving provides, and insurance companies reward responsible motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But all it takes is one missed alarm clock, and a speeding ticket can bump up the rate by over $60 per month, or $720 per year. If there’s a ticket or accident on a person’s record, three years of careful driving, and it’s back to clean.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$89
|Speeding Ticket
|$154
|At-Fault Accident
|$104
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
See More:
Yankton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
South Dakotans have wondered what their credit has to do with their driving. State law says insurance companies can use credit as a factor when setting rates. Typically, people with the best credit pay the least. But in Yankton, why do drivers with average credit squeak out the best deal? People with better credit might finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from poor to average credit will save over $100 per month, or $1,200 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$149
|Good
|$135
|Average
|$67
|Poor
|$196
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance South Dakota
Find local Yankton agents
Koch Insurance904 W 23rd Street Ste. 103,
Yankton, SD 57078
Missouri River Associates LLC124 Walnut St,
Yankton, SD 57078
CorInsurance2405 Broadway Ave,
Yankton, SD 57078
Kevin Guthmiller Agency LLC1818 Broadway Ave Ste 6,
Yankton, SD 57078
M T & R C Smith Insurance204 W 4th St,
Yankton, SD 57078-4359
SD Bankers Insurance & Services, Inc.PO Box 265,
Yankton, SD 57078
DFS Insurance609 W 21st Street,
Yankton, SD 57078
Farmers Union Insurance Agency317 Broadway Ave Ste.9,
Yankton, SD 57078
Midwest Ins Agcy3016 Piper Street,
Yankton, SD 57078-3547
Roy Wilcox State Farm Insurance200 W 4th St,
Yankton, SD 57078
Yankton, SD DMV Information
South Dakota offers some unique DMV services with a Driver License Office situated in north Yankton and a DMV Now kiosk inside the Hy-Vee grocery store. This kiosk allows motorists to complete simple tasks, like renewing their vehicle registration, while the Yankton Driver License Office provides full DMV services. Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., it’s not a place where you’ll find lengthy waiting times.
Public Transportation in Yankton, SD
Yankton’s public transportation is exactly what you’d expect for a city that’s so small; a bus system runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you need to travel on a weekend, holiday, or outside its operating hours, you’ll have more success using a rideshare service like Lyft or Uber. Residents of Yankton who don’t own vehicles often need to plan their trips in advance, especially during the winter months.
For more detailed South Dakota city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Yankton, SD
Traveling throughout Yankton is often considered easy when you compare it to other parts of the nation, but that doesn’t mean motorists shouldn’t always be aware of their surroundings. Winters in South Dakota can be treacherous for drivers, so it’s important to make sure you allow extra time to arrive at your destination.
Don’t let the threat of expensive car insurance keep you from enrolling in the policy that offers you robust protection when you’re behind the wheel. Insurify allows you to compare prices from multiple carriers and has saved drivers more money than they ever thought possible. Visit Insurify today and enjoy greater peace of mind while you drive.
FAQs - Yankton, SD Car Insurance
Drivers here are required to carry bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured motorist coverage. While collision and comprehensive options aren’t mandatory, many drivers opt for this additional protection.
Considered a Class II misdemeanor, driving without insurance could land Yankton motorists in jail for 30 days. You may have to pay a fine and could also have your license revoked for at least 30 days and, in some cases, up to one year.
It’s important to compare prices in Yankton, as some policies can differ in price dramatically. To find the best car insurance for your needs, visit Insurify today. Drivers can view discounts in Yankton and enroll in the right policy for their driving habits.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022