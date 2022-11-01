4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Founded in 1953, Dairyland Insurance is headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The company specializes in car insurance, motorcycle insurance, non-owner insurance, and off-road vehicle insurance for high-risk drivers. It targets those who may have trouble qualifying for auto insurance elsewhere. On average, Dairyland car insurance costs $209 per month.
To lock in a great deal on your car insurance policy, it's important to shop around and explore the options available to you.
Dairyland in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Dairyland is $209 per month.
Dairyland is good for high-risk drivers who may have trouble qualifying for car insurance through other providers.
Dairyland isn't the best option for responsible drivers and those who are in search of the lowest auto insurance rates.
Dairyland Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Dairyland has been in the car insurance industry for decades. Despite this, the company has received below-average ratings. However, it is still known as a strong choice for high-risk drivers looking for reliable auto insurance.
|Industry Ranking
|Dairyland Rating
|Better Business Burau
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than average
Dairyland Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Dairyland will consider your location, age, vehicle make and model, and driving record before providing you with a quote. To ensure the lowest rate possible, Dairyland recommends you pay up front, opt for longer terms, drive an older car, and complete a defensive driving course. Drivers with a history of speeding tickets, DUIs, and other violations can except to pay more.
|Driver Profile
|Dairyland Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$87
|$77
|DUI
|$231
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$308
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$281
|$104
Dairyland Car Insurance Quotes by State
Your location will play a role in your car insurance rate. If you live in a rural area or small town, for example, you’ll pay less than an urban driver. This is because there are likely fewer people and a lower accident rate. There may also be less theft and vandalism. Also, if your ZIP code is known for moderate weather conditions year-round, you’ll land a lower quote.
|State
|Dairyland Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$179
|Arizona
|$261
|Arkansas
|$167
|California
|$356
|Colorado
|$246
|Connecticut
|$159
|Delaware
|$345
|Florida
|$300
|Georgia
|$190
|Idaho
|$122
|Illinois
|$183
|Indiana
|$159
|Iowa
|$143
|Kansas
|$143
|Kentucky
|$245
|Maine
|$179
|Maryland
|$140
|Minnesota
|$120
|Mississippi
|$196
|Missouri
|$206
|Nebraska
|$206
|Nevada
|$381
|New Jersey
|$147
|New Mexico
|$146
|North Carolina
|$128
|Ohio
|$193
|Oregon
|$288
|Pennsylvania
|$181
|South Carolina
|$303
|South Dakota
|$152
|Tennessee
|$170
|Texas
|$219
|Utah
|$206
|Vermont
|$170
|Virginia
|$231
|Washington
|$349
|West Virginia
|$209
|Wisconsin
|$192
|Wyoming
|$151
Dairyland Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Dairyland car insurance can be a good fit if you don’t have the best driving record and can’t qualify for an auto policy with a reasonable rate from another provider. It might also make sense if you’d like the flexibility of a pay-as-you-go plan as well as low down payments and easy restart policies.
Pros
Reasonable rates for high-risk drivers
Flexible pay-as-you-go plans
Cons
High rates for responsible drivers
Not available in every state
Dairyland Car Insurance Discounts
Dairyland offers a number of discounts to make car insurance even more affordable for high-risk drivers. It’s important to note that discounts are based on specific policies. Also, not all discounts are available in every state, so you’ll need to check with the provider to find out which ones may apply to you.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you insure multiple vehicles with Dairyland, you may be eligible for the multi-car discount. Also, if you’ve taken a defensive driving course to improve your skills on the road, the auto insurance company may reward you with the defensive driving discount. You can also secure the transfer discount if you’ve had car insurance with another company for at least six months.
Policy-Based Discounts
Thanks to the advanced quote discount from Dairyland, you can save money if you get a phone or online quote at least a week before the day you need auto insurance coverage. You may also earn the payment frequency discount if you make your car insurance payments every six months or once a year. If you own a home that is insured, you may score an additional discount.
Bundling Discounts
While Dairyland doesn’t offer home insurance, the company does sell motorcycle and off-road insurance. You might land a discount if you bundle your auto insurance with another one of its policies.
Dairyland Car Insurance Coverage Options
Dairyland’s liability coverage will protect you if you’re at fault for a car accident and the other party sustains property damage and injuries. There’s also medical coverage, which covers “reasonable and necessary” medical payments for you and your passengers.
While collision coverage pays for vehicle damage after you hit another car, regardless of who is at fault, comprehensive coverage will cover damage from fire, theft, vandalism, and falling objects.
Rental Reimbursement
If your vehicle gets damaged in an accident, it will likely be in the repair shop for days or even weeks, depending on the severity of the damage. With rental reimbursement, you won’t have to worry about paying for a rental car out of pocket. It can help you continue to live your everyday life without breaking the bank.
Towing and Labor Coverage
At some point in time, your car may need to be towed from an accident scene. That’s where towing and labor coverage comes in. It can ensure someone is there to pick up your vehicle and transport it to a repair shop.
Lienholder Coverage
Lienholder coverage may be necessary if you buy or lease a vehicle. It ensures some insurance will cover your loan in the event you’re involved in an accident and haven’t paid off your loan. It’s a good idea to check with your bank or credit company to find out whether this coverage is required.
Special Equipment Coverage
If you’ve added custom rims or other special touches to your vehicle, the special equipment coverage may be worthwhile. It can ensure these parts are covered if they get damaged in a crash. Dairyland notes that certain restrictions may apply.
Dairyland Car Insurance Reputation
Is Dairyland car insurance good?
Dairyland car insurance ranks generally well for high-risk drivers that may find it difficult to find coverage elsewhere. The average monthly cost for a policy with Dairyland is $209.
Dairyland has a reputation for high car insurance premiums. When you consider that the insurance provider gears its offerings toward high-risk drivers, this isn’t surprising. Dairyland does hold an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Dairyland Customer Service
As far as customer service is concerned, reviews from Dairyland’s policyholders explain that it’s below average. Most complaints are related to a slow claims process, delays in settlements, and high rates. Despite these issues, some Dairyland customers remain with the insurance provider because they can’t lock in a good policy from another car insurance provider.
Dairyland Claims Filing Process
To report a claim with Dairyland, you’ll need to call the company and speak to one of its auto claims specialists, who are available 24/7. You can expect a claims specialist to review your policy and share the next steps. Unlike many car insurance companies, Dairyland doesn’t offer an online claims submission tool.
Dairyland: Is it right for you?
Dairyland may be ideal if you’re a high-risk driver in search of a reasonable rate on your car insurance. It can be a solid pick, especially if you can’t seem to get a good policy from another insurance provider. Before you move forward with Dairyland auto insurance, however, use Insurify to explore and compare your options.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dairyland has been in the car insurance industry since 1953, making it a good option for risky drivers who want a reputable car insurance provider. If your driving history is full of speeding tickets, DUIs, and/or other traffic violations, you should definitely check it out. It may provide you with the coverage you need at a fair price.
Dairyland car insurance averages $209 per month. Your rate, however, will depend on your unique situation. It will be based on your driving record as well as your location, age, and the make and model of your car. The discounts you qualify for will also impact your car insurance premium.
With Dairyland’s discounts, high-risk drivers can save money on their car insurance. Its driver-based discounts include the multi-car discount, defensive driving discount, and the transfer discount. You can also get a discount if you ask for a quote a week or more prior to when you need coverage. Other discounts include the anti-theft discount for securing your vehicle with an anti-theft device and the homeowners discount for being a homeowner with homeowners insurance.
If your goal is to lock in the best deal on your car insurance policy, you’ll need to shop around and find out what your options are from the best car insurance companies. Insurify is a free, easy-to-use tool that makes the process fast and easy. You can get personalized quotes in five minutes or less from the comfort of your own home. Rest assured, there is no sign-up required.
