8 Reasons Why Your Car Insurance Costs Are So High (Updated 2022)

How to Lower Your Car Insurance Rates

There are a bunch of ways to save money on your auto insurance policy. Some require more effort than others. Keeping your eye on a few of these will help reduce your rates over time.

Keep a clean driving record and credit score.

Insurance companies love safe drivers. The longer you can go without at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and especially DUIs, the lower your car insurance premiums will be over time. Ditto on your credit score. The sooner you can pay down debt, the more confidence insurance companies will have in your financial reliability.

Take a defensive driving course.

If you have a poor driving history, you can still show car insurance companies that you’re committed to being a good driver and cultivating safe driving habits. One of the most effective ways to do this is to ask your insurance provider about defensive driving courses that will qualify you for a discount and complete them as soon as you can.

Check your coverage.

Make sure that your deductible is right for your budget because a higher deductible can lower your monthly rate. And if you’ve changed cars or sold a house recently but haven’t reviewed your coverage limits or types of coverage on your policy, you may want to. A call to your insurance agent can yield some great advice and help you save money.

Pay up front and go paperless.

Paying the bill for your whole policy term up front instead of monthly and signing up for paperless billing will typically earn you a discount from most insurance companies.

Shop around, then shop around some more.

Drivers should always be on the lookout for a better deal and willing to jump ship for better car insurance rates. Comparing quotes with an online tool is the name of the game, saving you hours of soliciting your own insurance quotes by doing it for you in just a few minutes.

