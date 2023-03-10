The Most Expensive Car Insurance in 2023

What makes a vehicle expensive to insure?

The make and model of the vehicle you drive, as well as specific features, can influence how much you spend on car insurance. For example, having specialized safety equipment in your car can actually lead to an auto insurance discount. Insurance companies also look at their claims experience to see which makes and models of cars they pay out claims on the most often.

How safe a car is, how much it costs to repair, how old the car is, and how likely it is to be stolen all play a major role in insurance pricing.[1]

The most expensive vehicles to insure

While car manufacturers sell cars at a variety of price points, some brands are more expensive and tend to have higher insurance rates. Luxury vehicles, like Teslas and Infinitis, are generally going to be more expensive to insure than mid-priced vehicles, like Toyotas and Hondas.

The following table outlines the 10 most expensive cars to insure on average each month, according to Insurify research.

Vehicle Average Monthly Quote Alfa Romeo Giulia $561 Infiniti Q60 $492 Lexus RC $472 Toyota Supra $448 Kia Stinger $436 Tesla Model 3 $423 Audi S5 $422 Tesla Model X $421 Mercedes Benz A-Class $403 Infiniti Q50 $398 View more

The cheapest vehicles to insure

Buying a less expensive car can lead to spending less on auto insurance rates.

This table outlines the average monthly insurance rates for the five cheapest vehicle makes and models. None of these car manufacturers also appears in the list of the top 10 most expensive cars to insure.

Vehicle Average Monthly Quote Subaru Outback $185 Dodge Grand Caravan $187 Subaru Forester $189 Chevrolet Captiva $194 Mazda CX-7 $200

