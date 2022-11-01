Chubb Car Insurance Reputation

Chubb is known for comprehensive coverage and customer service for life insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, personal motorist coverage, classic car insurance, commercial auto insurance, business insurance, and more. Unique policies for individuals and families include natural disaster, travel, boat and yacht, cyber, valuables, and liability insurance.

Chubb’s financial strength ratings are consistently solid, and policyholders have easy access to Chubb insurance agents and claims teams. Due to the targeted wealthy demographic of Chubb services, auto coverage is not an affordable option for typical auto and home insurance customers looking to find cheap coverage for their reasonably priced vehicles and homes.

Chubb Customer Service

For questions regarding insurance claims, policyholders should call 1 (800) CLAIMS-0 to reach a Chubb representative. This line is operated every day of the year, all day long. Existing Chubb clients can log in to their PRS Client Portal for self-service or seek help from a Chubb support team representative by emailing customercare@chubb.com or calling 1 (866) 324-8222.

Chubb Claims Filing Process

With claims teams in 54 countries, Chubb offers services and legal counsel 24/7, every day of the year. Policyholders can file claims online via their computer, tablet, or mobile phone. A claims team can be reached at 1 (800) CLAIMS-0. Chubb promises that adjusters will respond to insurance claims within 24 hours and have approved payments issued within 48 hours.

