Dairyland Car Insurance Coverage Options

Dairyland’s liability coverage will protect you if you’re at fault for a car accident and the other party sustains property damage and injuries. There’s also medical coverage, which covers “reasonable and necessary” medical payments for you and your passengers.

While collision coverage pays for vehicle damage after you hit another car, regardless of who is at fault, comprehensive coverage will cover damage from fire, theft, vandalism, and falling objects.

Rental Reimbursement

If your vehicle gets damaged in an accident, it will likely be in the repair shop for days or even weeks, depending on the severity of the damage. With rental reimbursement, you won’t have to worry about paying for a rental car out of pocket. It can help you continue to live your everyday life without breaking the bank.

Towing and Labor Coverage

At some point in time, your car may need to be towed from an accident scene. That’s where towing and labor coverage comes in. It can ensure someone is there to pick up your vehicle and transport it to a repair shop.

Lienholder Coverage

Lienholder coverage may be necessary if you buy or lease a vehicle. It ensures some insurance will cover your loan in the event you’re involved in an accident and haven’t paid off your loan. It’s a good idea to check with your bank or credit company to find out whether this coverage is required.

Special Equipment Coverage

If you’ve added custom rims or other special touches to your vehicle, the special equipment coverage may be worthwhile. It can ensure these parts are covered if they get damaged in a crash. Dairyland notes that certain restrictions may apply.

